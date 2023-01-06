Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Stingers Coffee - Southside

168 Reviews

$$

7042 S. Staples Street

Suite 106

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Stingers Mocha
Flavored Latte
White Mocha

Coffee & More

Stingers Mocha

Stingers Mocha

$4.10+

White Chocolate with Caramel Swirls Topped with Whipped Cream & Caramel Swirls. 1 - 1 1/2 - 2 MB

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$3.80+

Cafe Mocha made Hot, Iced or Frozen. Available with or without whipped cream.

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$3.80+

Cafe Mocha made Hot, Iced or Frozen. Available with or without whipped cream.

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.45+

Add a Flavor or Sweetner to change up your latte! Available hot, iced or frozen!

Cappuccino

$3.45+
White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.15+

White Chocolate with espresso and milk, available Hot, Iced, or Frozen

Americano

Americano

$2.40+

Made with fresh Hot Shots of Espresso and Hot water for a fresh cup of coffee! Also available as an Iced Americano (Hot Shots) or and Iced Cold Brew.

Cold Brew

$2.70+

Ballistic Brew

$4.05+

Keto Coffee made with unsalted butter, organic coconut oil, heavy whipping cream, shots of espresso. Add a sugar free flavor to keep it fresh!

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$3.85+

Spiced Black Tea made with whole milk and topped with cinnamon powder. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Made with a blend of decadent Dark Chocolate and Creamy White Chocolate, with your choice of Marshmallows and or Whipped Cream on top.

Tea

Tea

$3.05+

Hot or Iced tea Available. Iced tea made sweet or unsweet. Hot tea options include: Green Tea, Lemongrass Green, Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast & Vanilla Rooibos.

Frozen Flavored Cream

Frozen Flavored Cream

$4.40+

Your Coffee Free alternative, just let us know which flavor youd like to try!

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

Made from real fruit concentrate. We offer, Mango, Peach, Wild Berry, Strawberry & Strawberry Banana. Available with or without Whipped Cream.

White Mocha Java Chip

White Mocha Java Chip

$5.00+

Frozen White Mocha blended with Java Chips and Topped with Whipped Cream and more Java Chips.

Mocha Java Chip

Mocha Java Chip

$4.90+

Frozen Mocha Latte blended with Java Chips and topped with whipped cream and Java Chips.

Espresso

$2.40+
Matcha

Matcha

$3.70+

Smooth and creamy green match tea served with milk. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen. Add some lavender for a real treat!

Flat White

Flat White

$3.45+

This Rich Creamy Latte is sure to give you a buzz! It is made with Half n' Half Cream, little to no foam and served with an extra shot of espresso. Add Flavor or Sweetner to change it up.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Trouble deciding if you want a Latte or an Americano? Why not have both with our Cafe Au Lait, made with Half our Stingers Blend Americao Coffee and Half Cafe Latte. Add a Flavor or Sweetner to sweeten up your day!

Milk

$2.40+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.35+

Caramel Sauce Topped with Whipped Cream & CaramelSwirls

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.70+

Choose your favorite flavor for a coffee free refreshing drink, made with club soda and a splash of cream.

London Fog

$3.90+
Red Bull Infusion

Red Bull Infusion

$5.15+Out of stock
Cortado

Cortado

$3.25+

Cortado is an espresso drink of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. All Cortados will be served in a small cup, a small will have 1 shot of espresso, regular 2 shots, and a large will have 3. They will have equal parts steamed milk so cup will NOT be full.

Holiday Favorites

Candy Cane Latte

Candy Cane Latte

$4.15+

Peppermint Syrup and Creamy White Chocolate with Real Peppermints blended in. Topped with Whipped Cream & Crushed Peppermints.

Caramel Pecan Latte

Caramel Pecan Latte

$3.80+

Caramel Pecan Flavored Latte. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen

Egg Nog Latte

Egg Nog Latte

$4.15+Out of stock

Our eggnog latte is made with real egg nog a touch of vanilla flavoring topped with whipped cream and dusted with nutmeg on top.

Frosted Mint Mocha

Frosted Mint Mocha

$3.80+

Decadent Dark Chocolate with Frosted Mint topped with Whipped Cream and Crushed Peppermints.

Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Latte

$3.80+

Gingerbread flavored latte topped with Whipped Cream.

Gingerbread Mocha

Gingerbread Mocha

$3.80+

A blend of Decadent Dark Chocolate and Gingerbread topped with Whipped Cream.

Grinch Latte

Grinch Latte

$4.15+

Matcha & Espresso!!! Comes with Mocha Swirls, Whipped Cream and Grinch Sprinkles.

Joyful Latte

Joyful Latte

$4.15+

Our traditional white mocha with a Joyful Kick added to it! This latte is deliciously layered with White Mocha, Mocha Swirls Crushed Peppermints, and topped with more whipped cream, mocha swirls & even more Crushed Peppermints!

Merry Mocha Latte

Merry Mocha Latte

$3.80+

Decadent Mocha and Sweet Amaretto topped with Whipped Cream & Christmas Sprinkles.

Pumpkin N' Spice Latte

Pumpkin N' Spice Latte

$4.15+

Everyones favorite fall drink! Pumpkin N' Spice and everything nice topped with Whipped Cream and Pumpkin Spices

Silver Bells Latte

Silver Bells Latte

$4.15+

Made with Peppermint & Hazelnut Syrup topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Swirls & crushed peppermints

Sugar Cookie Latte

Sugar Cookie Latte

$3.80+

White Chocolate, Hazelnut and Vanilla flavored latte topped with Whipped Cream and Sugar Sprinkles.

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

$3.80+

Toasted Marshmallow flavoring mixed with Decadent Dark Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream, Mini Marshmallows & Chocolate Swirls.

White Pumpkin Latte

White Pumpkin Latte

$4.15+

A Spin on our Traditional White Mocha with added Pumpkin Swirls, then we top it with Whipped Cream, Pumpkin Spices & Pumpkin Swirls.

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Drink

$2.50

Kids Iced Drink

$2.50

Kids Frozen Drink

$2.75

Fall Favorites

White Pumpkin Latte (Copy)

White Pumpkin Latte (Copy)

$4.15+

White Mocha with Swirls of Pumpkin Sauce topped with whipped cream, and pumpkin spices.

Pumpkin N' Spice Latte (Copy)

Pumpkin N' Spice Latte (Copy)

$4.15+

Everyones favorite fall drink! Pumpkin N' Spice and everything nice topped with Whipped Cream and Pumpkin Spices

Caramel Pecan Latte (Copy)

Caramel Pecan Latte (Copy)

$3.80+

Caramel Pecan Flavored Latte. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha (Copy)

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha (Copy)

$3.80+

Toasted Marshmallow flavoring mixed with Decadent Dark Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream, Mini Marshmallows & Chocolate Swirls.

Hot Buttered Toffee (Copy)

$4.05+

Caramel Sauce English Toffee

Jose's Taste of Fall Latte (Copy)

Jose's Taste of Fall Latte (Copy)

$4.15+

Tastes just like it sounds! All your favorite fall flavors in one cup! Carmel Sauce, Gingerbread & Carmel Pecan with cinnamon powder mixed in! Topped with Caramel Swirls & More Cinnamon Powder.

Spooky Stingers Mocha

Spooky Stingers Mocha

$4.55+

Barista Competition Drinks

The Bee-ch Bum Latte (Marissa's)

The Bee-ch Bum Latte (Marissa's)

$4.90+

Take yourself back to the beach this fall with the Bee-ch bum! White chocolate, coconut and hazelnut with hot shots for an extra kick!

Pumpkin Chai Chip (Faith's)

Pumpkin Chai Chip (Faith's)

$4.95+

Frozen Chai with Pumpkin Sauce and Java chips blended in - topped off with Whipped Cream, Java Chips, and Pumpkin Spices. Make it dirty by adding a shot of espresso!

Autumn Latte (Jillian's)

Autumn Latte (Jillian's)

$3.90+

You'll fall in love with this Autumn Latte! It's got all the tastes you need to satisfy that fall craving! Caramel Pecan, Butterscotch, and Vanilla topped off with Whipped Cream and the Fall Sprinkles. Try it Hot Iced or Frozen

Chocolate Birthday Cake (Aaliyah's )

Chocolate Birthday Cake (Aaliyah's )

$3.60+

Aaliyah's Chocolate Birthday Cake 🎂 Celebrate everyday like it's your birthday with this delicious drink! Made with French Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Chocolate Swirls, topped with whip cream and sprinkles! This amazing drinks can be made hot, iced, or frozen!

