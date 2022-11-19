Restaurant header imageView gallery

STIX Downtown Memphis

review star

No reviews yet

150 Peabody Place

Suite 115

Memphis, TN 38103

Starters

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$3.00

Crispy delicately fried spring rolls stuffed with fresh vegetables and chicken. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$3.50

Crispy wontons filled with crab meat and cream cheese. Served with sweet and sour sauce

Sushi Taco

Sushi Taco

$6.00

Seared Tuna Tataki and avocado served in a crispy wonton shell. Topped with spicy aioli and sweet soy. 2 per order

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soy beans. Lightly salted

Seared Tuna Tataki

Seared Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Slices of seared tuna with soy vinaigrette

Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$11.00

Crispy wonton chips topped with chunks of seared tuna, avocados, jalapenos, masago, sweet soy and spicy aioli

Bluff City Nachos

$12.00

Crispy wonton chips topped with baked spicy crab, diced avocado, diced jalapenos and sweet soy

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Sautéed with a spicy Szechuan sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$10.50

Avocado halves stuffed with fresh spicy tuna and spicy crab mix. Topped with tempura crunch and sweet soy

Asian Steamed Buns

Steak Steamed Buns (1)

Steak Steamed Buns (1)

$7.00

Apple ginger slaw and thin slices of steak, julienned carrots and onions in a teriyaki sauce.

Steak Steamed Buns (2)

Steak Steamed Buns (2)

$13.00

Apple ginger slaw and thin slices of steak, julienned carrots and onions in a teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Steamed Buns (1)

Shrimp Steamed Buns (1)

$7.00

Apple ginger slaw, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce

Shrimp Steamed Buns (2)

Shrimp Steamed Buns (2)

$13.00

Sriracha ginger slaw, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce

Salmon Steam Bun (1)

$7.00

Apple ginger slaw, panko crusted salmon with a creamy spicy sauce

Salmon Steamed Buns (2)

$13.00

Apple ginger slaw, panko crusted salmon with a creamy spicy sauce

Salads

Asian Salad w/ Chicken

Asian Salad w/ Chicken

$13.00

Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing

Asian Salad w/ Shrimp

$14.00

Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing

Asian Salad w/ Salmon

Asian Salad w/ Salmon

$15.00

Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$3.50

Our house salad made with fresh greens and dressed with our homemade ginger dressing

Hibachi

All white chicken breast with teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.00

All white chicken breast with teriyaki sauce

N.Y. Strip Steak

$14.50

The classic U.S. choice

Sukiyaki Steak

$14.50

Julienned scallions, onions, carrots and steak tossed in teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Salmon

$17.00

Fresh salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce

Hibachi Shrimp

$14.50

Large fresh succulent shrimp with teriyaki sauce

Diablo Shrimp

$14.50

Grilled succulent shrimp with a creamy, mild spicy sauce

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.00

Steak & Chicken

$15.50

Steak & Shrimp

$16.50

Hibachi Vegetables

$12.00

Filet

$18.50

Noodles, Fried Rice, & More

Dynamite Chicken

Dynamite Chicken

$12.50

Lightly battered, crispy chicken tossed in a sweet, mild spicy sauce. Served with a side of fried rice

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.00

Rice wine garlic sauce tossed with grill seared egg noodles, red cabbage, carrots, and scallions

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.00

Lightly battered. Tossed with bell peppers, onions, and pineapples in a sweet and sour glaze

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$12.00
Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.50

Rice wine garlic sauce tossed with grill seared egg noodles, red cabbage, carrots, and scallions

THE ROSS

$14.00

Chicken fried rice Crab wontons

Rolls

901 FC Roll

901 FC Roll

$11.50

Cream cheese and jalapeno topped with baked salmon, tempura crunch and sweet soy

Beale Street Roll

Beale Street Roll

$13.50

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with salmon, spicy aioli and sweet soy

Bluff City Roll

Bluff City Roll

$11.50

Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with baked crab, spicy aioli and sweet soy

Collierville Roll

Collierville Roll

$11.50

Salmon, cream cheese and crab tempura fried and topped with sweet soy

Downtown Roll

Downtown Roll

$11.50

Spicy crawfish, cream cheese and crab flash fried and topped with sweet soy

Grindhouse Roll

Grindhouse Roll

$9.50

Crab, fried shrimp, cucumbers, avocado and topped with sweet soy

Grizz Roll

Grizz Roll

$13.50

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with crab, spicy aioli and sweet soy

Memphis in May Roll

Memphis in May Roll

$12.50

Snow crab, tempura crunch topped with tuna, salmon, sweet soy and spicy aioli

MIdtown Roll

MIdtown Roll

$8.50

Kale, avocado, carrots and cucumbers

Peabody Roll

Peabody Roll

$12.50

Fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, snow crab, sweet soy and sriracha

Redbirds Roll

Redbirds Roll

$10.50

Tuna, cream cheese and jalapeno wrapped in soy paper

Riverside Roll

Riverside Roll

$10.00

Fried shrimp and cucumbers and sweet soy

SHRED415 Roll

$13.00

Salmon tempura and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna and sweet soy

South Main Roll

$11.50

Salmon and cream cheese. Flash fried. Topped with sweet soy and spicy aioli

Stax Roll

Stax Roll

$12.50

Crab, cucumber, avocado topped with baked spicy tuna, tempura crunch mix, spicy aioli and sweet soy

Sun Studios Roll

$13.00

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and avocado

California Roll

$6.50

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Sushi Burritos

Grizz Burrito

Grizz Burrito

$13.50

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab, masago, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Bluff City Burrito

Bluff City Burrito

$13.50

Crab, cucumber, avocado, crab mix , spicy aioli and sweet soy

Grit and Grind Sushi Dog

$13.50

Salmon and cream cheese. Tempura fried. Topped with spicy baked crab, sweet soy, spicy aioli, and scallions Meant to be eaten like a hot dog!

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$1.90
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.90
Sprite

Sprite

$1.90
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.50
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

EXTRA SAUCES and MORE

DYNAMITE SAUCE EXTRA

$0.50

EEL SAUCE EXTRA

$0.50

GARLIC BUTTER EXTRA

$0.50

GINGER DRESSING EXTRA

$0.50

SPICY MAYO EXTRA

$0.50

SWEET AND SOUR EXTRA

$0.50

TERIYAKI EXTRA

$0.50

YUM YUM EXTRA

$0.50

FRIED RICE SIDE

$5.00

SRIRACHA EXTRA

$0.25

CHILI GARLIC EXTRA

$0.25
BOTTLE GINGER DRESSING

BOTTLE GINGER DRESSING

$7.00
YUM YUM BOTTLE

YUM YUM BOTTLE

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

HIBACHI SUSHI ASIAN

Website

Location

150 Peabody Place, Suite 115, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

