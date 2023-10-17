Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$7.00

Iced White Mocha

$4.50+

Stir Drinks

Specialty

"Alamo"gato

$2.25+

Pinky Promise

$3.00+

Iced Sprite, cherry, and sweet cream

Funky Monkey Fizz

$3.00+

Iced Dr Pepper, vanilla, and sweet cream

Mac's Skinny Mocha Iced

$5.00+

non-fat white chocolate mocha

Grans's Joyride Java Iced

$5.00+

Caramel Mocchiato

BB's Laugh-A-Latte Iced

$4.50+

Vanilla Latte

BB's Laugh-a-Latte Hot

$4.50+

Gran's Joyride Java Hot

$5.00+

Mac's Skinny Mocha Hot

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie Latte Iced

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie Latte Hot

$5.00+

Kindness Reigns

$3.00+

Her Majesty Iced

$5.00+

English Toffee White Chocolate Mocha served hot or iced.

Caramel Apple Cider Iced

$5.00+

Caramel Apple Cider Hot

$5.00+

Her Majesty Hot

$5.00+

Red Velvet Cold Brew

$5.00+

Red Velvet Hot

$5.00+

The Archie

$4.50+

Oat Milk

$1.00

Heavy Cream

$1.00

Half & Half

$1.00

Coconut Milk

$1.00

Almond Milk

$1.00

Fat-free Milk

Whole Milk

Iced

Fruit Tea

$2.75+

Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Unsweet Tea

$2.25+

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Iced Matcha

$4.50+

Milk

$1.50+

Iced Cold Brew

$3.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Iced White Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Dark Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Filtered Ice Water

$0.50

Pumpkin Pie Latte Iced

$5.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Half and Half Tea

$2.25+

White Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Marble Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Almond Milk

$1.00

Oat Milk

$1.00

Heavy Cream

$1.00

Half & Half

$1.00

Coconut Milk

$1.00

Far-free Milk

Whole milk

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Dr Pepper

$2.00+

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Hot

Matcha Hot

$4.50+

Chai Hot

$4.50+

Cider

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Mac's Skinny Mocha Hot

$5.00+

Gran's Joyride Java Hot

$5.00+

BB's Laugh-A-Latte Hot

$4.50+

Drip

$2.25+

Espresso

$2.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Latte Hot

$4.00+

Pumpkin Pie Latte Hot

$5.00+

Caramel Latte Hot

$5.00+

Dark Mocha Hot

$5.00+

White Mocha Hot

$5.00+

Almond Milk

$1.00

Oat Milk

$1.00

Heavy Cream

$1.00

Half & Half

$1.00

Coconut Milk

$1.00

Fat-free Milk

Whole milk

Frappes/Smoothies

Strawberries & Cream Frappe

$5.50+

Chocolate Peanut Butter Frappe

$5.50+

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.00+

Dark Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

White Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Caramel Frappe

$5.50+

Coffee Frappe

$5.50+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.00+

Red Velvet Frappe

$5.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Coffee Bean Bags

Espresso

$15.00

Colombian

$15.00

Cold Brew

$15.00

Stir Bites

Breakfast (Only Available Until 10:30 AM)

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Breakfast Casserole of the Day

$6.00

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sammie

$6.00

Sausage Breakfast Sammie

$6.00

Bacon Breakfast Sammie

$6.00

PB/Honey Overnight Oats

$6.50

Chocolate Overnight Oats

$6.50

Nutella Toast w/fruit

$3.00

PB Toast w/fruit

$3.00

Avocado Toast w/EBTB

$3.00

BB's Bread

$3.50

Croissant

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon Biscuit

$3.00

Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

Plain Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Everything Bagel W/Cream Cheese

$3.00

Muffin

$2.75

Spinach Provolone Egg Bites

$3.25

Cheesy Bacon Egg Bites

$3.25

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Stir Starters

Trio w/tortilla chips

$9.00Out of stock

Queso & Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Creamy Dip & Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Salsa & Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Pretzel w/Queso & Mustard

$7.00

Stir Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.75+

Stir Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$7.00

BLT(A) Sandwich

$5.00

Pimento & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Italian Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Stir Salads

Chef Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

BLT(A) Salad

$11.00

Italian Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.00

Pimento & Cheese Salad

$11.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.00

Scoop of Pimento & Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Stir Casserole of the Day

Casserole

$9.50

Whole Breakfast Casserole

$24.99

Whole Casserole

$34.99

Stir Sides

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Salsa & Chips

$4.00

BBQ Kettle Chips

$1.50

Creamy Dip & Chips

$4.00

Queso & Chips

$4.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.75

Stir Sweets

Brownies

$2.50

Cookies

$2.50

Cupcakes

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

BB's Bread

$3.50

Ice Cream

$1.50+

Muffins

$2.75

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

BB's Bread Loaf

$14.99

Halloween Cookie

$4.00

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Extras

Salsa

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Queso

$2.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Extra side of Bacon

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Creamy Dip

$2.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.00

Scoop of Pimento & Cheese

$4.00

Add Egg

$0.50

Stir Merch

Merch

T-shirt

$20.00

Employee T-shirt

$12.00