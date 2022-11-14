Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stoble Coffee

80 Reviews

418 Broadway Street

Chico, CA 95928

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Avocado Toast
Breakfast Sandwich

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.70+
Pour Over

Pour Over

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75
Americano

Americano

$3.00+
Shot of Espresso

Shot of Espresso

$3.25

Double shot of espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25
Gibraltar

Gibraltar

$4.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$4.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.45+

Blended

$7.00
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.00+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Affogato

$6.50

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75+
Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Refreshments

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00

Earl Noir, Vanilla Pine, Peachless

Cold Brew Can

$5.00

4-Pack Cold Brew Cans

$19.00

Carafes **Call To Order (530) 513-5547**

Please order at least 1+ hours in advance!
1 Gallon

1 Gallon

$25.00

Serves 16

Cold Brew Gallon

$27.00

Cups & Condiments

$5.00

Pastries

Blueberry & Strawberry (Nut Free)

Chocolate Orange Scone

$4.50

Nut Free

Cheddar Bacon Scone

Cheddar Bacon Scone

$4.50

Nut Free | Contains Soy

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Flan

$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Banana Apple Date Muffin (V)

$3.50

Pumpkin Tahini Bread

$3.75

Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Peanutbutter Cup Cookie

$3.50

Black Forest Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Avocado Spices: Sumac, Coriander, Cumin Lemon Zest Maldon Sea Salt Olive Oil

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Camina Blonde Bread Sierra Nevada White Cheddar farm fresh eggs Umami Sauce (contains Soy & Egg) Bacon Jam (Niman Ranch Bacon):

Stoble Toast

Stoble Toast

$8.00

roasted tomato, Tenderly Rooted Farm egg, hollandaise, greens

Yogurt & Granola (GF)

Yogurt & Granola (GF)

$6.50

Granola:Bob's Red Mill Oats: Ginger, Turmeric, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, Honey Sierra Nevada Cheese Co. Goat Milk Greek Yogurt, flaxseed, chia seeds, almonds, seasonal fruit compote, dried fruit honey

Porridge

Porridge

$6.00

Grains: rolled oats, yellow corn grits, black quinoa, sorghum, amaranth Almond butter, dates, cinnamon toast croutons, pears, dried apples , pepitas, flaxseed, honey

Bread Pudding French Toast

$8.00Out of stock

cinnamon, eggs, cream, brown sugar with fruit compote, and goat milk greek yogurt

Acai Bowl (GF)

$11.00

banana, granola, flaxseed, chia seeds, almonds, seasonal fruit compote, dried fruit, honey, hibiscus juice, oat milk

Acai Smoothie

$7.00

Acai puree, seasonal fruit, oatmilk, hibiscus juice, banana

Morning Bowl

$7.00

Llano Seco Piquinto beans, cherry tomatoes, radish, farm fresh egg, salsa, fried quinoa, cilantro

Ricotta Toast & Jam

Ricotta Toast & Jam

$6.00

Camina Blonde Toast Ricotta

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.50

Bacon Jam

$2.25

Salsa

$1.50

Side of Hollandaise

$3.00

Umami

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Coffee Bags

Flagship

$17.00+

Bringing the best of two coffees we love. Roasted for espresso and drip.

Decaf

$17.00+

Water processed. Coffee you’ll forget is decaf.

Dark

$15.75+

Strong, rich, and full bodied. An elevated take on dark roast.

Rwanda

$20.00+

Vibrant, fruity, and unique. This will shift your definition of coffee.

Honduras

$19.00+

Burundi

$22.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stoble is a cafe and coworking space located in Downtown Chico.

Website

Location

418 Broadway Street, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

