Stir Coffee Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a non-profit coffee shop, who exist to stir each other up in love and good works, pour into the community, and serve quality products. At Stir every cup is for a cause.
Location
505 US HWY 80 Suite A, Pooler, GA 31322
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Pooler, GA
No Reviews
240 Tanger Outlet Boulevard Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurant