Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Patticakes Bakery

250 Reviews

$$

2106 Robinson Avenue

Conway, AR 72034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Cupcakes
Small Cookie Tray (2 Dozen)
Dozen Cookies

Cakes On The Run

Cake-In-A-Cup

Cake-In-A-Cup

$3.00

Alternating layers of cake and buttercream frosting. Flavors vary daily. Call/email for options or allow for variety.

Chocolate Cheesecake 9X13

Chocolate Cheesecake 9X13

$23.00

Chocolate cookie crust bottom, creamy chocolate mousse cheesecake filling, topped with whipped icing and chocolate shavings.

Italian Creme Cake 9X13

Italian Creme Cake 9X13

$19.00

A buttery vanilla cake with coconut and pecans mixed in. Topped with a pecan cream cheese frosting.

Strawberry Shortcake 9X13

Strawberry Shortcake 9X13

$19.00

Moist yellow cake topped with a chopped strawberry filling, vanilla pudding and whipped icing.

Cookies

Buttercream Cookie

Buttercream Cookie

$1.50

Our fun buttercream decorated cookie of the week. Themes vary daily/weekly. Check our Facebook or Instagram for the current decorations. *This is not customizable*

Cookie (Each)

Cookie (Each)

$0.75

One of any of our cookies. Please specify flavor(s). We offer chocolate chip, peanut butter, no bakes (chocolate or peanut butter), Turkish macaroons, white chocolate cranberry, sugar, snickerdoodle, Mexican wedding, brownie drops, monsters and oatmeal raisin.

Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

$9.00

One dozen box of any of our cookies. Please specify flavors or leave as a variety. We offer chocolate chip, peanut butter, no bakes (chocolate or peanut butter), Turkish macaroons, white chocolate cranberry, sugar, snickerdoodle, Mexican wedding, brownie drops, monsters and oatmeal raisin.

Large Cookie

$1.50
Large Cookie Tray (6 Dozen)

Large Cookie Tray (6 Dozen)

$60.00

Large (six dozen) tray of our cookies. Please specify flavors or leave as a variety. We offer chocolate chip, peanut butter, no bakes (chocolate or peanut butter), Turkish macaroons, white chocolate cranberry, sugar, snickerdoodle, Mexican wedding, brownie drops, monsters and oatmeal raisin.

Medium Cookie Tray (4 Dozen)

Medium Cookie Tray (4 Dozen)

$40.00

Four dozen tray of any of our cookies. Please specify flavors or leave as a variety. We offer chocolate chip, peanut butter, no bakes (chocolate or peanut butter), Turkish macaroons, white chocolate cranberry, sugar, snickerdoodle, Mexican wedding, brownie drops, monsters and oatmeal raisin.

Small Cookie Tray (2 Dozen)

Small Cookie Tray (2 Dozen)

$20.00

Two dozen tray of any of our cookies. Please specify flavors or leave as a variety. We offer chocolate chip, peanut butter, no bakes (chocolate or peanut butter), Turkish macaroons, white chocolate cranberry, sugar, snickerdoodle, Mexican wedding, brownie drops, monsters and oatmeal raisin.

Stuffed Sugar Cookie

Stuffed Sugar Cookie

$1.75

Two of our sugar cookies stuffed with buttercream. Buttercream flavors include strawberry, chocolate or vanilla. Please specify flavor or allow for variety.

Cupcakes

Cupcake

Cupcake

$2.50

One of any of our cupcakes. Please specify flavor or allow for variety. We offer wedding cake, coconut, lemon, chocolate, strawberry and red velvet daily. Check our menu for daily specials or call/email.

Dozen Cupcakes

Dozen Cupcakes

$30.00

A dozen of our cupcakes. Specify flavors or allow for variety. We offer wedding cake, chocolate, strawberry, lemon, coconut and red velvet daily. See our menu for specialty flavors of the week.

Italian Creme Cake Cupcake

$3.00

Italian creme cupcake with a pecan cream cheese topping.

Pastries

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$22.00

A 1/2 dozen pan of our favorite cinnamon rolls. Please specify if you'd like frozen "take and bake" or for us to bake them for you. Allow for 12-24 hour notice for fresh baked option.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Flakey almond filled croissant.

Bar Cookie

Bar Cookie

$1.00

One of our bar cookies. Please specify flavor. We offer lemon bars, raspberry crumb bars, pecan bars, brownies and calico bars.

