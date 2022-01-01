Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Stirling's Coffee House

192 Reviews

$

241 Georgia Avenue

Sewanee, TN 37375

Order Again

Popular Items

Domain Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich
Dimmick Day
Latte

Daily Special or Treat

Mexican Banana Liquado

$6.25

A banana smoothie with your choice of milk and cinnamon.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Domain Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Made with a local farm egg and your choice of local sausage or thick sliced bacon with cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Breakfast Club

$6.50

Toasted everything bagel with cream cheese, thick sliced bacon and local tomato.

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$2.65

Breakfast Toast

$5.75

Toasted honey wheat bread with avocado, sliced strawberries and drizzled with honey

Vegan Breakfast Club with Vegan Sausage

$7.30Out of stock

Soy free vegan cream cheese, vegan soy free sausage, tomato and basil oil.

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.60

House-made Fruit Tea

$2.10

Made with orange pekoe tea, lemonade and orange juice.

Iced Green Tea

$2.10

Iced Chai

$4.70

Made with Tazo Chai tea and local whole milk.

Iced Latte

$4.20

Served in a 16 oz cup, our latte has two shots of espresso and your choice of milk with ice.

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.20

Served in a 16 oz cup, our latte has two shots of espresso, your choice of milk and a shot of Ghirardelli Chocolate with ice.

Lemonade

$2.10

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.25

Using just frozen fruit, ice and a little of our house-made simple syrup.

Mango Smoothie

$6.25

Using just frozen fruit, ice and a little of our house-made simple syrup.

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$6.25

Using just frozen fruit, ice and a little of our house-made simple syrup.

Iced Apple Cider

$4.45

Enjoy iced!

Specialty Drinks

Chilled Sewanee Afternoon

$4.45

Iced coffee, half and half, shot of swiss chocolate.

Iced All Saints

$4.20

Iced coffee, half and half, and a shot of swiss chocolate, vanilla, almond and caramel Monin syrup

Cool Sewanee Morning

$4.20

Iced coffee, half and half, and a shot of swiss chocolate and mint Monin syrup

Chilled Sewanee Mist

$4.20

Iced coffee, half and half, and a shot of irish cream

Crazy Sewanee Night

$5.75

Steamed Milk, 3 espresso shots and Ghirardelli chocolate

London Fog

$4.70

Steamed milk, earl grey tea and a shot of vanilla

Berrybitsky

$3.15

Lemonade, green tea and blackberry syrup

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.20

Served in a 16 oz. cup, iced with 2 shots of espresso and sweetened condensed milk

Moser Mocha

$5.20

Served in a 16 oz.cup, 2 shots espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate and hazelnut syrup and steamed milk

Muddy Water on the Rocks

$4.45

Served in a 16 oz. cup with 2 shots of espresso, vanilla and amaretto syrup and your choice of milk

Alternative

$5.20

Served in a 16 oz. cup, 2 shots of espresso, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, swiss chocolate syrup and steamed skim milk

Sleepy Hollow

$4.70

Sleepytime tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk

Oatmeal Latte

$5.00

Two espresso shots with brown sugar syrup and steamed milk

Uncle Tanya

$4.20

Espresso, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, and ice ice baby

Matcha Latte

$4.70

Matcha powder green tea with your choice of milk

Wildflower Latte

$5.20

Enjoy a taste of spring with our lavender and local honey latte!

Hot Drinks

8 oz Coffee of the Day

$1.30

12 oz Coffee of the Day

$2.10

16 oz Coffee of the Day

$2.60

Espresso Shot

$1.60

We feature farmer direct Selva Negra Coffee Estate espresso.

Double Espresso Shot

$2.60

We feature farmer direct Selva Negra Coffee Estate espresso.

Americano

$3.15

Served in 12 or 16 oz cup, it has two shots of espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

$2.60

Served in 8oz cup, this traditional drink is one shot of espresso, steamed milk and froth

Latte

$4.20

Served in a 16 oz cup, our latte has two shots of espresso and steamed milk

Mocha Latte

$5.20

Served in a 16 oz cup, our latte has two shots of espresso, steamed milk and a shot of Ghirardelli Chocolate.

Cafe au Lait

$2.60

Served in a 16 oz cup, our Cafe au lait is half coffee and half steamed milk

Large Hot Chai Latte

$4.70

Made with Tazo Chai tea and your choice of steamed milk.

Hot Apple Cider

$4.45

Martinellli’s Cider with half shot each of cinnamon and caramel Morin syrup.

Hot Chocolate

$4.20

Steamed milk and Ghiradelli syrup.

Baked Goods

Christie's Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.60

Two addictive chocolate chip cookies with bits of toffee in them.

Homemade Brown Butter Rice Krispy Treat

$2.10

House-made with marshmallows, gf rice crispy cereal and butter.

Outrageous Brownie

$2.10

Decadent fudge brownie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bars

$2.10

House-made with Oreo cookies, oats, peanut butter, butter, powdered sugar and chocolate.

House-made Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

$2.60

Made with bananas, chocolate chips and local eggs. MAY HAVE WALNUTS!

Monster Cookie

$1.60

House-made with peanut butter, butter, local eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, oats, chocolate chips and M&M's. They have no flour.

Chocolate Croissant

$3.15

Vegan cookie of the day

$1.60

Vegan, GF, Nut Free Cookie

House-Made Muffin of the Day

$2.60

House made muffin of the day

Breads

Plain Bagel

$1.60

You can add your choice of spread.

Everything Bagel

$1.60

You can add your choice of spread.

Baguette

$2.35

Croissant

$2.35

Toast (2 pieces)

$1.60

Gluten-free Bagel

$3.40

Gluten-free Bread (2 pieces)

$2.90

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.75

House-made curry chicken salad served with lettuce on your choice of bread.

Dimmick Day

$9.95

Thick sliced bacon, turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, bibb lettuce, mayo and drizzled with basil oil on your choice of bread.

Fiery Gizzard Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Roasted marinated chicken with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bibb lettuce, mayo and drizzled with basil oil on your choice of bread.

Outreach Turkey

$8.00

Turkey and cheddar cheese with lettuce, cucumber, tomato and honey mustard on your choice of bread.

Brie Platter

$6.80

Wedge of brie served with toasted baguette and red grapes – great with vinaigrette!

B.L.A.T.

$8.30

Thick sliced bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado and tomato served on your choice of bread and mayo.

Vegan Mediterranean Hummus Sandwich

$8.75

Hummus, red onion, tomato, cucumber, vegan tzatziki sauce on choice of bread.

Vegan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.75

Made with soy nuggets, vegan mayo, celery, and red onion on your choice of bread.

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.75

House-made curry chicken salad served on baby greens with diced tomato and a toasted baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Vegan Chicken Salad

$9.40

House-made vegan chicken salad served on baby greens with diced tomato and a toasted baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Crunchy Salad

$7.55

Fresh baby greens, cucumbers, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, toasted almonds, crunchy noodles and a toasted baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Crunchy Salad

$4.70

A small version of our popular Crunchy Salad without the baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Sassy Salad

$8.50

Fresh baby greens with strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese and served with a toasted baguette

Side Sassy Salad

$4.70

A small version of our popular Sassy Salad without the baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Vegan Mediterranean chickpea salad

$9.00

Hummus, chickpeas, red onion, tomato, cucumber, vegan taziki sauce on a bed of mixed greens and 1/6 of a baguette.

Grab-n-Go Drinks

Proud Source Spring Water

$3.40

25.3 oz Rocky Mountain spring water from Mackay Idaho. Sold in aluminum bottle with lid. A great plastic bottle alternative.

Alo Juice

$3.00

GT Kombucha

$4.90

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$3.20

Highball Energy Drink

$3.40

Honest Tea Lori's Lemon Tea

$2.60

Izzie Sparkling Soda

$1.50

8.4 oz can

La Croix

$1.25

Large S. Pellagrino 16.9 fl. oz

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Naked Juice

$4.60

Peace Tea -Caddy Shack

$2.00

Reeds Ginger Beer

$2.55

San Pellagrino 11.15 fl.oz

$1.75

Virgil's Sodas

$2.35

Smart Water 20 fl. oz

$2.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$2.35

Vitamin Water 20 fl oz

$2.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water 16.9 oz

$2.75

Natalie’s Strawberry Lemonade

$3.85

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.85

Peace Tea-Razzleberry

$2.00

Zen Water from Kentucky 33.8 fl oz

$3.40

Grab-n-Go Snacks

Almond and Coconut Kind Bar

$2.60

Bark Thins

$5.65

Chips

$1.50

Chocolove

$3.95

Raspberry citrus Emergen-C

$0.75

Clif Bar

$2.15

Hershey Chocolate Bar

$1.15

Hershey Chocolate Bar with Almonds

$1.15

Lara Bar

$2.20

Luna Bar

$2.05

M & M's

$1.15

Nature's Bakery Fig bar

$2.00

Peanut M &M's

$1.15

Perfect Bar

$3.80

RXBar

$3.15

Protein bars with 12.5 g of protein and 4 simple ingredients.

Pretzel Crisps

$4.30

Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

$1.15

Seasnax Original Flavor

$2.40

Seasnax Wasabi

$2.40

Stacy's Pita Chips-Sea Salt

$4.00

Sweet Sriracha Crunchy Chickpeas-6 oz

$5.65

GF/Vegan snack that has 6 g protein per 1 oz serving.

Twix

$1.15

Grab-n-Go Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's Slice

$2.60

Pint-Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

$8.10

Pint-Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Dessert

$8.65

Pint-Talenti Ice Cream

$7.40

Stirling's Merchandise

16oz Stirling’s black travel mug

$20.00

$20.00
12 oz Stirling’s white travel mug

$20.00

$20.00
12 oz Ceramic blue Stirling’s mug

$12.00

$12.00
12oz Ceramic white Stirling’s mug

$12.00

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stirling's is the quintessential college coffeehouse with great indoor and outdoor "hang out" space and a great menu of baked goods, sandwiches, salads, and of course, awesome lattes, cappuccino, espresso, and other specialty coffee beverages.

Location

241 Georgia Avenue, Sewanee, TN 37375

Directions

Gallery
Stirling's Coffee House image
Stirling's Coffee House image
Stirling's Coffee House image
Stirling's Coffee House image

