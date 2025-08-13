This restaurant does not have any images
STIX Downtown Memphis
150 Peabody Place
Suite 115
Memphis, TN 38103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
Teriyaki Chicken
All white chicken breast with teriyaki sauce$14.00
Dynamite Chicken
Lightly battered, crispy chicken tossed in a sweet, mild spicy sauce.$13.00
Spring Roll (2)
Crispy delicately fried spring rolls stuffed with fresh chicken & vegetables. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce. 2 per order$8.00
STIX PICKS $20 MEAL DEAL
STIX PICKS
FOOD
Starters
Spring Roll (2)
Crispy delicately fried spring rolls stuffed with fresh chicken & vegetables. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce. 2 per order$8.00
Crab Wontons (4)
Crispy wontons filled with crab meat and cream cheese. Served with sweet and sour sauce. 4 pieces per order$8.50
Sushi Taco
Seared Tuna Tataki and avocado served in a crispy wonton shell. Topped with spicy aioli and sweet soy. 2 per order$6.50
Edamame
Steamed soy beans. Lightly salted$5.00
Seared Tuna Tataki
Slices of seared tuna with soy vinaigrette$14.00
Tuna Nachos
Crispy wonton chips topped with chunks of seared tuna, avocados, jalapenos, masago, sweet soy and spicy aioli$13.00
Bluff City Nachos
Crispy wonton chips topped with baked spicy crab, diced avocado, diced jalapenos and sweet soy$13.00
Spicy Edamame
Sautéed with a spicy Szechuan sauce$6.00
Stuffed Avocado
Avocado halves stuffed with fresh spicy tuna and spicy crab mix. Topped with tempura crunch and sweet soy$11.00
Onion Soup$3.50
Asian Steamed Buns
Steak Steamed Buns (1)
Apple ginger slaw and thin slices of steak, julienned carrots and onions in a teriyaki sauce.$7.50
Shrimp Steamed Buns (2)
Ginger apple slaw, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce$14.00
Steak Steamed Buns (2)
Apple ginger slaw and thin slices of steak, julienned carrots and onions in a teriyaki sauce$14.00
Shrimp Steamed Buns (1)
Apple ginger slaw, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce$7.50
Salads
Asian Salad w/ Chicken
Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing$13.50
Asian Salad w/ Seared Tuna$16.50
Asian Salad w/ Shrimp
Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing$14.50
Asian Salad w/ Salmon
Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing$17.50
Ginger Salad
Our house salad made with fresh greens and dressed with our homemade ginger dressing$4.00
Hibachi
Teriyaki Chicken
All white chicken breast with teriyaki sauce$14.00
N.Y. Strip Steak
The classic U.S. choice$20.00
Sukiyaki Steak
Julienned scallions, onions, carrots and steak tossed in teriyaki sauce$20.00
Teriyaki Salmon
Fresh salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce$19.00
Teriyaki Shrimp
Large fresh succulent shrimp with teriyaki sauce$15.00
Diablo Shrimp
Grilled succulent shrimp with a creamy, mild spicy sauce$15.00
Chicken & Shrimp$16.00
Steak & Chicken$19.00
Steak & Shrimp$20.00
Hibachi Vegetables$13.00
Filet$24.00
Filet & Chicken$23.00
Filet & Shrimp$24.00
Noodles, Fried Rice, & More
Dynamite Chicken
Lightly battered, crispy chicken tossed in a sweet, mild spicy sauce.$13.00
Chicken Lo Mein
Rice wine garlic sauce tossed with grill seared egg noodles, red cabbage, carrots, and scallions$14.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lightly battered. Tossed with bell peppers, onions, and pineapples in a sweet and sour glaze$14.00
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken$14.00
Vegetable Lo Mein$13.00
Shrimp Lo Mein
Rice wine garlic sauce tossed with grill seared egg noodles, red cabbage, carrots, and scallions$15.00
THE ROSS
Chicken fried rice Crab wontons$14.50
THE PLANT POWER COMBO
Vegetable Fried Rice (Broccoli, zucchini, carrots and green bell pepper) Midtown Roll (Kale, carrots, cucumber and avocado)$18.50
SUSHI
Rolls
Beale Street Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with salmon, spicy aioli and sweet soy$14.25
901 FC Roll
Cream cheese and jalapeno topped with baked salmon, tempura crunch and sweet soy$12.25
Bluff City Roll
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with baked crab, spicy aioli and sweet soy$12.25
MIdtown Roll
Kale, avocado, carrots and cucumbers$9.25
Collierville Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and crab tempura fried and topped with sweet soy$12.25
Downtown Roll
Spicy crawfish, cream cheese and crab flash fried and topped with sweet soy$12.25
Grindhouse Roll
Crab, fried shrimp, cucumbers, avocado and topped with sweet soy$10.25
Grizz Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with crab, spicy aioli and sweet soy$14.25
Christie Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with salmon and lemon slices$14.25
Peabody Roll
Fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, snow crab, sweet soy and sriracha$13.25
Riverside Roll
Fried shrimp and cucumbers and sweet soy$11.25
Belz Roll
Salmon tempura and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna and sweet soy$14.25
Stax Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado topped with baked spicy tuna, tempura crunch mix, spicy aioli and sweet soy$13.25
California Roll$6.50
Spicy Crawfish Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Avocado Roll$6.00
Cucumber Roll$6.00
Sushi Burritos
EXTRA SAUCES and MORE
CATERING
CRAB WONTONS 30 PIECES$60.00
GINGER SALAD HALF PAN$35.00
GINGER SALAD FULL PAN$65.00
TERIYAKI CHICKEN HALF PAN$55.00
TERIYAKI CHICKEN FULL PAN$100.00
SHRIMP LO MEIN HALF PAN$65.00
SHRIMP LO MEIN FULL PAN$125.00
GRILLED VEGETABLES HALF PAN$45.00
GRILLED VEGETABLES FULL PAN$80.00
FRIED RICE HALF PAN$35.00
FRIED RICE FULL PAN$65.00
SUSHI PLATTER$90.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
HIBACHI SUSHI ASIAN
150 Peabody Place, Suite 115, Memphis, TN 38103