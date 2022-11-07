Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stir Martini Bar + Kitchen 2 Powers Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2 Powers Rd

Westford, MA 01886

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Risotto
Peanut Butter Bomb
Bolognese

Appetizers

Hand Breaded Toasted Raviolis

$14.00

Hand breaded cheese raviolis dusted with parmesan cheese served with marinara dipping sauce.

Pan Seared Ginger Soy Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Pan seared pork dumplings with ginger soy sauce and Gochujang drizzle.

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Crispy coconut shrimp coated with a sweet Thai chili sauce drizzle.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$17.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, pan seared, on a bed of lemon oil arugula, served with a lemon garlic aioli.

Buffalo Crab Rangoon Dip

$16.00

Premium crab, creamy cheese, spices. Crispy wonton chips. Optional veggies for $2 upcharge.

Homemade Meatballs with Ricotta

$16.00

Four house-made meatballs consisting of veal, pork, and angus, served atop a whipped ricotta and mascarpone bed, with a marinara schmear. Topped with fresh basil.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Artichoke hearts, Romano and parmesan cheese, topped with shaved and grated parmesan cheese. Served with fresh baked pita or substitute for veggies for $2.

Fresh Cut Parmesan Truffle Fries

$13.00

Freshly cut russet potato, drizzled with truffle oil, grated parmesan, and fresh parsley.

General Tsos Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Fried cauliflower, coated in a freshly grated parmesan cheese and garlic, sesame seeds. and green onions

Pear and Gorgonzola Pasta Appetizer

$16.00

Pear and Gorgonzola stuffed sachetti in a honey cream sauce with arugulq and candied walnuts.

Flatbreads

Beet and Goat Cheese Flatbread

$17.00

Sweet ricotta spread, EVOO, wilted spinach, sliced roasted red beets, goat cheese crumbles.

Homemade Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$18.00

House made nut-free pesto, EVOO, grilled chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, balsamic drizzle.

Steak and Provolone Flatbread

$16.00

Shaved steak, provolone cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$19.00

Flatbread topped with ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, green onions, house-made chipotle rose drizzle.

Salads

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beet, whipped mascarpone ricotta, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, balsamic vinaigrette.

Berry Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, spring mix, goat cheese, candied walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Cut Romaine hearts, creamy Caesar dressing, Grated and Shaved parmesan cheese, grilled house made baguette.

Spinach and Arugula Salad

$13.00

Cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, zinfandel vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan cheese

Mexican Salad

$15.00

Salad topped with Mexican Street Corn, pineapple pico did gallo, black beans, jalapeño ranch on side. Top it with your choice of protein.

Entrees

Chicken Pesto Entree

$22.00

House made nut-free pesto chicken breast served on a bed of jasmine rice and grilled asparagus.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Entree

$23.00

Pan Fried Parmesan crusted chicken over herb and garlic spaghetti pasta, EVOO, zucchini & summer squash. Topped with fresh parsley and shaved parmesan cheese.

Bolognese

$25.00

Marinara sauce, pork, veal, angus meat sauce, carrots, celery, fresh fettucine, topped with fresh parsley and shaved parmesan cheese.

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

$23.00

Grilled chicken, made to order alfredo, fresh fettucine pasta, ground pepper, topped with fresh parsley

Meatballs with Fresh Fettucine

$22.00

House made veal, pork and angus meatballs, fresh fettucine, house made marinara, topped with fresh basil, parsley, and Parmesan cheese.

Honey Teriyaki Chicken Saute

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, jasmine rice, green peppers, carrots, honey teriyaki, water chestnuts, snap peas, onions, topped with black sesame seeds. Gojuchang drizzle, and green onions.

Short Rib Ravioli

$28.00

Fresh Short Rib Ravioli served in a red wine demi-glaze sauce.

Pan Seared Salmon in Crema Sauce

$32.00

Pan seared cold water Salmon, on a bed of sauteed garlic spinach, topped with a lemon, cremini, crema. Lemon Aioli schmear.

Bruschetta Chicken

$26.00

Grilled chicken topped with house made bruschetta mix and fresh mozzarella. Served with asparagus.

Seafood Alla Vodka

$38.00

Lobster, sea scallops, & shrimp sauteed in a creamy vodka sauce and tossed with spinach, cherry tomatoes, and spaghetti.

Lobster Risotto

$34.00

Lobster with house-made lemon mascarpone risotto.

Pan Seared Scallops with Risotto

$32.00

Pan seared sea scallops served over house made lemon, thyme, & mushroom risotto.

Lasagna Rollettes with Meat Sauce

$20.00

Three cheese filled lasagna rollettes topped with house made meat sauce and cheese. Add 2 meatballs for $7.00.

Lobster Lo Mein

$34.00

Sandwiches

Premium Angus Cheeseburger with Spiced Aioli

$17.00

Premium Angus burger patty cooked to your liking topped with cheddar cheese, house made spiced aioli, and served on a grilled brioche roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and hand cut fries. Substitue parmesan truffle fries or sweet potato fries for $2. Add bacon for $2. Substitute provolone or pepper jack cheese upon request. Substitute grilled plain foccacia or olive oil & herb foccacia bread for $2.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$18.00

House made nut-free pesto chicken. lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli on toasted foccacia bun.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fried parmesan crusted chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, lettuce tomato, red onion on an herb and olive oil focaccia bun. Served with house-cut fries.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Parmesan breadcrumb coated, topped with marinara & fresh mozzarella slices, served on grilled herb focaccia bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese. Add buffalo sauce for $1.

Chipotle Rose Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled chicken, chipotle rose bbq sauce, tomato, onion, fresh mozzarella, on an herbed focaccia bun, served with french fries.

Desserts

Peanut Butter Bomb

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Sides

Sauteed Garlic Spinach Side

$4.00

Herbed Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Extra Baked Pita Bread for Dips

$3.00

Side of Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side of House cut French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$5.00

Extra Side of Celery and Carrots for Dips

$2.00

Extra Won Ton Chips

$4.00

Sautéed Garlic Asparagus Side

$6.00

Smashed Roasted Potatoes

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Next level martinis and exceptional food! Upscale casual establishment perfect for an exceptional dining experience.

Location

2 Powers Rd, Westford, MA 01886

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Asian Plus Noodle & Rice
orange starNo Reviews
313 Littleton Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Fuse Westford
orange starNo Reviews
2 Powers Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast @ NetScout (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
orange starNo Reviews
310 Littleton Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Seoul Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,560
142 Littleton Rd Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Classic Kitchen Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
175 Littleton Rd Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) - 175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA 01886
orange starNo Reviews
175 Littleton Rd. Unit J Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westford

Seoul Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,560
142 Littleton Rd Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Thai on the Fly - Westford, MA
orange star4.7 • 1,524
439 Littleton Street Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westford
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
North Billerica
review star
No reviews yet
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Billerica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston