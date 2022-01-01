Restaurant header imageView gallery

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

626 N 6th St

Saint Louis, MO 63101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sunrise Taco (1)
Gringo Taco
Fried Shrimp Taco

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Sammy

$8.00

bacon, ham, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & apple butter on a croissant

Farmer's Breakfast

$14.00

choice of two eggs, bacon, sausage, Cajun smoked crispy pork, breakfast potatoes, cheddar-jalapeno biscuit and sausage gravy

Pancakes

$8.00

stack of 3 pancakes served with butter and syrup

Cheddar-Jalapeno Biscuits 'n Gravy

$13.00

2 house-made cheddar-jalapeno biscuits, house-made pork sausage gravy, topped with cheddar and an egg

Big Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

eggs, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, avocado, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla smothered with house-made queso and red chile sauce

Chicken 'n Waffle

$14.00

Belgian style waffle, crispy buttermilk fried chicken tenders drizzled with our honey chile saucse, side of butter and syrup

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

tostada topped with house-made queso, black beans, two eggs, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado and red chile sauce

Scrambles

Carnivore Scramble

$14.00

scrambled eggs with ham, sausage, bacon, red peppers, onions and cheddar. Served with salsa and a cheddar-jalepeno biscuit

Veggie Scramble

$13.50

scrambled eggs, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, pico de gallo, cheddar, avocado, sour cream, served with salsa and toast

Ham & Green Chile Scramble

$13.00

scrambled eggs tossed with diced ham and roasted green chiles, topped with pepper jack, served with salsa and 2 flour tortillas

Breakfast Tacos

Sunrise Taco (1)

$4.50

eggs, bacon, potatoes, avocado, pico de gallo, cheddar on a 6" corn tortilla

Chorizo 'n Egg Taco (1)

$4.50

eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, potatoes, pepper jack on a 6" flour tortilla

Steak 'n Egg Taco (1)

$5.50

eggs, flank steak, onions, red peppers, pepper jack and cheddar on a 6" corn tortilla

Sharables

Salsa and Chips

$5.00

Our fresh house-made salsa served with chips

Queso and Chips

$6.50

House-made queso dip served with chips

Guacamole and Chips

$7.50

House-made guacamole served with chips

Trifecta

$15.50

Our salsa, queso and guacamole served with 2 baskets of chips

Choriqueso

$8.00

House- made queso topped with spicy chorizo and pico de gallo

A La Carte

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

diced potatoes fried with diced onions and red peppers

Eggs (2)

$4.00

fresh eggs cooked to order

Waffle

$8.00

Belgian style waffle served with butter and syrup

Pancake (1)

$3.00

Single pancake served with butter and syrup

Toast

$1.50

Multigrain toast served with butter and jelly

Croissant

$2.50

Lightly toasted croissant served with butter and jelly

Avocado

$2.00

Side of sliced avocado

Bacon

$5.00

4 slices of bacon

Sausage Patties

$4.00

2 pices of sausage

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

2 turkey sausage patties

Cajun-Smoked Crispy Pork

$4.00

4oz of our house-cut crispy pork (it's adictive!)

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Small bowl of our house-made sausage gravy)

Cheddar-Jalapeno Biscuit (1)

$3.00

Served with butter and jelly

Fruit

$4.00

Fresh seasonal fruit in a bowl

Lunch Tacos

Flank Steak Taco

$5.75

seasoned flank steak, grilled onions and red peppers, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar on a 6" corn tortilla

Southwest Roasted Chicken Taco

$5.50

Oven-roasted chicken, grilled onions and red peppers, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pepper jack, drizzled with chipotle aioli on a 6" corn tortilla

Gringo Taco

$4.25

seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, drizzled with sour cream on a 6" flour tortilla

BLT Taco

$4.50

Cajun-smoked crispy pork, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, drizzled with chipotle aioli on a 6" corn tortilla

