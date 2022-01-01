Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stir Coffee Co.

505 US HWY 80 Suite A

Pooler, GA 31322

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Latte
Bagel

Coffee

Affogato Shot

$2.00

Americano

$3.00+

Breve

$3.00+

Café au lait

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Coffee W/ Refill

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Doppio

$2.00

Double shot of espresso

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Macchiato

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Pour Over

$3.50+

Quad

$4.00

Shot in the Dark

$3.00+

Espresso Shot

$1.00

Hot Drinks

Steamer

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Tea/Lemonade

Black/Green Tea

$2.50+

Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Chai Tea

$3.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$3.00+

Medicine Ball

$2.50+

Tea

$2.00+

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Lemonade/Tea refill

$1.00+

Frozen Drinks

Smoothie

$5.00+

Frappe

$5.00+

Frozen Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Non-Coffee Frappe

$4.50+

Heathers Frozen Chocolate

$5.00+

Bottles/Cans

Soda

$2.00

Nesquick milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Fiji Water

$2.00

Cup ice

Cup Size

$0.25+

Breakfast

Muffin

$3.00

Selet variety from Baked by Maggie

Bagel

$3.00

Baked by Maggie

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Specialty Croissant

$5.00

Quiche

$6.00

Scone

$3.00

Pop-Tart

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Choc crois.

$2.00

Turnover

$5.00

Danish

$5.00

Lunch

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.00

Turkey & Bacon Croissant.

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

B.L.T

$6.00

Garden Salad

$7.50

Caesar salad

$7.50

Cobb Salad w/ Grill Tenders, egg & chz

$9.00

Sides & Extras

Apple

$2.00

Apple sauce

$1.00

Avocado Spread

$2.50

Banana

$1.00

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Chips

$1.50

Crackers

$1.50

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Fruit & Honey Parfait

$5.00

Pimento Cheese

$2.50

Protein Bar

$2.00

Veggies & Hummus

$4.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Desserts

Brownies

$4.00

Cookies

$3.00

Pound cake slice

$5.00

3 Layer cake slice

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream

Gluten Free brownie bite

$2.00

Snacks

IQ/KETO Bar

$2.00

Pistachios

$2.00

Protein Bar

$2.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$2.00

Merchandise

Hat

$25.00

Clay Mugs

$15.00+

Coffee

KCUPS

RECLAMATION

$15.00

HOPE Coffee

$15.00

SHILOH

$18.00

COLD BREW

$10.00

DCLP

$10.00

BLOOM & GROW

LARGE

$32.00

SMALL

$22.00

WAX MELT

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a non-profit coffee shop, who exist to stir each other up in love and good works, pour into the community, and serve quality products. At Stir every cup is for a cause.

Website

Location

505 US HWY 80 Suite A, Pooler, GA 31322

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

