Stingers Coffee - Airline

Order Again

Popular Items

Stingers
Flavored Latte
White Mocha

Coffee & More

Stingers

Stingers

$4.10+

White Chocolate with Caramel Swirls Topped with Whipped Cream & Caramel Swirls.

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$3.80+

Choose one of our many flavors to customize your latte today!

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$3.80+

Available Hot, Iced or Frozen, sugar free available.

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.45+

Shots of Espresso with Milk. Available Hot Iced or Frozen. Add a flavor or sweetner to sweeten it up.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.15+

Creamy White Chocolate with espresso and milk. Can be made Hot, Iced or Frozen. Also available with Sugar Free White Chocolate.

Americano

Americano

$2.40+

Freshly made coffee made with shots of Espresso. Add Cream or Sugar.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.70+
Ballistic Brew

Ballistic Brew

$4.15+

Keto Coffee, made with Heavy Whipping Cream, Organic Coconut Oil, Unsalted Butter and Shots of Espresso. Available Hot or Iced. Add a Sugar Free Flavor!

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$3.85+

Spiced Black Tea, topped with cinnamon powder. Available Hot, Iced, or Frozen.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Made with a blend of Creamy White Chocolate and Decadeny Dark Chocolate and steamed milk. Add Whipped Cream and Marshmallows!

Caramel Macchiatto

Caramel Macchiatto

$4.05+

Caramel Sauce Topped with Whipped Cream & CaramelSwirls

White Mocha Java

White Mocha Java

$5.00+

White Chocolate blended with Java Chips and Cold Brew. Topped with Whipped Cream and Java Chips.

Mocha Java Chip

Mocha Java Chip

$4.90+

Dark Chocolate blended with Java Chips and Cold Brew. Topped with Whipped Cream and Java Chips.

Tea

Tea

$3.05+

Hot or Iced Tea Available. Iced - Both Sweet or Unsweet. Hot - Chamomile, Vanilla Rooibos, Green Lime, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Lemongrass Green

Frozen Cream

Frozen Cream

$4.40+

Coffee Free blended Drink, please specifiy your flavor. Available with or without Whipped Cream

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

Made from Real Fruit Concentrate. Choose between, Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, Mango, Peach & Wild Berry. Available with or without whipped cream.

Matcha

Matcha

$3.70+

Smooth and creamy green matcha tea served with milk. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Trouble deciding if you want a Latte or an Americano? Why not have both with our Cafe Au Lait, made with Half our Stingers Blend Americao Coffee and Half Cafe Latte. Add a Flavor or Sweetner to sweeten up your day!

Flat White

Flat White

$3.45+

This Rich Creamy Latte is sure to give you a buzz! It is made with Half n' Half Cream, little to no foam and served with an extra shot of espresso. Add Flavor or Sweetner to change it up.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25+

Cortado is an espresso drink of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. All Cortados will be served in a small cup, a small will have 1 shot of espresso, regular 2 shots, and a large will have 3. They will have equal parts steamed milk so cup will NOT be full.

Milk

Milk

$2.40+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.45+
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.95+

Made with your choice of flavor, club soda and cream. A yummy coffee alternative.

London Fog

London Fog

$3.90+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.45+

Espresso Small = 1 Shot Regular = 2 Shots Large = 3 Shots All served in a small cup

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Drink

$2.30

Kids Iced Drink

$2.30

Kids Frozen Drink

$2.55

Fall Favorites

Pumpkin N' Spice

Pumpkin N' Spice

$4.15+
White Pumpkin Latte

White Pumpkin Latte

$4.15+

White Mocha with Swirls of Pumpkin Sauce topped with whipped cream, and pumpkin spices.

Caramel Pecan Latte

Caramel Pecan Latte

$3.90+

Caramel Pecan Flavored Latte

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

$3.80+

Toasted Marshmallow flavoring mixed with Decadent Dark Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream, Mini Marshmallows & Chocolate Swirls.

Hot Buttered Toffee

$4.15+

Caramel Sauce English Toffee

Taste of Fall Latte (Jose's)

Taste of Fall Latte (Jose's)

$4.15+

Tastes just like it sounds! All your favorite fall flavors in one cup! Carmel Sauce, Gingerbread & Carmel Pecan with cinnamon powder mixed in! Topped with Caramel Swirls & More Cinnamon Powder.

Spooky Stingers Mocha

Spooky Stingers Mocha

$4.15+
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$3.80+

White Chocolate, Hazelnut & Vanilla flavored latte, topped with whipped cream and sugar sprinkles.

Barista Competition Drinks

Autumn Latte (Jillian's)

Autumn Latte (Jillian's)

$3.90+

You'll fall in love with this Autumn Latte! It's got all the tastes you need to satisfy that fall craving! Caramel Pecan, Butterscotch, and Vanilla topped off with Whipped Cream and the Fall Sprinkles. Try it Hot Iced or Frozen

The Bee-ch Bum Latte (Marissa's)

The Bee-ch Bum Latte (Marissa's)

$4.90+

Take yourself back to the beach this fall with the Bee-ch bum! White chocolate, coconut and hazelnut with hot shots for an extra kick!

Pumpkin Chai Chip (Faith's)

Pumpkin Chai Chip (Faith's)

$4.95+

Frozen Chai with Pumpkin Sauce and Java chips blended in - topped off with Whipped Cream, Java Chips, and Pumpkin Spices. Make it dirty by adding a shot of espresso!

Chocolate Birthday Cake Latte (Aaliyah)

Chocolate Birthday Cake Latte (Aaliyah)

$3.60+

Aaliyah’s Chocolate Birthday Cake🎂 Celebrate everyday like it’s your birthday with this delicious drink! Made with French Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Chocolate Swirls, topped with whip cream and sprinkles! This amazing drinks can be made hot, iced, or frozen!

Beez-Kneez Latte (Jose)

Beez-Kneez Latte (Jose)

$4.90+

Beez-Kneez Latte 🐝 Get the Kick you need with this delicious White Chocolate Mocha with a touch of Cinnamon powder and Honey Swirls🍯 Topped off with a hot shot float!

Fizzy Tea ( Christina)

Fizzy Tea ( Christina)

$3.05+

Fizzy Tea 🫖 A fun way to refresh and hydrate in the Texas heat! Only iced. *3 oz of water, 2 passion tea bags (TS32 is 3) club soda and topped off with ice*

Tropical Horchata (Emmas)

Tropical Horchata (Emmas)

$3.70+

Matcha with Irish cream, coconut, & blue curaçao, with cinnamon powder blended in, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder on top !!

Boxed Drinks & Pound Coffee

1 Lb Coffee

1 Lb Coffee

$16.50

1 lb. Stingers Blend Available whole bean or course ground

1 LB Decaf Coffee

1 LB Decaf Coffee

$16.99

1 Lb. Decaf Stingers Blend Available whole bean or course ground

Boxed Coffee

Boxed Coffee

$16.50Out of stock

96 oz. of Hot Coffee Serves 8 people, includes cups/lids/sleeves & cream and sugars.

Boxed Decaf

Boxed Decaf

$16.50Out of stock

Boxed Decaf Coffee 96 oz of hot coffee serves 8 people. Includes Cups/Lids/Sleeves & Cream & Sugars.

Boxed Hot Chocolate

$18.50Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.55

Orange Juice

$2.55

Bottled Water

$2.49
Cold Brew Concentrate

Cold Brew Concentrate

$6.50

Sparkling Water

$2.49Out of stock

Holiday Specialties

Candy Cane Latte

Candy Cane Latte

$4.15+

Peppermint Syrup and Creamy White Chocolate, with Real Peppermints blended in. Topped with Whipped Cream & Crushed Peppermints.

Grinch Latte

Grinch Latte

$4.15+

Matcha & Espresso!!! Comes with Mocha Swirls, Whipped Cream and Grinch Sprinkles.

Frosted Mint Mocha

Frosted Mint Mocha

$3.80+

Decadent Dark Chocolate with Frosted Mint topped with Whipped Cream and Crushed Peppermints.

Pumpkin N' Spice Latte

Pumpkin N' Spice Latte

$4.15+

Pumpkin N' Spice Latte topped with whipped cream and Pumpkin Spices

Joyful Latte

Joyful Latte

$4.15+

Our traditional white mocha with a Joyful Kick added to it! This latte is deliciously layered with White Mocha, Mocha Swirls Crushed Peppermints, and topped with more whipped cream, mocha swirls & even more Crushed Peppermints!

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

$3.80+

Toasted Marshmallow flavoring mixed with Decadent Dark Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream, Mini Marshmallows & Chocolate Swirls.

Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Latte

$3.80+

Gingerbread Flavored Latte, topped with Whipped Cream.

Gingerbread Mocha

Gingerbread Mocha

$3.80+

A blend of Decadent Dark Chocolate and Gingerbread.

Silverbells Latte

Silverbells Latte

$3.80+

Made with Peppermint & Hazelnut Syrup topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Swirls & crushed peppermints

Egg Nog Latte

Egg Nog Latte

$4.15+Out of stock

Real Egg Nog Steamed with Vanilla and Shots of Espresso and then topped off with Whipped Cream dusted with Nutmeg.

Taste of Fall Latte

Taste of Fall Latte

$4.15+

Can't decide which fall flavor you want to try... this has them alll! Caramel Sauce, Gingerbread, and Caramel Pecan, topped off with Whipped Cream, Caramel Swirls and Cinnamon Powder dusted on top.

Merry Mocha

Merry Mocha

$3.80+

Mocha & Amaretto flavored latte, Topped with Whipped Cream and Christmas Sprinkles

Valentines Specials

Love Potion #9

$3.80+

Almond Hazelnut

Cherry Kiss

$3.80+

Irish Cream Raspberry

French Twist

$3.80+

French Vanilla, Butterscotch, Mocha topped with whipped cream and Valentines Sprinkles

Raspberry Torte

$3.80+

Almond Raspberry

Red Hot Latte

$3.80+

Cinnamon Peppermint

St Patricks Day Favorites

Battle of the Irish Sea

$3.80+

Irish Cream English Toffee

Irish Coconut Latte

$3.80+

Irish Dream

$3.80+

Irish Cream Hazelnut Vanilla

Nutty Irishman

$3.80+

Hazelnut Irish Cream

Shamrock Shiver

$3.80+

Chocolate Irish Cream Peppermint

Mudslide Mocha

$3.80+

Mocha & Irish Cream

Pastry

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$3.10
Jalapeno Sausage & Cheese Kolache

Jalapeno Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$3.10
Ham & Cheese Kolache

Ham & Cheese Kolache

$3.10
Croissant

Croissant

$3.55+
Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.75+
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.75
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75
Chocolate Chunk Muffin

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$2.75
Scone

Scone

$2.50+
Toga Scone

Toga Scone

$2.95+
1 Cookie

1 Cookie

$1.00
Apples & Cinnamon

Apples & Cinnamon

$2.99
Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal

Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$2.99
Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.99

Handcrafted Artisan Biscotti - Softer-than-traditional, Gourmet Biscotti since 1999

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$3.75
Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.95Out of stock

Vanilla Greek Yogurt topped with fresh fruit, and honey granola.

Chewy Marshmallow Treat *Gluten Free

Chewy Marshmallow Treat *Gluten Free

$2.75

Ingredients: Marshmallows [corn syrup, sugar, modified food starch, water, gelatin], Gluten Free Crisp Rice [rice, brown sugar, salt], Glucose, Butter [cream, salt], Sugar, Brown Butter [cream, salt], Invert Sugar, Salt, Water, Natural Madagascar Vanilla.

Pup Cups

Pup Cup (Bone & Whip)

Pup Cup (Bone Only)

Pup Cup (Whip Only)

Drinks

Courtney Leonard

$5.80

Crystal Moreno

$2.65

Dwight

$4.35

Natalie - TS32 Iced Americano

$5.55
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink Local!

Website

Location

1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Directions