Bar Cookie Pan

Bar Cookie Pan

$24.00

A pan of our bar cookies. Please specify flavor. We offer raspberry crumb bars, lemon bars, pecan bars, brownies and calico bars.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.00

A classic cannoli filled with a creamy mascarpone chocolate chip cheese.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Our flakey croissant filled with a rich chocolate ganache.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

One of our cinnamon rolls individually boxed. Limited stock available daily.

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$2.50

Our flakey from scratch croissant.

Scone

Scone

$2.00

Available in blueberry, cinnamon caramel, chocolate chip and raspberry white chocolate. Please specify flavor or allow for variety.

Turnover

Turnover

$2.00

Our flakey croissant dough filled with fruit filling. Cherry or apple available.

Pies

Butterfinger Pie

Butterfinger Pie

$23.00

A combination of cream cheese and butterfinger filling topped with crushed butterfingers and chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Pie-Meringue

Chocolate Pie-Meringue

$21.00

Chocolate pie filling with a whipped meringue topping.

Coconut Pie-Meringue

Coconut Pie-Meringue

$21.00

A coconut pie filling with a whipped meringue topping and toasted coconut.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$21.00

A peanut butter crust with layers of chocolate and peanut butter pie filling. Topped with whipped icing, peanut butter crust and chocolate flakes.

Possum Pie

Possum Pie

$23.00

A pie layered with sweetened pecan cream cheese, vanilla pie filling and chocolate pie filling. Topped with whipped icing, and pecans.

No Sugar Added Strawberry Pie

No Sugar Added Strawberry Pie

$21.00

A Splenda sweetened cream cheese base mixed with chopped strawberries.

Choc Pie-Whipped Top

$20.00

Coco Pie-Whipped Top

$20.00

Drinks

Juice

Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice, Pineapple Orange or Fruit Punch

Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$1.50

Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Coke, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Coke or Water available.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.50

Dasani bottled water.

Locally Sourced Goods

Dip Spice Mixes

Dip Spice Mixes

$3.99

To Market brand dip mixes. Thrill of a Dill, Roasted Red Pepper Spread, Just Horsin' Around, Pesto and Pastabilities, The Garlic of Eatin', In a Jam, It's Greek to Me!

Ozark Mtn. Jam

Ozark Mtn. Jam

$6.50

Local Ozark Mountain Jam. Call or email for flavor options.

Sugar Free Ozark Mountain Jam

Sugar Free Ozark Mountain Jam

$7.50

Ozark Mountain Jam Sugar Free. Call or email for flavor options.

Robbi's Salsa

Robbi's Salsa

$6.99

Spicy or Regular available.

Another Slice of Pie Cookbook

Another Slice of Pie Cookbook

$19.99

Another Slice of Pie Cookbook by Kat Robinson

Camp Craft Cocktails

$18.99

Frontier Dip Mix

$7.99

Savory

3 Scoops and A Muffin

3 Scoops and A Muffin

$7.00

Three scoops of any of our salads and a muffin.

Baked Potato Dip

Baked Potato Dip

$2.33+

Creamy loaded baked potato dip. A mix of cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, ranch seasoning and green onions.

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$2.00+

Broccoli salad with a slaw dressing.

Cheese Dip Original

Cheese Dip Original

$4.00

Stoby's classic yellow cheese dip.

Cheese Dip White

Cheese Dip White

$5.00

Stoby's classic white cheese dip.

Iris Chicken Salad

Iris Chicken Salad

$4.73+

Iris Chicken Salad. Contains grapes, apples and almonds.

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.00+

Cold pasta salad with artichokes and sun dried tomatoes.

Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$3.00

8oz bag of seasoned pita chips.

Sandwich (No Chips)

Sandwich (No Chips)

$5.00

Croissant sandwich with your choice of salad.

Sandwich w/ Chips

Sandwich w/ Chips

$6.25

Croissant Sandwich with salad of your choice. Served with a side of Zapp's chips.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$3.75+

Cold spinach dip. Spinach, vegetable seasoning mix, water chestnuts, sour cream and mayonnaise.

Stoby's Chicken Salad

Stoby's Chicken Salad

$4.73+

Stoby's Chicken Salad. Contains cranberries, celery, pecans.

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

16oz bag of tortilla chips.

Zapp's Chips

Zapp's Chips

$1.00

Zapp's potato chips.

check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
PattiCakes Bakery Robinson Location

2106 Robinson Avenue, Conway, AR 72034

Directions

PattiCakes Bakery image
PattiCakes Bakery image
PattiCakes Bakery image
PattiCakes Bakery image

