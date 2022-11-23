Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stir the Pot

387 Reviews

$

142 North Rd

East Windsor, CT 06088

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of Bacon
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

"Eggs"trodinary Omelets

American Omelet

$7.95

Cheddar Omelet

$7.95

Feta Omelet

$7.95

Pepperjack Omelet

$7.95

Swiss Omelet

$7.95

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.49

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.49

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$9.49

Three Cheese, Tomato & Basil

$9.49

Hash Omelet

$9.99

Omelet - No Cheese

$7.95

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.49

A Handful

Sausage, Onion, Tomato

$6.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Kielbasa, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Tomato, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

BLT

$5.50

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Eggs Any Way

1 Egg

$4.75

2 Eggs

$5.75

3 Eggs

$6.75

4 Eggs

$7.75

Family Favorite Omelets

Alexandra's Western

$10.99

Diced ham, onions, peppers & cheddar cheese

Jackie's Garden

$10.49

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, Swiss cheese

Aleks' Cajun Man

$10.99

Andouille, peppers, onions, Pepper Jack cheese & Old Bay shrimp sauce

Marc's Portabella Mushroom

$10.49

Baby spinach, grilled portabella mushroom, diced tomatoes & Asiago cheese; topped with balsamic glaze

Dave's Benedict

$10.99

Ham, Swiss cheese; topped with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce

Tanner's Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken, blue cheese & buffalo sauce

Jane's Pork Carnita

$10.99Out of stock

Garlic roasted pork, chipotle sauce & Pepper Jack cheese

Liz's Reuben

$10.99

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese & sauerkraut; topped with Thousand Island dressing

Devan's BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & American cheese; topped with mayo

Just an Egg

One Egg Only

$0.79

Two Eggs Only

$1.58

Three Eggs Only

$2.36

Four Eggs Only

$3.15

Five Eggs Only

$3.94

Muffins & Pastries

Blueberry

$3.25

Cranberry Nut Orange

$3.25

Coffee Roll

$3.25Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$3.25Out of stock

Corn

$3.25

Blueberry Danish

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Banana Crumb

$3.25

Oaklyn's Housemade Waffle

Waffle

$7.49

Apple Waffle

$8.99

Blueberry Waffle

$8.99

Strawberry Waffle

$8.99

Gluten-Free Waffle

$9.50

Half Waffle

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$7.99

On the Side

Side of Andouille Sausage

$3.49

Side of Bacon

$3.49

Side of Half - Bacon

$1.75

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Side of Half - Corned Beef Hash

$2.49

Side of Crispy Bacon

$3.49

Side of Half - Crispy Bacon

$1.75

Side of Fruit Cup

$4.25

Side of Ham

$2.95

Side of Homefries

$2.50

Side of Homefries with Bacon Only

$3.00

Side of Homefries with Onion Only

$3.00

Side of Homefries with Bacon & Onion

$3.25

Side of Kielbasa

$3.49

Side of Half - Kielbasa

$1.75

Side of Oatmeal

$4.25

Side of Sausage Links

$2.95

Side of Half - Sausage Links

$1.49

Side of Sausage Patties

$2.95

Side of Half - Sausage Pattie

$1.49

Side of Turkey Bacon

$3.49

Side of Half - Turkey Bacon

$1.75

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Side of Nutella

$0.55

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.79

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Pete's Corner

Hell & Eggs

$11.49

A bowl of chili topped with 3 poached eggs, corn muffin & home fries

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$11.49

English muffin topped with ham, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce

Logan's Potato Pancakes

$11.49Out of stock

Potato pancakes, ham, sour cream and apple sauce

Double Time French Toast

$11.99

2 French Toast, 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 eggs & home fries

Double Time Pancake

$11.99

2 Pancakes, 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 eggs & home fries

Art’s Mess

$11.99

3 scrambled eggs mixed with bacon, ham, kielbasa, sausage, onions, peppers, potatoes & cheddar cheese

Toast

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Rye

$2.00

Sourdough

$2.00

Wheat

$2.00

White

$2.00

Gluten Free

$2.50

Crossiant

$3.25

Plain Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Tyler's French Toast

Texas Toast

$7.49

2 Pieces -Texas Toast

$4.99

1 Piece - Texas Toast

$2.50

Gluten- Free Texas Toast

$9.49

2 Piece -Gluten-Free Texas Toast

$6.75

1 Piece -Gluten-Free Texas Toast

$3.25

Papa Whoa

$9.99

Xavier's Pancakes

Ollie's Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.95

2 Buttermilk Pancake

$4.75

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$2.35

Baked Apple Pancakes

$9.99

1 Baked Apple Pancake

$4.99

Axel's Blueberry Pancakes

$8.49

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$5.49

1 Blueberry Pancake

$2.99

Milo's Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.49

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.49

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$2.99

Gluten- Free Buttermilk

$8.49

2 Gluten- Free Buttermilk

$6.49

1 Gluten-Free Buttermilk

$3.79

Gluten-Free Baked Apple

$11.49

1 Gluten- Free Baked Apple

$6.79

Gluten- Free Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

2 Gluten- Free Blueberry Pancakes

$6.99

1 Gluten-Free Blueberry Pan

$4.79

Gluten- Free Chocolate Chip Pan

$9.99

2 Gluten- Free Chocolate Chip Pan

$6.99

1 Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Pan

$4.79

Kids Breakfast Menu

Kids Eggs

$4.95

U.F.O

$4.50

Short Stack

$4.25

Oatmeal

$2.25

Cereal

$1.95

Kids Drinks

Kids Drink

$1.00

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.10

V8

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where friends become family!! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

142 North Rd, East Windsor, CT 06088

Directions

Gallery
Stir the Pot image
Stir the Pot image
Stir the Pot image

Similar restaurants in your area

D'Angelo - 5151 - Enfield
orange star4.5 • 2,092
12 Hazard Ave Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
Smoothville - Enfield
orange starNo Reviews
310 Hazard Avenue Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
Saki Restaurant - 54 Hazard Avenue, 140
orange starNo Reviews
54 Hazard Avenue,140 ENFIELD, CT 06083
View restaurantnext
Barista Cafe - 66 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
66 N Main St Suffield, CT 06078
View restaurantnext
Jamaican Kitchen - Windsor Locks
orange star4.1 • 399
209 Ella Grasso Turnpike Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Pho75
orange starNo Reviews
209 Ella Grasso Tpke Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Map
More near East Windsor
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston