Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stillwaters Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

224 Beach Drive N.E

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD*
CUBAN*
ADD FRIED CHICKEN*

N/A BEVS

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.99
COKE

COKE

$2.99
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.99
MR PIBB

MR PIBB

$2.99
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.99
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.99
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.99
FANTA ORANGE

FANTA ORANGE

$2.99

STARTERS

FGT STACK*

$10.99Out of stock

fried green tomatoes, tavern pimento cheese, smoked tomato jam, peppered bacon

ARTICHOKE DIP*

ARTICHOKE DIP*

$12.99

smoked gouda, parmesan, kale, Jamison's Breadhouse saltines

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER*

$5.99+

w/ housemade saltines

HOUSE SMOKED FISH SPREAD*

HOUSE SMOKED FISH SPREAD*

$13.99

w/ Jamison's Breadhouse Saltines

WARM PRETZELS*

WARM PRETZELS*

$11.99

cheddar fondue, pickled mustard seeds

DEVILED EGGS*

$9.99

pickled jalapenos, peppered bacon

CHEFS CHARCUTERIE*

$34.99

assortment of artisan meats, cheeses, nuts, & accoutrements

CAST IRON JALAPENO CHEDDAR CORNBREAD

$7.99

FRIED WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS

$8.99

w/ smokey aioli

TAVERN SAUSAGE

THE SAUSAGE BOARD*

THE SAUSAGE BOARD*

$24.99

all sausages are made in-house & come with toasted La Segunda Cuban bread

SMOKED BEEF KNOCKWURST*

SMOKED BEEF KNOCKWURST*

$5.99

w/ pickled red onion mustard

BACON JALAPENO CHEDDAR BRATWURST*

BACON JALAPENO CHEDDAR BRATWURST*

$5.99

w/ dijon mustard

PORK KIELBASA*

PORK KIELBASA*

$5.99Out of stock

w/ apple butter mustard

CHICKEN CHORIZO*

CHICKEN CHORIZO*

$5.99

w/ salsa verde mustard

SALAD

GRILLED SALMON SALAD*

$21.99

marinated wood grilled salmon, mixed greens, cucumber, feta, heirloom tomatoes, croutons, egg, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette

ROASTED BEET SALAD*

$14.99

red & golden beets, watermelon, strawberry, frisee lettuce, red onion, feta, marcona almonds, lime vinaigrette

VEGAN PAD THAI SALAD*

VEGAN PAD THAI SALAD*

$17.99

sweet potato noodle, kale, carrots, cucumber, green beans, heirloom tomatoes, radish, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, thai basil, peanuts

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD*

$15.99

buttermilk fried chicken, mixed greens, pecans, blue cheese, apples, maple vinaigrette

LARGE CAESAR SALAD*

LARGE CAESAR SALAD*

$12.99

chopped romaine, parmesan, harissa caesar dressing, sourdough croutons

LARGE HOUSE SALAD*

$12.99

MAINS

FISH N' CHIPS*

FISH N' CHIPS*

$18.99

local catch, southern slaw, malt vinegar aioli

TAVERN POT ROAST

$19.99

slow-braised chuck roast, carrots, celery, onions, mashed potatoes

MAC N CHEESE*

$12.99

cavatappi, smoked gouda, swiss, parmesan, toasted garlic panko

CITRUS-GINGER SALMON*

$24.99

carrot vinaigrette, grilled asparagus, fried kale

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA*

$18.99

basmati rice, garlic naan

BAYOU SHRIMP & CRAWFISH

$20.99

red peppers, onions, celery, cajun cream sauce, crawfish grit cake

PRIME STRIP*

$39.99

potatoes au gratin, wood-grilled asparagus

CREOLE SHRIMP PASTA*

$21.99

garlic beer butter, red pepper, gulf shrimp, spaghetti, toasted La Segunda Cuban bread

PAN FRIED RAMEN*

PAN FRIED RAMEN*

$17.99

chinese sausage, market veg, marinated soft boiled egg, toasted peanuts, bean sprouts, thai basil

WICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN*

$14.99

housemade garlic dill pickle, duke’s mayo, brioche bun

CHEESE STEAK FRENCH DIP*

CHEESE STEAK FRENCH DIP*

$14.99

shaved steak, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, mushrooms, cheese curds, mayo, au jus

TAVERN BURGER*

TAVERN BURGER*

$15.99

hand formed short rib, chuck and brisket with sharp cheddar, thousand island, lettuce, caramelized onion

CUBAN*

CUBAN*

$14.99

smoked ham, slow roasted fried mojo pork, pickle apple slaw, swiss cheese

WOOD-GRILLED CHICKEN WICH*

WOOD-GRILLED CHICKEN WICH*

$14.99

mustard q sauce, red cabbage slaw, house made bacon, cheddar cheese curds, brioche bun

ETC

BUY KITCHEN ROUND OF BEERS

$4.99

SIDE BACON*

$1.99

SIDE BREAD*

$2.99

SIDE EXTRA PRETZELS*

$3.00

SIDE FRIED EGG*

$1.99

SIDE CRAWFISH GRIT CAKE*

$4.99

SIDE FRIES*

$4.99

SIDE FRUIT*

$4.99

SIDE KIDS VEGGIES*

$2.00

SIDE LOCAL VEGETABLES*

$4.99

SIDE MAC N CHEESE*

$4.99

SIDE MASHED POTATOES*

$4.99

SIDE POTATOES AU GRATIN

$4.99

SIDE RICE*

$4.99

SIDE SOUTHERN SLAW*

$4.99

SMALL HOUSE SALAD*

$4.99

SMALL CAESAR SALAD*

$4.99

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN*

$5.99

ADD GULF SHRIMP*

$10.99

ADD FRIED CHICKEN*

$5.99

ADD GRILLED SALMON*

$11.99

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER^

$7.99

w/ fries

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS^

$6.99

w/ french fries

KIDS FISH STICKS^

$6.99

w/ french fries

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE^

$5.99

w/ carrot sticks

DESSERTS

KEY LIME PIE*

KEY LIME PIE*

$5.99

w/ homemade saltine crust

STILLWATERS MERCHANDISE

STILLWATERS 16OZ BEER GLASS

$4.99

STILLWATERS 22OZ BEER GLASS

$5.99

STILLWATERS WINE GLASS

$11.99

THE KID AND THE PIG HOT SAUCE

$4.99

STILLWATERS EMPLOYEE

BUY KITCHEN ROUND OF BEERS

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where classic American dishes blend harmoniously with old world flavors, our menu highlights items from both land and sea, with a focus on bringing unique flavors from the kitchen to your table.

Website

Location

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery
Stillwaters Tavern image
Stillwaters Tavern image
Stillwaters Tavern image
Stillwaters Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

BellaBrava
orange starNo Reviews
204 Beach Dr NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
300 2nd Ave NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Black Cattle Burger Company - 17 3rd Street North
orange starNo Reviews
17 3rd Street North St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Top Slice Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
21 3rd Street North St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
199 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Petersburg

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
MacDinton's St. Pete
orange star4.1 • 1,148
242 1st Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Petersburg
St Pete Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Madeira-Redington
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South St. Petersburg - Edit
review star
No reviews yet
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Tyrone
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston