Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Stoby's

review star

No reviews yet

405 West Parkway

Russellville, AR 72801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sm Cheese Dip
Lg Cheese Dip
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fries

$8.50

Seasoned fries topped with bacon, chives, and a mixture of cheddar and monterey jack cheese.

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Our home made salsa with flour tortilla chips.

BBQ Nacho

$10.00

Sm Cheese Dip

$6.25

Our Famous Stoby's Original Cheese Dip.

Lg Cheese Dip

$8.25

Our Famous Stoby's Original Cheese Dip.

Sm White Cheese Dip

$6.25

Our version and taste of Spicy White Queso.

Lg White Cheese Dip

$8.25

Our version and taste of Spicy White Queso.

Sandwiches

The Stoby

$8.75

Our signature sandwich. Your choice of three meats and two cheese topped with Stoby's own special dressing, juicy tomato and crisp lettuce, piled high on your choice of bread.

Small Stoby Sandwich

$6.00

Our "smaller" signature sandwich. Your choice of two meats and one cheese topped with Stoby's own special dressing, juicy tomato and crisp lettuce, piled high on your choice of bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Homemade tuna salad, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.

Smoked Turkey Croissant

$10.25

Shaved smoked turkey, cream cheese and smoky honey dijon, lettuce, and tomato on a flaky croissant.

Classic Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef or shaved turkey served with a choice of spicy mustard or 1000 island, and sauerkraut.

French Dip

$9.50

Thin sliced roast beef on hoagie roll with provolone cheese. Served with au ju, chips and pickle spear.

California Croissant

$10.50

Fresh bakes croissant with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce and tomato.

Club Sandwich

$10.50

Tripple decker club sandwich on toasted wheat. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

Cranberry Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

House-made pecan cranberry chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a pita bread.

Amazing Sandwich

$10.75

Thick cut bacon, marinated grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a portion of fries.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Our "Amazing Chicken" kicked up with Cajun seasoned chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato rolled in a tomato basil wrap. Served with fries.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.50

Shaved steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, on a toasted hoagie roll and topped with Stoby's white cheese dip. Served with french fries.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Our "Amazing Chicken Sandwich" kicked up with Cajun seasoned chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries.

Buffalo Sandwich

$10.25

Hand-breaded crispy chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce with Swiss cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato. Served with a portion of fries.

Roast Beef Pita

$9.50

Thinly sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and choice of cheese all stuffed into a warm pita.

BLT

$8.00

BBQ Sandwich

$10.00

Taco Pita

$9.00

Cuban

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Burgers

Original Burger

$9.25

Handcrafted hamburger patty. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Served with side of fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Wright's hickory smoked thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$11.00

Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.

Peppered Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Petit Jean Peppered Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.

Pattie Melt

$10.50

Sautéed onions, melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread. Served with a portion of fries.

Turkey Burger

$10.50Out of stock

White meat turkey burger, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.

Jamaican Jerk Cheese Burger

$11.00

Jamaican Jerk seasoning imported from Jamaica, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries

BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.50

Wright's hickory-smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.

Double Double Bacon Bacon Burger

$12.50

Hungry? Let us help with two thick patties, four slices of bacon, cheddar and swiss cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries

1/2 Pounder Blacken Burger

$12.25

1/2 lb. burger blackened in Cajun spices. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with french fries.

1/2 Pounder Smokehouse Bacon Burger

$12.25

1/2 lb. burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, Petit Jean peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with french fries.

Single Smashed

$9.50

The quintessential thin-patty cheeseburger that made America great. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickle. Served with a portion of fries.

Double Smashed

$12.00

Double thin-patty cheeseburger made with a full half pound of meat topped with American Cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.

PB&J Burger

$11.50

Sauteed jalapenos, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, peanut butter and jelly. Served with a portion of fries

Arrow Burger

$11.50

Quesadillas

Classic Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions and three cheese blend. Served with pico and sour cream.

Cajun Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, jalapenos, spicy Cajun seasoning and shredded cheese.

Hickory BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled pieces of tender chicken, scratch made BBQ sauced, smoked bacon, green onions, and cheese.

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$10.50

Tomato basil flour tortilla, sautéed mushrooms, olives, green onions, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and a three cheese blend.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Entrees

Chicken Cantina

$12.00

Grilled chicken covered with white cheese dip, tortilla strips, and pico. Served with two sides and garlic bread.

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Hand breaded chopped steak. Topped with gravy. Served with two sides and garlic bread.

Cowboy Ribeye

$20.50

Our 10 oz. Ribeye steak, served with two sides and garlic bread.

Cajun Ribeye

$20.50

Our 10 oz Ribeye steak blackened with Cajun spices. Served with two sides and garlic bread.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.00

Four hand breaded chicken tenders. Served with two sides and garlic bread.

