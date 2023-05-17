Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Stitch House Brewery - Downtown

336 Reviews

$$

829 North Market Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Caesar WRAP

$16.00

Cilantro Lime Shrimp WRAP

$17.00

Southwest Style

$18.00

FOOD

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

B.L.T.

$13.00

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$17.00

Cubano Panini

$18.00

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Short Rib Panini

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Cheesesteak (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Turkey Club

$17.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

JUST Grilled Cheese ONLY

$10.00

Burgers

SHB OG Style

$18.00

Locale Style

$18.00

Southwest Style

$18.00

Plain Style

$15.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$18.00Out of stock

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar WRAP

$16.00

Cilantro Lime Shrimp WRAP

$17.00

Hummus + Veggie WRAP

$14.00

Cranberry Turkey WRAP

$16.00

Chicken Pesto WRAP

$16.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$16.00Out of stock

Power Salads

SHB Power Cob Salad

$17.00

Santa Fe Salad

$17.00

9/11 Dollar Skillets

House Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

OG Chili

$9.00

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Beer Cheese Soup

$9.00

13 Dollar Skillets

Pretzels (4)

$13.00

Nachos

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Pierogies

$13.00

Adult Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$13.00

Queso Fundido

$13.00

15 Dollar Skillets

Wings (5)

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

CBR Flatbread

$15.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$15.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$15.00

Santa Fe Chicken Eggrolls

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Quesadillia

$15.00

SHB Power Cob Salad

$17.00

Santa Fe Salad

$17.00

Seasonal Entrees

Steak Frites

$27.00

Season Pasta

$24.00

Cast Iron Salmon

$26.00

Desert Storm

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Skillets

Kid's Chicken Parm

$7.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pierogies

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Boards

Cheeseboard

$27.00

Beverages TOGO

Fountain

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Crowlers TOGO

Beer

Blown Deadline C

$15.00

BSN C

$13.00

Coconut Pete Porter C

$15.00

Dumpster Fire C

$13.00

El Sastre C

$13.00

Future is Hazy C

$17.00

Pour Choices C

$15.00

Run for the Pils C

$13.00

Rye Knot? C

$15.00

Sho' Nuff Stout C

$15.00

Snitchz Get Stitchz C

$17.00

Tropic Lightning C

$13.00

Wine TOGO

Red Wine Bottles

IL Nido- 2020, Malbec, Argentina

$30.00

Malbec- Il Nido, 2019, Argentina

$30.00

Cabernet- Il Nido, 2019, Italy

$28.00

White Wine Bottles

Pinot Grigio- 2020, Il Nido, Italy

$36.00

Riesling- Nebel, 2018, Germany

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc- Palissade, 2020, Washington DC

$38.00

Chardonnay- Silverstone, 2019, California, USA

$30.00

Mixed Drinks TOGO

House Cocktail Crowlers

Margarita

$27.00

Mules

$27.00

Crushes

$25.00

Mimosa

$20.00

House Rail Cocktail Crowlers

Vodka

$21.00

Gin

$21.00

Rum

$21.00

Tequila

$21.00

Whiskey

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

180 seat brewery located in Wilmington's Central Business District at 829 North Market Street. Offering full line of beers brewed on location with a great selection of cheese and meat plates, soups, salads, sandwiches and share size skillet dishes.

Website

Location

829 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
Stitch House Brewery image
Stitch House Brewery image
Stitch House Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Makers Alley
orange starNo Reviews
804 N. Orange Street Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Dorcea
orange star5.0 • 254
1314 Washington St Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Jerry Deen’s
orange starNo Reviews
801 E. 7th st Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Columbus Inn
orange star4.7 • 1,759
2216 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar - 1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79
orange star5.0 • 6
1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79 Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Pit Restaurant - Concord Pike
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Concord Pike Talleyville, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

honeygrow - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 5,705
5609A Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Robino's
orange star4.5 • 2,883
520 North Union St. Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Rice Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 2,100
2015 Limestone Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
El Pique - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 1,983
805 Dupont Road Wilmington, DE 19804
View restaurantnext
Columbus Inn
orange star4.7 • 1,759
2216 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Feby's Fishery
orange star4.6 • 1,651
3701 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston