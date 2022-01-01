- Home
Stirling's Coffee House
192 Reviews
$
241 Georgia Avenue
Sewanee, TN 37375
Popular Items
Daily Special or Treat
Breakfast Sandwiches
Domain Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich
Made with a local farm egg and your choice of local sausage or thick sliced bacon with cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Breakfast Club
Toasted everything bagel with cream cheese, thick sliced bacon and local tomato.
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Breakfast Toast
Toasted honey wheat bread with avocado, sliced strawberries and drizzled with honey
Vegan Breakfast Club with Vegan Sausage
Soy free vegan cream cheese, vegan soy free sausage, tomato and basil oil.
Cold Drinks
Iced Coffee
House-made Fruit Tea
Made with orange pekoe tea, lemonade and orange juice.
Iced Green Tea
Iced Chai
Made with Tazo Chai tea and local whole milk.
Iced Latte
Served in a 16 oz cup, our latte has two shots of espresso and your choice of milk with ice.
Iced Mocha Latte
Served in a 16 oz cup, our latte has two shots of espresso, your choice of milk and a shot of Ghirardelli Chocolate with ice.
Lemonade
Strawberry Smoothie
Using just frozen fruit, ice and a little of our house-made simple syrup.
Mango Smoothie
Using just frozen fruit, ice and a little of our house-made simple syrup.
Mango Strawberry Smoothie
Using just frozen fruit, ice and a little of our house-made simple syrup.
Iced Apple Cider
Enjoy iced!
Specialty Drinks
Chilled Sewanee Afternoon
Iced coffee, half and half, shot of swiss chocolate.
Iced All Saints
Iced coffee, half and half, and a shot of swiss chocolate, vanilla, almond and caramel Monin syrup
Cool Sewanee Morning
Iced coffee, half and half, and a shot of swiss chocolate and mint Monin syrup
Chilled Sewanee Mist
Iced coffee, half and half, and a shot of irish cream
Crazy Sewanee Night
Steamed Milk, 3 espresso shots and Ghirardelli chocolate
London Fog
Steamed milk, earl grey tea and a shot of vanilla
Berrybitsky
Lemonade, green tea and blackberry syrup
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Served in a 16 oz. cup, iced with 2 shots of espresso and sweetened condensed milk
Moser Mocha
Served in a 16 oz.cup, 2 shots espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate and hazelnut syrup and steamed milk
Muddy Water on the Rocks
Served in a 16 oz. cup with 2 shots of espresso, vanilla and amaretto syrup and your choice of milk
Alternative
Served in a 16 oz. cup, 2 shots of espresso, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, swiss chocolate syrup and steamed skim milk
Sleepy Hollow
Sleepytime tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk
Oatmeal Latte
Two espresso shots with brown sugar syrup and steamed milk
Uncle Tanya
Espresso, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, and ice ice baby
Matcha Latte
Matcha powder green tea with your choice of milk
Wildflower Latte
Enjoy a taste of spring with our lavender and local honey latte!
Hot Drinks
8 oz Coffee of the Day
12 oz Coffee of the Day
16 oz Coffee of the Day
Espresso Shot
We feature farmer direct Selva Negra Coffee Estate espresso.
Double Espresso Shot
We feature farmer direct Selva Negra Coffee Estate espresso.
Americano
Served in 12 or 16 oz cup, it has two shots of espresso and hot water
Cappuccino
Served in 8oz cup, this traditional drink is one shot of espresso, steamed milk and froth
Latte
Served in a 16 oz cup, our latte has two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Mocha Latte
Served in a 16 oz cup, our latte has two shots of espresso, steamed milk and a shot of Ghirardelli Chocolate.
Cafe au Lait
Served in a 16 oz cup, our Cafe au lait is half coffee and half steamed milk
Large Hot Chai Latte
Made with Tazo Chai tea and your choice of steamed milk.
Hot Apple Cider
Martinellli’s Cider with half shot each of cinnamon and caramel Morin syrup.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and Ghiradelli syrup.
Baked Goods
Christie's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Two addictive chocolate chip cookies with bits of toffee in them.
Homemade Brown Butter Rice Krispy Treat
House-made with marshmallows, gf rice crispy cereal and butter.
Outrageous Brownie
Decadent fudge brownie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bars
House-made with Oreo cookies, oats, peanut butter, butter, powdered sugar and chocolate.
House-made Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins
Made with bananas, chocolate chips and local eggs. MAY HAVE WALNUTS!
Monster Cookie
House-made with peanut butter, butter, local eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, oats, chocolate chips and M&M's. They have no flour.
Chocolate Croissant
Vegan cookie of the day
Vegan, GF, Nut Free Cookie
House-Made Muffin of the Day
House made muffin of the day
Breads
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-made curry chicken salad served with lettuce on your choice of bread.
Dimmick Day
Thick sliced bacon, turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, bibb lettuce, mayo and drizzled with basil oil on your choice of bread.
Fiery Gizzard Chicken Sandwich
Roasted marinated chicken with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bibb lettuce, mayo and drizzled with basil oil on your choice of bread.
Outreach Turkey
Turkey and cheddar cheese with lettuce, cucumber, tomato and honey mustard on your choice of bread.
Brie Platter
Wedge of brie served with toasted baguette and red grapes – great with vinaigrette!
B.L.A.T.
Thick sliced bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado and tomato served on your choice of bread and mayo.
Vegan Mediterranean Hummus Sandwich
Hummus, red onion, tomato, cucumber, vegan tzatziki sauce on choice of bread.
Vegan Chicken Salad Sandwich
Made with soy nuggets, vegan mayo, celery, and red onion on your choice of bread.
Salads
Chicken Salad
House-made curry chicken salad served on baby greens with diced tomato and a toasted baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Vegan Chicken Salad
House-made vegan chicken salad served on baby greens with diced tomato and a toasted baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Crunchy Salad
Fresh baby greens, cucumbers, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, toasted almonds, crunchy noodles and a toasted baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Crunchy Salad
A small version of our popular Crunchy Salad without the baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Sassy Salad
Fresh baby greens with strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese and served with a toasted baguette
Side Sassy Salad
A small version of our popular Sassy Salad without the baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Vegan Mediterranean chickpea salad
Hummus, chickpeas, red onion, tomato, cucumber, vegan taziki sauce on a bed of mixed greens and 1/6 of a baguette.
Grab-n-Go Drinks
Proud Source Spring Water
25.3 oz Rocky Mountain spring water from Mackay Idaho. Sold in aluminum bottle with lid. A great plastic bottle alternative.
Alo Juice
GT Kombucha
Guayaki Yerba Mate
Highball Energy Drink
Honest Tea Lori's Lemon Tea
Izzie Sparkling Soda
8.4 oz can
La Croix
Large S. Pellagrino 16.9 fl. oz
Mexican Coke
Naked Juice
Peace Tea -Caddy Shack
Reeds Ginger Beer
San Pellagrino 11.15 fl.oz
Virgil's Sodas
Smart Water 20 fl. oz
Virgil's Root Beer
Vitamin Water 20 fl oz
Vita Coco Coconut Water 16.9 oz
Natalie’s Strawberry Lemonade
Natalie's Orange Juice
Peace Tea-Razzleberry
Zen Water from Kentucky 33.8 fl oz
Grab-n-Go Snacks
Almond and Coconut Kind Bar
Bark Thins
Chips
Chocolove
Raspberry citrus Emergen-C
Clif Bar
Hershey Chocolate Bar
Hershey Chocolate Bar with Almonds
Lara Bar
Luna Bar
M & M's
Nature's Bakery Fig bar
Peanut M &M's
Perfect Bar
RXBar
Protein bars with 12.5 g of protein and 4 simple ingredients.
Pretzel Crisps
Reeses Peanut Butter Cups
Seasnax Original Flavor
Seasnax Wasabi
Stacy's Pita Chips-Sea Salt
Sweet Sriracha Crunchy Chickpeas-6 oz
GF/Vegan snack that has 6 g protein per 1 oz serving.
Twix
Grab-n-Go Ice Cream
Stirling's is the quintessential college coffeehouse with great indoor and outdoor "hang out" space and a great menu of baked goods, sandwiches, salads, and of course, awesome lattes, cappuccino, espresso, and other specialty coffee beverages.
241 Georgia Avenue, Sewanee, TN 37375