Smothered Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken smothered in sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. Served with two sides and garlic bread.

Classic Sirloin

$18.00

Our 8oz. Sirloin steak. Served with two sides and garlic bread.

Monterey Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken covered with BBQ, bacon, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, and chives. Served with two sides and garlic bread.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Char grilled 6 oz. chicken breast. Served with two sides and garlic bread.

Philadelphia Fries

$10.00

French Fries smothered in Shaved steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers and our white cheese dip.

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.50

Three hand-breaded chicken tenders served with fries.

Tuscany Chicken Pasta

$12.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, diced tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$12.50

Cajun blackened chicken, chives, diced tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.

Crispy Parmesan Chicken Pasta

$12.50

Hand breaded chicken, crispy fried onions, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.

Veggie Primavera Pasta

$12.50

Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, black bean and corn garnish, diced tomatoes, chives, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with garlic bread.

Mesquite Tacos

$10.00

Grilled Mesquite chicken with pico, lettuce, bacon, cheese blend and chipotle ranch in three flour tortillas. Served with corn chips and salsa.

Salmon

$16.00

6 oz. Salmon fillet, served with two sides and garlic bread.

Soups

Bowl Baked Potato Soup

$6.50

Potato soup with bacon, cheese, and chives. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Cup Of Baked Potato Soup

$5.50

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Chicken Tortilla soup topped with crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.50

Chicken Tortilla soup topped with crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Bowl Broccoli Cheese Soup

$6.50

Creamy cheddar cheese and broccoli. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Cup Broccoli Cheese Soup

$5.50

Creamy cheddar cheese and broccoli. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Bowl Cajun Jambalaya Soup

$6.50

Premium ham, chicken and smoked sausage jambalaya topped with rice. Served with choice of cornbread or crackers.

Cup Cajun Jambalaya Soup

$5.50

Premium ham, chicken and smoked sausage jambalaya topped with rice. Served with choice of cornbread or crackers.

Bowl Chili

$6.50

Hearty chili with ground beef topped with cheddar. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Cup Chili

$5.50

Hearty chili with ground beef topped with cheddar. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Veg Bowl

$6.50

Vegetables, diced tomatoes, potatoes, and ground beef soup homemade right here at Stoby's! Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Veg Cup

$5.50

Vegetables, diced tomatoes, potatoes, and ground beef soup homemade right here at Stoby's! Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Dill Soup Bowl

$6.50

A thin white cheese and dill soup that is perfectly suited for pairing with a sandwich. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Dill Soup Cup

$5.50

A thin white cheese and dill soup that is perfectly suited for pairing with a sandwich. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.

Salads

Seasoned Beef Taco Salad

$10.50

Shredded lettuce, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, red beans, shredded cheddar, olives, and Stoby's Original Taco Salad Dressing - Green Goddess. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, diced eggs, tomatoes, shredded mix cheese atop romaine lettuce mix. Served with Stoby's Homemade Smokey Dijon Dressing.

Chef Salad

$10.50

Your choice of premium diced ham or smoked turkey breast, with diced eggs, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, and olives atop romaine lettuce mix.

Spicy Chicken Taco Salad

$10.50

Shredded lettuce, spicy chicken, tomatoes, red beans, shredded cheddar, olives, and Stoby's Original Taco Salad Dressing - Green Goddess. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$11.00

Fajita chicken on romaine lettuce with black bean and corn garnish, bell peppers, pico, tortilla strips, topped with shredded cheddar cheese. Served with homemade chipotle ranch dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders with bacon, chives, tomatoes, shredded mixed cheese atop romaine lettuce mix served with Stoby's Homemade Smoky Dijon Dressing.

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, tune salad, and olives. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$10.00

Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, pecan cranberry chicken salad, and olives. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cup Chicken Salad

$5.00

Portioned cup of Pecan Cran. Chicken.

Cup Tuna Salad

$5.00

Portioned cup of Tuna Salad.

Strawberry Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cashews, feta cheese on a bed of baby spinach, topped with strawberries and Stoby's Homemade Poppy Seed Dressing.

Buffalo Salad

$11.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in our house made buffalo sauce with bacon, chives, tomatoes, shredded mixed cheese atop romaine lettuce mix served with Stoby's Homemade Smoky Dijon Dressing.

BBQ Salad

$11.00

Chopped lettuce, sweet corn, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, and crispy onions served with chipotle ranch and topped with our house made Asian BBQ sauce. Choice of pulled pork or chicken.

Sides/Sub Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Steamed Broccoli

$1.99Out of stock

Pinto Beans

$1.99

Seasoned Green Beans

$1.99

French Fries

$1.99

House Salad

$2.99

Romaine lettuce topped with tomato, cheese, and croutons. Served with a side of dressing of your choice.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Sub Cup of Soup

$1.99

No Side

Ruffles

$0.75

Cheetos

$0.75

Rice Pilaf

$1.99

Fruit

$1.99

Pickle Spear

$0.65

Cornbread

$0.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Classic BBQ

$0.75

Beverages

Sm Mexican Punch

$2.50

Sm Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Sm Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Sm Soft Drinks

$2.50

Sm Coffee

$2.50

Sm Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Sm Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Sm Orange Juice

$2.50

Sm Water

Sm Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Half And Half Tea

$2.50

Orange Spritzer

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lg Mexican Punch

$3.25

Lg Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Lg Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Lg Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Lg Soft Drink

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lg Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Lg Orange Juice

$3.00

Lg Water

Lg Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Ice Cup

$0.50

Half and Half Tea

$3.00

Orange Spritzer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Slices

Possum Pie Slice

$4.75

Strawberry Cake Slice

$4.75

Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

$4.75

Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

$4.75

Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Italian Cream Cake Slice

$4.75

Coconut Pie Slice

$4.75

Whole Pies/Cakes

Possum Pie

$18.50

Strawberry Cake

$20.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Italian Cream Cake

$18.50

Chocolate Creme Pie

$18.00

Whole Coconut Pie

$18.00

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$22.00

Pumpkin Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$18.50Out of stock

Kids

Kids Tenders

$4.29

Kids Grilled Chicken

$4.29

Kids Corn Dog

$4.29

Kids Pasta

$4.29

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$4.29

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.29

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.29

Kids Stoby Sandwich

$4.29

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Kids PB&J

$4.29

Sprite

Coke

Water

Punch

Lemonade

Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Coke

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Beef Lasagna

Small Beef Lasagna

$9.99

Mexican Chicken

Small Mex Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Spaghetti

Small Chicken Spaghetti

$9.99

Poppyseed Chicken

Small PoppySeed

$9.99

Chicken Milano

Small Milano

$9.99

Chicken Broccoli Rice

Small Chicken Broc

$9.99

Sausage Ziti

Small Ziti

$9.99

Manicotti

Small Manicotti

$9.99

Green Chili Chicken

Small Green Chili

$9.99

Chicken Pot Pie

Small Pot Pie

$11.99

BOOKS

All Aboard Coloring and Activity

$3.99

Big Book of Trains

$14.99

Chugga Chugga

$6.99

Dinotrain

$9.99

Little Engine Who Could

$5.99

Rolling on the Rails

$9.99

Thomas & Friends, Go Train Go

$4.99

The Great Race

$5.99

Thomas And The Beanstalk

$4.99

Pete The Cat Trains

$5.99

Thomas Breakfast

$4.99

Curious George

$5.49

12 Day Activity Book

$1.99

TOYS

Ducks

$2.99

Bear

$9.99

Hats

$7.99

Bank

$19.99

Bandana

$3.99

Color Wooden Train

$7.99

Handmade Wooden Train

$16.00

All Aboard Stacking Cup

$2.50

Bike Bottle

$3.50

3D Train Puzzle

$4.50

Wooden Whistle

$4.99

Stoby's Coffee Mug

$8.49

Pink Glitter Train Ornamernt

$4.99

Red Glitter Train Ornament

$4.99

Water Ring Toss

$3.00

Train Bubble Gun

$5.99

Bead Soundstick

$2.99

Train Bubble Wand

$2.99

Train Alarm Clock

$9.99

Pop- up Bottle w/ Strap

$6.99

Wooden Animal Train Set

$9.99

Mood Pencils

$0.50

4 Mood Pencils

$1.50

Train Plastic Cup

$1.99

Plush Pillow

$2.99

Flashlight

$1.99

Bendable Conductor

$1.99

Color Train Whistle

$3.99

Winter Express Puzzle

$2.99

Christmas Goody Bags

$9.99

Bottle W/straw

$5.99

JARS/ SAUCE

Honey- Half Pint

$6.50

BIG Honey

$25.00

Jam Jar

$6.00

T-SHIRTS

Adult

$12.99

Kid

$4.99

2X and Up

$14.99

Catfish Entree

Catfish Dinner

$12.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 West Parkway, Russellville, AR 72801

Directions

Gallery
Stoby's Russellville image
Banner pic
Stoby's Russellville image

Popular restaurants in Russellville

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville
orange star4.5 • 1,347
104 N Denver Ave Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
Pasta Grill (Russellville)
orange star4.6 • 144
319 W Main St Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
B Street Bakery and Deli
orange star4.7 • 23
311 W B Street Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of London
orange star4.8 • 19
7206 Highway 64 West Suite B Russellville, AR 72802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Russellville
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston