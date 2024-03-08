Baikohken Ramen
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Baikohken Ramen is authentic Japanese Ramen came from Asahikawa, Hokkaido, Japan. It founded in 1969 and listed in MICHELIN guide of Hokkaido in 2012 and 2017. We are making ‘ W soup “ mixture 2 different of essence like “ Meat essence “ and “ fish essence “. Also, using the craft noodle and homemade Chashu, premium Bamboo shoots as ingredients.
Location
690 university ave, San Diego, CA 92103
