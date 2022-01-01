Restaurant header imageView gallery

STiX Crafthouse

5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard

Arvada, CO 80002

Shareables

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

pale ale cheese sauce, sweet mustard + House made ricotta with caramelized cipollini and pickled onions, thyme and parsley, garlic

Broccolini

$9.00

mae ploy, crispy shallots, pickled onions

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

anchovy butter, parm

Canadian Poutine

$12.00

brown gravy, kennebec potatoes, cheese curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.00

prime rib, peppers, onions, provolone, mae ploy, scallions. Comes with gravy dipping sauce.

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

blistered, sea salt,mae ploy sauce

STiX Wings

$10.00+

Cauliflower / Boneless / Bone-in Wings honey bbq, steve-o hot, lemon garlic pepper DIPS: ranch, blue chz, garlic parm aioli

STiX Mac

$12.00

Salads

toms, red onion, cucc, sherry vin,garlic croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.00

garlic croutons, parm, romaine, caesar dressing

Thai Salad

$12.00

peppers,carrots, cilantro,oranges, sesame seeds, thai vin fried wonton

Garden Salad

$8.00

toms, red onion, cucc, sherry vin,garlic croutons

Sandwiches

lto, swiss, parm garlic aioli, bacon

Bratwurst

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Vegan Burger

$18.00

LTO, caramelized onions, avocado, vegan cheese, vegan aioli, on brioche

5-hole Sammie

$15.00

Swiss, garlic parm aioli, bacon, lto, brioche

Bar Down Burger

$18.00

Jalapenos, avocado, chronic bacon, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, brioche

Buff Chx Wrap

$12.00

Cheesesteak

$18.00

prime rib, peppers, onions,crispy jalapenos, garlic, chipotle aioli, pepperjack, hoggie

Chronic BLT

$13.00

Chicklet Sammie

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, chronic bacon, b and b pickles, garlic parm aioli, on brioche bun

French Dip

$18.00

au jus, provolone, roast prime rib, horseradish aioli, hoggie

Thai Chicken

$15.00

Mae Poy aioli, thai slaw, on brioche

STiX Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, chronic bacon, thousand island, lto, brioche

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Cup Green Chilli

$5.00

Side Of Veggies

$1.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Desserts

Apple Strudel

$5.00

Black Forest Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

with whiskey caramel and vanilla ice cream

Fruit Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

with vanilla ice cream

Oreo Truffle

$8.00Out of stock

brownie and vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Out of stock

Kids

Kids Grill Chz

$7.00

Cheese with choice of meat

Kids Rookie Burger

$7.00

Choice of cheese, lto

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Add any wing sauce!

Specials

Sammie/ Beer of the day

$15.00

Wing Night

$6.00+

Prime Rib

$24.00+

Pork Chop

$15.00

Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Poutine Skillet

$12.00

American Breakfast

$9.00

Breakfast Sammie

$9.00

French Toast

$8.00

Colorado Skillet

$12.00

Side Potatos

$4.00

Kitchen Luv

Kitchen 6 pack

$10.00

Kitchen 30 rack

$20.00

Merch

STiX Hockey Hoodie

$60.00

STiX Cheers Hoodie

$45.00

STiX Hat

$25.00

STiX Hockey Evolution Shirt

$25.00

STiX Mountain Shirt

$25.00

STiX Hockey Jersey

$150.00

STiX 34 oz Mug

$22.00Out of stock

STiX Bottle Opener Keychain

$6.00Out of stock

STiX Can Koozie

$4.00Out of stock

Pint Glass

$5.00

Deposits

Lost flight

$120.00

Broken mug

$15.00

Party Deposit

$500.00

Oktoberfest

Entry

$15.00

Beer Tokens

$5.00

HB Mug

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our mission at STiX is to provide a hockey centric sports bar experience offering a unique environment where the entertainment never ends!

5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, CO 80002

Directions

