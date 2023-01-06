- Home
Stingers Coffee - Southside
168 Reviews
$$
7042 S. Staples Street
Suite 106
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee & More
Stingers Mocha
White Chocolate with Caramel Swirls Topped with Whipped Cream & Caramel Swirls. 1 - 1 1/2 - 2 MB
Flavored Latte
Cafe Mocha made Hot, Iced or Frozen. Available with or without whipped cream.
Cafe Mocha
Cafe Mocha made Hot, Iced or Frozen. Available with or without whipped cream.
Cafe Latte
Add a Flavor or Sweetner to change up your latte! Available hot, iced or frozen!
Cappuccino
White Mocha
White Chocolate with espresso and milk, available Hot, Iced, or Frozen
Americano
Made with fresh Hot Shots of Espresso and Hot water for a fresh cup of coffee! Also available as an Iced Americano (Hot Shots) or and Iced Cold Brew.
Cold Brew
Ballistic Brew
Keto Coffee made with unsalted butter, organic coconut oil, heavy whipping cream, shots of espresso. Add a sugar free flavor to keep it fresh!
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Black Tea made with whole milk and topped with cinnamon powder. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen.
Hot Chocolate
Made with a blend of decadent Dark Chocolate and Creamy White Chocolate, with your choice of Marshmallows and or Whipped Cream on top.
Tea
Hot or Iced tea Available. Iced tea made sweet or unsweet. Hot tea options include: Green Tea, Lemongrass Green, Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast & Vanilla Rooibos.
Frozen Flavored Cream
Your Coffee Free alternative, just let us know which flavor youd like to try!
Fruit Smoothie
Made from real fruit concentrate. We offer, Mango, Peach, Wild Berry, Strawberry & Strawberry Banana. Available with or without Whipped Cream.
White Mocha Java Chip
Frozen White Mocha blended with Java Chips and Topped with Whipped Cream and more Java Chips.
Mocha Java Chip
Frozen Mocha Latte blended with Java Chips and topped with whipped cream and Java Chips.
Espresso
Matcha
Smooth and creamy green match tea served with milk. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen. Add some lavender for a real treat!
Flat White
This Rich Creamy Latte is sure to give you a buzz! It is made with Half n' Half Cream, little to no foam and served with an extra shot of espresso. Add Flavor or Sweetner to change it up.
Cafe Au Lait
Trouble deciding if you want a Latte or an Americano? Why not have both with our Cafe Au Lait, made with Half our Stingers Blend Americao Coffee and Half Cafe Latte. Add a Flavor or Sweetner to sweeten up your day!
Milk
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel Sauce Topped with Whipped Cream & CaramelSwirls
Italian Soda
Choose your favorite flavor for a coffee free refreshing drink, made with club soda and a splash of cream.
London Fog
Red Bull Infusion
Cortado
Cortado is an espresso drink of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. All Cortados will be served in a small cup, a small will have 1 shot of espresso, regular 2 shots, and a large will have 3. They will have equal parts steamed milk so cup will NOT be full.
Holiday Favorites
Candy Cane Latte
Peppermint Syrup and Creamy White Chocolate with Real Peppermints blended in. Topped with Whipped Cream & Crushed Peppermints.
Caramel Pecan Latte
Caramel Pecan Flavored Latte. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen
Egg Nog Latte
Our eggnog latte is made with real egg nog a touch of vanilla flavoring topped with whipped cream and dusted with nutmeg on top.
Frosted Mint Mocha
Decadent Dark Chocolate with Frosted Mint topped with Whipped Cream and Crushed Peppermints.
Gingerbread Latte
Gingerbread flavored latte topped with Whipped Cream.
Gingerbread Mocha
A blend of Decadent Dark Chocolate and Gingerbread topped with Whipped Cream.
Grinch Latte
Matcha & Espresso!!! Comes with Mocha Swirls, Whipped Cream and Grinch Sprinkles.
Joyful Latte
Our traditional white mocha with a Joyful Kick added to it! This latte is deliciously layered with White Mocha, Mocha Swirls Crushed Peppermints, and topped with more whipped cream, mocha swirls & even more Crushed Peppermints!
Merry Mocha Latte
Decadent Mocha and Sweet Amaretto topped with Whipped Cream & Christmas Sprinkles.
Pumpkin N' Spice Latte
Everyones favorite fall drink! Pumpkin N' Spice and everything nice topped with Whipped Cream and Pumpkin Spices
Silver Bells Latte
Made with Peppermint & Hazelnut Syrup topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Swirls & crushed peppermints
Sugar Cookie Latte
White Chocolate, Hazelnut and Vanilla flavored latte topped with Whipped Cream and Sugar Sprinkles.
Toasted Marshmallow Mocha
Toasted Marshmallow flavoring mixed with Decadent Dark Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream, Mini Marshmallows & Chocolate Swirls.
White Pumpkin Latte
A Spin on our Traditional White Mocha with added Pumpkin Swirls, then we top it with Whipped Cream, Pumpkin Spices & Pumpkin Swirls.
Fall Favorites
White Pumpkin Latte (Copy)
White Mocha with Swirls of Pumpkin Sauce topped with whipped cream, and pumpkin spices.
Pumpkin N' Spice Latte (Copy)
Everyones favorite fall drink! Pumpkin N' Spice and everything nice topped with Whipped Cream and Pumpkin Spices
Caramel Pecan Latte (Copy)
Caramel Pecan Flavored Latte. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen
Toasted Marshmallow Mocha (Copy)
Toasted Marshmallow flavoring mixed with Decadent Dark Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream, Mini Marshmallows & Chocolate Swirls.
Hot Buttered Toffee (Copy)
Caramel Sauce English Toffee
Jose's Taste of Fall Latte (Copy)
Tastes just like it sounds! All your favorite fall flavors in one cup! Carmel Sauce, Gingerbread & Carmel Pecan with cinnamon powder mixed in! Topped with Caramel Swirls & More Cinnamon Powder.
Spooky Stingers Mocha
Barista Competition Drinks
The Bee-ch Bum Latte (Marissa's)
Take yourself back to the beach this fall with the Bee-ch bum! White chocolate, coconut and hazelnut with hot shots for an extra kick!
Pumpkin Chai Chip (Faith's)
Frozen Chai with Pumpkin Sauce and Java chips blended in - topped off with Whipped Cream, Java Chips, and Pumpkin Spices. Make it dirty by adding a shot of espresso!
Autumn Latte (Jillian's)
You'll fall in love with this Autumn Latte! It's got all the tastes you need to satisfy that fall craving! Caramel Pecan, Butterscotch, and Vanilla topped off with Whipped Cream and the Fall Sprinkles. Try it Hot Iced or Frozen
Chocolate Birthday Cake (Aaliyah's )
Aaliyah's Chocolate Birthday Cake 🎂 Celebrate everyday like it's your birthday with this delicious drink! Made with French Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Chocolate Swirls, topped with whip cream and sprinkles! This amazing drinks can be made hot, iced, or frozen!
Beez-Kneez Latte (Jose)
Beez-Kneez Latte 🐝 Get the Kick you need with this delicious White Chocolate Mocha with a touch of Cinnamon powder and Honey Swirls🍯 Topped off with a hot shot float!
Fizzy Tea (Christina)
Fizzy Tea 🫖 A fun way to refresh and hydrate in the Texas heat! Only iced. *3 oz of water, 2 passion tea bags (TS32 is 3) club soda and topped off with ice*
Tropical Horchata (Emma's)
Matcha with Irish cream, coconut, & blue curaçao, with cinnamon powder blended in, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder on top !!
Life of Chai (Devon's)
Iced Chai Latte with Hazelnut, Gingerbread & French Vanilla Topped With Chocolate Swirls, Cinnamon, and nutmeg!
Boxed Drinks & Pound Coffee
Bottled Drinks
Pastry
Scone
Cookie (1)
Biscotti
Toga
Sausage & Cheese Kolache
Ham & Cheese Kolach
Jalapeño & Cheese Kolache
Croissant
Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Apple & Cinnamon Oatmeal
Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Chewy Marshmallow Treat * Gluten Free
Ingredients: Marshmallows [corn syrup, sugar, modified food starch, water, gelatin], Gluten Free Crisp Rice [rice, brown sugar, salt], Glucose, Butter [cream, salt], Sugar, Brown Butter [cream, salt], Invert Sugar, Salt, Water, Natural Madagascar Vanilla.
Chocolate Coffee beans
Sweet Treat Variety Pack
4 pack includes: Chocolate Chunk Brownie Raspberry Sammie Pecan Chocolate Chunk Meltaway Bar
Cheese Cake
Cheesecake Rasp White Choc
Custom Printed Sugar Cookie
Sugar cookies printed using food safe imagining. Designs vary by season/day! Individually wrapped making the perfect gift!
Marshmallow Sticks
Retail
Freshie
Holiday Car Freshies by Jose
**SALE** Stingers Tumbler
Life bee-gins with Coffee Shirt
District Tri‑Blend T-shirt The perfect blend to keep everyone feeling relaxed! An essential tri-blend t-shirt that everyone will look great in! Perfect for any group that needs something comfortable and loves super smooth and soft fabric. Fit: Standard fit: straight fit on body, chest, & arms **Shirts will be available for pick up NEXT DAY at Stingers Coffee Southside**
8 Ct. K-Cup Pods (Breakfast Blend)
Finally Quality Coffee House Coffee at Home! Stingers Coffee Breakfast Blend is a Medium Roast Coffee made of 100% Arabica Coffee. Locally Roasted and Filled! Take home some today!
Mug & K- Cup Holiday Gift Set
Coffee & More
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
A Better Choice... A Texas Choice...
7042 S. Staples Street, Suite 106, Corpus Christi, TX 78413