Beez-Kneez Latte (Jose)

Beez-Kneez Latte (Jose)

$4.90+

Beez-Kneez Latte 🐝 Get the Kick you need with this delicious White Chocolate Mocha with a touch of Cinnamon powder and Honey Swirls🍯 Topped off with a hot shot float!

Fizzy Tea (Christina)

Fizzy Tea (Christina)

$3.05+

Fizzy Tea 🫖 A fun way to refresh and hydrate in the Texas heat! Only iced. *3 oz of water, 2 passion tea bags (TS32 is 3) club soda and topped off with ice*

Tropical Horchata (Emma's)

Tropical Horchata (Emma's)

$3.70+

Matcha with Irish cream, coconut, & blue curaçao, with cinnamon powder blended in, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder on top !!

Life of Chai (Devon's)

Life of Chai (Devon's)

$4.65+

Iced Chai Latte with Hazelnut, Gingerbread & French Vanilla Topped With Chocolate Swirls, Cinnamon, and nutmeg!

Boxed Drinks & Pound Coffee

Boxed Coffee

$19.50

Boxed Decaf

$19.50

Boxed Hot Chocolate

$20.00
1 Lb Coffee

1 Lb Coffee

$15.00
1 LB Decaf Coffee

1 LB Decaf Coffee

$15.75

Boxed Hot Tea (8 Tea Bags)

$17.50

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.55

Orange Juice

$2.55

Smart Water

$2.99

Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock
Cold Brew Concentrate

Cold Brew Concentrate

$6.50Out of stock

Ozarka Water

$2.79Out of stock

Pastry

Scone

$2.50+

Cookie (1)

$1.00

Biscotti

$2.99
Toga

Toga

$2.95+

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$3.10

Ham & Cheese Kolach

$3.10

Jalapeño & Cheese Kolache

$3.10
Croissant

Croissant

$2.75+

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.75
Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.75+

Apple & Cinnamon Oatmeal

$2.99

Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$2.99
Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$3.95Out of stock
Chewy Marshmallow Treat * Gluten Free

Chewy Marshmallow Treat * Gluten Free

$2.75Out of stock

Ingredients: Marshmallows [corn syrup, sugar, modified food starch, water, gelatin], Gluten Free Crisp Rice [rice, brown sugar, salt], Glucose, Butter [cream, salt], Sugar, Brown Butter [cream, salt], Invert Sugar, Salt, Water, Natural Madagascar Vanilla.

Chocolate Coffee beans

$3.75

Sweet Treat Variety Pack

$4.95

4 pack includes: Chocolate Chunk Brownie Raspberry Sammie Pecan Chocolate Chunk Meltaway Bar

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Cheesecake Rasp White Choc

Custom Printed Sugar Cookie

Custom Printed Sugar Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar cookies printed using food safe imagining. Designs vary by season/day! Individually wrapped making the perfect gift!

Marshmallow Sticks

$3.00Out of stock

Retail

Freshie

Freshie

$10.00Out of stock

Holiday Car Freshies by Jose

**SALE** Stingers Tumbler

$14.99
Life bee-gins with Coffee Shirt

Life bee-gins with Coffee Shirt

$25.00+

District Tri‑Blend T-shirt The perfect blend to keep everyone feeling relaxed! An essential tri-blend t-shirt that everyone will look great in! Perfect for any group that needs something comfortable and loves super smooth and soft fabric. Fit: Standard fit: straight fit on body, chest, & arms **Shirts will be available for pick up NEXT DAY at Stingers Coffee Southside**

8 Ct. K-Cup Pods (Breakfast Blend)

8 Ct. K-Cup Pods (Breakfast Blend)

$6.96

Finally Quality Coffee House Coffee at Home! Stingers Coffee Breakfast Blend is a Medium Roast Coffee made of 100% Arabica Coffee. Locally Roasted and Filled! Take home some today!

Mug & K- Cup Holiday Gift Set

$22.99

Pup Cup

Pup Cup (Whipped Cream & Bone)

Pup Cup (Whipped Cream only)

Doggy Bone

Coffee & More

Stingers Mocha

Stingers Mocha

$4.56+

White Chocolate with Caramel Swirls Topped with Whipped Cream & Caramel Swirls. 1 - 1 1/2 - 2 MB

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$4.20+

Cafe Mocha made Hot, Iced or Frozen. Available with or without whipped cream.

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.78+

Add a Flavor or Sweetner to change up your latte! Available hot, iced or frozen!

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.62+

White Chocolate with espresso and milk, available Hot, Iced, or Frozen

Americano

Americano

$2.58+

Made with fresh Hot Shots of Espresso and Hot water for a fresh cup of coffee! Also available as an Iced Americano (Hot Shots) or and Iced Cold Brew.

Ballistic Brew

$4.62+

Keto Coffee made with unsalted butter, organic coconut oil, heavy whipping cream, shots of espresso. Add a sugar free flavor to keep it fresh!

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.26+

Spiced Black Tea made with whole milk and topped with cinnamon powder. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.78+

Made with a blend of decadent Dark Chocolate and Creamy White Chocolate, with your choice of Marshmallows and or Whipped Cream on top.

Tea

Tea

$3.30+

Hot or Iced tea Available. Iced tea made sweet or unsweet. Hot tea options include: Green Tea, Lemongrass Green, Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast & Vanilla Rooibos.

White Mocha Java Chip

White Mocha Java Chip

$5.64+

Frozen White Mocha blended with Java Chips and Topped with Whipped Cream and more Java Chips.

Mocha Java Chip

Mocha Java Chip

$5.52+

Frozen Mocha Latte blended with Java Chips and topped with whipped cream and Java Chips.

Frozen Flavored Cream

Frozen Flavored Cream

$4.92+

Your Coffee Free alternative, just let us know which flavor youd like to try!

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.96+

Choose your favorite flavor for a coffee free refreshing drink, made with club soda and a splash of cream.

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.34+

Made from real fruit concentrate. We offer, Mango, Peach, Wild Berry, Strawberry & Strawberry Banana. Available with or without Whipped Cream.

Milk

$2.52+
Matcha

Matcha

$4.08+

Smooth and creamy green match tea served with milk. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen. Add some lavender for a real treat!

Flat White

Flat White

$3.78+

This Rich Creamy Latte is sure to give you a buzz! It is made with Half n' Half Cream, little to no foam and served with an extra shot of espresso. Add Flavor or Sweetner to change it up.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.18+

Trouble deciding if you want a Latte or an Americano? Why not have both with our Cafe Au Lait, made with Half our Stingers Blend Americao Coffee and Half Cafe Latte. Add a Flavor or Sweetner to sweeten up your day!

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$4.20+

Cafe Mocha made Hot, Iced or Frozen. Available with or without whipped cream.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Caramel Sauce Topped with Whipped Cream & CaramelSwirls

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Drink

$2.52

Kids Iced Drink

$2.52

Kids Frozen Drink

$2.82

Boxed Drinks & Pound Coffee

1 Lb Coffee

1 Lb Coffee

$15.00
1 LB Decaf Coffee

1 LB Decaf Coffee

$15.75

Boxed Coffee

$19.50

Boxed Decaf

$19.50

Boxed Hot Chocolate

$20.00

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.15

Orange Juice

$2.15

Ozarka Water

$3.00Out of stock
Cold Brew Concentrate

Cold Brew Concentrate

$7.80Out of stock

Pastry

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$3.48

Scone

$2.50+

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.70

Cookie (1)

$1.20

Ham & Cheese Kolach

$3.48

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Plain Bagel

$2.70

Chocolate Coffee beans

$4.50

Jalapeño & Cheese Kolache

$3.48

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$2.75

Everything Bagel

$2.70

Cinnamon Roll

$3.59Out of stock
Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.74Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Muffin

$2.70Out of stock
Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.75+

Biscotti

$3.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.75

Morning Harvest Oatmeal

$3.59Out of stock

Apple Walnut Oatmeal

$3.59Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Better Choice... A Texas Choice...

Website

Location

7042 S. Staples Street, Suite 106, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Directions

Gallery
Stingers Coffee image
Stingers Coffee image