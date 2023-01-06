Life bee-gins with Coffee Shirt

$25.00 +

District Tri‑Blend T-shirt The perfect blend to keep everyone feeling relaxed! An essential tri-blend t-shirt that everyone will look great in! Perfect for any group that needs something comfortable and loves super smooth and soft fabric. Fit: Standard fit: straight fit on body, chest, & arms **Shirts will be available for pick up NEXT DAY at Stingers Coffee Southside**