Hipster Taco

$4.50

black beans, sweet potatoes, cotija cheese, avocado, drizzled with lime aioli on a 6" corn tortilla

Blackened Mahi Taco

$6.50

blackened mahi filet, corn-black bean salsa, red cabbage slaw, drizzled with avocado crema on a 6" corn tortilla

Fried Shrimp Taco

$6.75

lightly battered shrimp, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, drizzled with chipotle aioli on a 6" corn tortilla

Fresh Salmon Taco

$6.75

Pan-fried fresh Atlantic salmon filet on a bed of cilantro-lime-jalapeno aioli, topped with red cabbage slaw on a 6" corn tortilla

Lunch Plates

NOLA Shrimp 'n Grits

$18.00

sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, garlic, green chile-cheddar grits, topped with fried leeks

BLT's BLT

$14.00

1/2 pound bacon, vine-ripened tomato, green leaf lettuce, house-made garlic aioli on toasted multigrain bread

Grande Lunch Burrito

$14.00

Huge burrito with rice, beans, cheese, grilled onions and red peppers, pico de gallo, topped with house-made queso and red chile sauce

Southwest Chicken Club

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a split-top bun

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

lightly battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, and house-made remoulade on a hoagie roll

Ham & Cheese Sand

$13.75

House-sliced ham with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a croissant.

Burgers

Smash Burger

$15.00

Two 100% ground angus beef patties (5oz each), bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, drizzled with our house-made smash sauce on a split-top bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Two 100% ground angus beef patties (5oz each), caramelized onions and portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, drizzled with our house-made garlic aioli on a split-top bun

Green Chile Avocado Bacon Burger

$17.00

2 1oo% ground angus beef patties (5oz each), Green Chile Filet, Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.

Salads

BLT's House Salad

$6.50+

Our small house salad of mixed greens, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar with our house-made creamy southwest balsamic dressing on the side

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Small caesar salad with green leaf lettuce, fresh parmesan and house-made croutons tossed in caesar dressing

Side

Chorizo Mac 'n Cheese

$4.00

House-made macaroni and cheese made with spicy chorizo sausage

Creole Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Bowl of sweet potato fries tossed in our special house seasoning and served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Rice tossed with pico de gallo and our special house seasoning

Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Variety of seasonal vegetables sauteed with our special house seasoning

Black Beans

$4.00

House-made black beans topped with cotija cheese

Fruit

$4.00

Fresh seasonal fruit in a bowl

Elote (Street Corn)

$4.00

Roasted corn (off the cob) with sour cream, diced jalapenos and cotija cheese

Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Mom's Traditional Gooey Butter Cake

$4.00

Baked fresh

Fudge Brownie Gooey Butter Cake

$4.00

Baked fresh

Red Velvet Gooey Butter Cake

$4.00

Topped with cream cheese frosting

Specials

Fried Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 Chicken Wings seasoned with BLT's special house blend and fried until crispy. Served with a side of buffalo sauce and ranch.

Sauces and Extras

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Side of Apple Butter

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side of Honey Chili Sauce

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Lime Aioli

$0.50

Side of Pico de gallo

$0.75

Side of Queso

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Red Chili Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Green Chile Filet

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.75

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Excel Gingerale Bottle

$3.00

Excel Red Cream Soda

$3.00

Excel Strawberry Kiwi Breeze Soda

$3.00

Excel Blueberry Breeze Soda

$3.00

Excel Million Dollar Orange Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Topo Chico Twist of Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Twist of Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Monster Assorted Flavors

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic)

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

Kaldi's Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Bottomless Coffee

$4.00

To Go Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Juice Refill

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Downtown Saint Louis Restaurant that specializes in our favorite foods Breakfast, Lunch and Tacos. We are Saint Louis favorite Downtown Brunch location with a menu that features the flavors of the Southwest and South Creole flair. Join us for Bottomless Mimosas 7 days a week.

Location

626 N 6th St, Saint Louis, MO 63101

Directions

Gallery
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos image
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos image
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos image

