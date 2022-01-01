Restaurant header imageView gallery

St. Joseph Regional High School

40 Chestnut Ridge rd

Montvale, NJ 07645

10/31 - 11/4

Mixed Wraps- Monday

Cheeseburger and Fries- Tuesday

BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese- Wednesday

Meatball Parm Club- Thursday

Pizza- Friday

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch MONDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch WEDNESDAY- Chicken, Rice Green Beans

Premium Lunch- WEDNESDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch- WEDNESDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch FRIDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch FRIDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch FRIDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Monday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwhich- Tuesday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Wednesday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Thursday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Friday

11/7 - 11/11

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese - Monday

Taco Tuesday (Soft shell)- Tuesday

Chicken Tenders and Fries- Wednesday

Pizza- Thursday

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch MONDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch WEDNESDAY- Chicken, Rice Green Beans

Premium Lunch- WEDNESDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch- WEDNESDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Monday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwhich- Tuesday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Wednesday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Thursday

11/14 - 11/18

Meatball Parm Club- Monday

Mixed Wraps- Tuesday

Cheeseburger and Fries - Wednesday

BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese- Thursday

Pizza- Friday

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch MONDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Chicken, Rice Green Beans

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch WEDNESDAY- Chicken, Rice Green Beans

Premium Lunch- WEDNESDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch- WEDNESDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch FRIDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch FRIDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch FRIDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Monday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwhich- Tuesday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Wednesday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Thursday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Friday

11/21 - 11/25 - Thanksgiving Week!

Ham Sweet Potatoes Green Beans meal - Monday

Turkey Mashed Potatoes Cranberry Sauce Meal - Tuesday

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch MONDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Monday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwhich- Tuesday

11/28 - 12/2

Meatball Parm Club- Monday

Grilled Cheese with choice of Ham or Bacon - Tuesday

White Bread, American cheese, choice of ham or bacon

Chicken Tenders and Fries- Wednesday

BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese- Thursday

Pizza- Friday

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch MONDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch MONDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Chicken, Rice Green Beans

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch TUESDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch WEDNESDAY- Chicken, Rice Green Beans

Premium Lunch- WEDNESDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch- WEDNESDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch THURSDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Premium Lunch FRIDAY- Chicken, Rice, Green Beans

Premium Lunch FRIDAY- London Broil, Sweet Potato, Thai Chili Broccoli

Premium Lunch FRIDAY- Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, mandarin, dried cranberry, Chicken)

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Monday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwhich- Tuesday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Wednesday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Thursday

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich- Friday

Sunday 4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday 4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday 4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday 4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday 4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday 4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday 4:00 am - 11:45 pm
