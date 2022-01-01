STiX Crafthouse
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our mission at STiX is to provide a hockey centric sports bar experience offering a unique environment where the entertainment never ends!
Location
5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, CO 80002
