Pizza
Mediterranean

Stina

review star

No reviews yet

1705 Snyder Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Soppressata Pizza, drizzled with honey, fresh buffalo mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, spicey soppresata, fresh basil
Margherita Pizza, with fresh buffalo mozzerella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
Mediterranean Dips

Mezze

Mediterranean Dips

Mediterranean Dips

$16.00

Hummus, Tzatziki (Greek yogurt, cucumber fresh herbs, and melitzanosalata(Greek style eggplant salad) with olives, pickled vegetables and pita

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Hummus, chickpea salad, tahini, wood fired pita

Falafel Appetizer NEW!!

$12.00

crispy fried Falafel(5), tahini, tzatziki, pickled things! A great starter to a meal!

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$2.00

House Made wood fired pita bread, drizzled with olive oil and dusted with zataar

Bread and Olives

Bread and Olives

$10.00

House made bread of the day, marinated Greek olives , olive oil for dipping. an essential starter for a great Mediterranean meal!

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$14.00

Crispy Filo pie, stuffed with spinach, barrel aged feta, dill, and served with a feta and spinach puree

Moroccan Chicken Kebab

Moroccan Chicken Kebab

$18.00

Moroccan Chicken Kebabs with tabouleh, tzaziki, pita and pickled vegetables

OCTOPUS

OCTOPUS

$20.00

Spanish Octopus, slow cooked for 3 hours, then crisped in oven, served with olive tapenade, almond romesco, black garlic purree, and evoo

Fried Smelts

Fried Smelts

$12.00

Fried Smelts, dusted in seasoned flour, oregano, lemon, served with tzatziki

Soujouk

Soujouk

$16.00

Cumin scented beef sausage, crispy basmati rice, saffron, spinach, feta

Taverna Style Pikilia

Taverna Style Pikilia

$55.00

the Taverna Style Pikilia...essentially a sampling of all our meat offerings, served with Chicken Souvalaki, Loukaniko Sausage, Soujouk Sausage, spit roasted Lamb and Beef Gyro, pickled vegetables, Tzatziki, olives, Tabouleh, fresh made pita, fire roasted long hots and more all served in a pizza box for easy serving, an instant display of mediterranean delights!

Morrocan Glazed Carrots

$14.00Out of stock
Onion Fritter

Onion Fritter

$12.00

"Kremido keftedes" battered onion clusters, fried , and served with turmeric honey greek yogurt

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

fire roasted Cauliflower, chermoula, tahini sauce, baharat spice

Cheese Borek

$14.00

Lentil Soup/butternut Squash,root Veg, Black Trumpet Mushrooms

$6.00Out of stock

Fire Roasted Potato w/ Harissa Aioli

$9.00

Salad

FALL Fattoosh

$15.00

Brussel sprouts, green apples, fennel, red onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, torn pita, sumac, red wine vinaigrette

Acorn Squash Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Spit roasted chicken, tabouleh, hummus, tahini, pickles, greens, house made pita
Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$13.00

Spit roasted chicken thighs, baharat spice, house made pita, hummus, pickles , tabouleh, tahini

GYRO w/ slow roasted pork, Tzatziki, tomatoes, sumac onion

GYRO w/ slow roasted pork, Tzatziki, tomatoes, sumac onion

$12.00

spit roasted Pork shoulder, slow cooked, shaved thin, on a house made pita, served with Tzatziki, roma tomato, red onion and parsley salad

NEW!! Falafel Sandwich

NEW!! Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

chickpea falafel, served on a fresh made to order pita, hummus, tahini, tabouleh, red onion, greens

Pizza

The Standard Pizza, three cheeses, tomata sauce, oregano

$16.00

Basil, oregano, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, parmesan and tomato sauce

Anchovie & Tomato

Anchovie & Tomato

$17.00

Imported Sicilian salt packed anchovies, tomato sauce, oregano, grated grana padano cheese

Margherita Pizza, with fresh buffalo mozzerella, tomato sauce, fresh basil

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil

Spicy Soppressata Pizza, drizzled with honey, fresh buffalo mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, spicey soppresata, fresh basil

Spicy Soppressata Pizza, drizzled with honey, fresh buffalo mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, spicey soppresata, fresh basil

$19.00

Soppressata, honey, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, parmesan and tomato sauce

Roni Cups Pizza, with buffalo mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, ezzo "cupping" pepperoni

$17.00

Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, parmesan and tomato sauce

"Short Rib" Bacon , beef bacon, caramelized onion, aleppo yogurt

"Short Rib" Bacon , beef bacon, caramelized onion, aleppo yogurt

$21.00

"white" pizza with house made Shortrib bacon, caramelized onion, aleppo yogurt

Eggplant Pizza, with kale, feta cheese, lemon, zaatar, roasted garlic sauce

$18.00

Kale, barrel aged feta cheese, lemon, zaatar and roasted garlic

Mortadella ,Pistachio chermoula, roasted Garlic Sauce(toum)

Mortadella ,Pistachio chermoula, roasted Garlic Sauce(toum)

$19.00

Thin sliced imported Pistachio mortadella(pork), chermoula(herb pesto), garlic toum sauce(white roasted garlic sauce), crushed Pistachio, mozzarella, fresh grated parmesan

Fungi Pizza, with exotic mushrooms, thyme, roasted garlic sauce (white )

$18.00

Shiitake, Oyster and Portabello mushrooms , roasted garlic and thyme, toum sauce (roasted garlic white sauce), shredded mozzarella, fresh buffalo mozzarella

ADD Broccoli Rabe

$3.00

Pide

BRAISED GREENS Pide, feta cheese, braised swiss chard, egg yolk, shredded mozzarella

$24.00

Merguez Pide, with shredded mozzarella, house made lamb sausage, tabouleh

$26.00

Spiced Lamb Sausage, Mozzarella and Tabbouleh

Mushroom Pide, with assorted mushrooms, thyme, butter, shredded mozzarella, tallegio cheese

$24.00

Shiitake, Oyster and Portabello mushrooms with Tallegio cheese

Pasta & Entrees

Turkish dumplings, filled with ground lamb, served with labneh(yogurt) and aleppo oil
Manti Lamb

Manti Lamb

$18.00

Turkish dumplings, filled with ground lamb, served with labneh(yogurt) and aleppo oi

Manti Mushroom and leek

$18.00

Mushroom and leek turkish dumpling, porcini broth, pickled beech Mushroom

Desserts

Apple caramel cake, royal icing, walnuts
Chocolate Layer Cake

Chocolate Layer Cake

$10.00

Chocolate cake layered with tahini buttercream, covered in an espresso and dark chocolate ganache

Baklava

Baklava

$9.00

Layers of buttery filo dough, walnuts, honey, orange cardamom spice

Pumpkin Bread/apple Cider Icing

$8.00

Appl Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Drinks

Samaria Cretan Sparkling Water

Samaria Cretan Sparkling Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water from thye mountains of northern Greece, crisp and refreshing !

Sanpellegrino Limonata

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$3.00Out of stock
Sanpellegrino orange soda can

Sanpellegrino orange soda can

$3.00
Sanpellegrino soda pomegranite can

Sanpellegrino soda pomegranite can

$3.00
Coca Cola 16oz glass bottle

Coca Cola 16oz glass bottle

$3.00
Morrocan Mint Iced Tea

Morrocan Mint Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

gunpowder tea, cold steaped, simple syrup, fresh mint

Watermelon Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Stina is a Mediterranean restaurant, with a wood burning oven. From rustic smoked kissed pizza to Turkish Pide, to crispy layers of filo borek, Stina is an experience. with a full menu of delights. a tour of the Mediterranean .For now we have outdoor seating with heaters and delightful garden setting that is urban chic. We also offer takeout and now delivery too!

Stina image

