Stoby's
405 West Parkway
Russellville, AR 72801
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries topped with bacon, chives, and a mixture of cheddar and monterey jack cheese.
Chips and Salsa
Our home made salsa with flour tortilla chips.
BBQ Nacho
Sm Cheese Dip
Our Famous Stoby's Original Cheese Dip.
Lg Cheese Dip
Our Famous Stoby's Original Cheese Dip.
Sm White Cheese Dip
Our version and taste of Spicy White Queso.
Lg White Cheese Dip
Our version and taste of Spicy White Queso.
Sandwiches
The Stoby
Our signature sandwich. Your choice of three meats and two cheese topped with Stoby's own special dressing, juicy tomato and crisp lettuce, piled high on your choice of bread.
Small Stoby Sandwich
Our "smaller" signature sandwich. Your choice of two meats and one cheese topped with Stoby's own special dressing, juicy tomato and crisp lettuce, piled high on your choice of bread.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
Smoked Turkey Croissant
Shaved smoked turkey, cream cheese and smoky honey dijon, lettuce, and tomato on a flaky croissant.
Classic Reuben
Corned beef or shaved turkey served with a choice of spicy mustard or 1000 island, and sauerkraut.
French Dip
Thin sliced roast beef on hoagie roll with provolone cheese. Served with au ju, chips and pickle spear.
California Croissant
Fresh bakes croissant with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce and tomato.
Club Sandwich
Tripple decker club sandwich on toasted wheat. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
Cranberry Chicken Sandwich
House-made pecan cranberry chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a pita bread.
Amazing Sandwich
Thick cut bacon, marinated grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a portion of fries.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Our "Amazing Chicken" kicked up with Cajun seasoned chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato rolled in a tomato basil wrap. Served with fries.
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, on a toasted hoagie roll and topped with Stoby's white cheese dip. Served with french fries.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Our "Amazing Chicken Sandwich" kicked up with Cajun seasoned chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries.
Buffalo Sandwich
Hand-breaded crispy chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce with Swiss cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato. Served with a portion of fries.
Roast Beef Pita
Thinly sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and choice of cheese all stuffed into a warm pita.
BLT
BBQ Sandwich
Taco Pita
Cuban
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
Original Burger
Handcrafted hamburger patty. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Served with side of fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Wright's hickory smoked thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.
Peppered Bacon Cheeseburger
Petit Jean Peppered Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.
Pattie Melt
Sautéed onions, melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread. Served with a portion of fries.
Turkey Burger
White meat turkey burger, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.
Jamaican Jerk Cheese Burger
Jamaican Jerk seasoning imported from Jamaica, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries
BBQ Bacon Burger
Wright's hickory-smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.
Double Double Bacon Bacon Burger
Hungry? Let us help with two thick patties, four slices of bacon, cheddar and swiss cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries
1/2 Pounder Blacken Burger
1/2 lb. burger blackened in Cajun spices. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with french fries.
1/2 Pounder Smokehouse Bacon Burger
1/2 lb. burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, Petit Jean peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with french fries.
Single Smashed
The quintessential thin-patty cheeseburger that made America great. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickle. Served with a portion of fries.
Double Smashed
Double thin-patty cheeseburger made with a full half pound of meat topped with American Cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles. Served with a portion of fries.
PB&J Burger
Sauteed jalapenos, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, peanut butter and jelly. Served with a portion of fries
Arrow Burger
Quesadillas
Classic Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions and three cheese blend. Served with pico and sour cream.
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, jalapenos, spicy Cajun seasoning and shredded cheese.
Hickory BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled pieces of tender chicken, scratch made BBQ sauced, smoked bacon, green onions, and cheese.
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Tomato basil flour tortilla, sautéed mushrooms, olives, green onions, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and a three cheese blend.
Cheese Quesadilla
Entrees
Chicken Cantina
Grilled chicken covered with white cheese dip, tortilla strips, and pico. Served with two sides and garlic bread.
Country Fried Steak
Hand breaded chopped steak. Topped with gravy. Served with two sides and garlic bread.
Cowboy Ribeye
Our 10 oz. Ribeye steak, served with two sides and garlic bread.
Cajun Ribeye
Our 10 oz Ribeye steak blackened with Cajun spices. Served with two sides and garlic bread.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Four hand breaded chicken tenders. Served with two sides and garlic bread.
Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken smothered in sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. Served with two sides and garlic bread.
Classic Sirloin
Our 8oz. Sirloin steak. Served with two sides and garlic bread.
Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken covered with BBQ, bacon, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, and chives. Served with two sides and garlic bread.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Char grilled 6 oz. chicken breast. Served with two sides and garlic bread.
Philadelphia Fries
French Fries smothered in Shaved steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers and our white cheese dip.
Chicken Tender Basket
Three hand-breaded chicken tenders served with fries.
Tuscany Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, diced tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cajun blackened chicken, chives, diced tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.
Crispy Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Hand breaded chicken, crispy fried onions, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread.
Veggie Primavera Pasta
Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, black bean and corn garnish, diced tomatoes, chives, and shredded Parmesan cheese atop of a creamy Alfredo penne pasta. Served with garlic bread.
Mesquite Tacos
Grilled Mesquite chicken with pico, lettuce, bacon, cheese blend and chipotle ranch in three flour tortillas. Served with corn chips and salsa.
Salmon
6 oz. Salmon fillet, served with two sides and garlic bread.
Soups
Bowl Baked Potato Soup
Potato soup with bacon, cheese, and chives. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Cup Of Baked Potato Soup
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken Tortilla soup topped with crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken Tortilla soup topped with crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Bowl Broccoli Cheese Soup
Creamy cheddar cheese and broccoli. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Cup Broccoli Cheese Soup
Creamy cheddar cheese and broccoli. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Bowl Cajun Jambalaya Soup
Premium ham, chicken and smoked sausage jambalaya topped with rice. Served with choice of cornbread or crackers.
Cup Cajun Jambalaya Soup
Premium ham, chicken and smoked sausage jambalaya topped with rice. Served with choice of cornbread or crackers.
Bowl Chili
Hearty chili with ground beef topped with cheddar. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Cup Chili
Hearty chili with ground beef topped with cheddar. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Veg Bowl
Vegetables, diced tomatoes, potatoes, and ground beef soup homemade right here at Stoby's! Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Veg Cup
Vegetables, diced tomatoes, potatoes, and ground beef soup homemade right here at Stoby's! Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Dill Soup Bowl
A thin white cheese and dill soup that is perfectly suited for pairing with a sandwich. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Dill Soup Cup
A thin white cheese and dill soup that is perfectly suited for pairing with a sandwich. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Salads
Seasoned Beef Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, red beans, shredded cheddar, olives, and Stoby's Original Taco Salad Dressing - Green Goddess. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, diced eggs, tomatoes, shredded mix cheese atop romaine lettuce mix. Served with Stoby's Homemade Smokey Dijon Dressing.
Chef Salad
Your choice of premium diced ham or smoked turkey breast, with diced eggs, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, and olives atop romaine lettuce mix.
Spicy Chicken Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, spicy chicken, tomatoes, red beans, shredded cheddar, olives, and Stoby's Original Taco Salad Dressing - Green Goddess. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Fajita chicken on romaine lettuce with black bean and corn garnish, bell peppers, pico, tortilla strips, topped with shredded cheddar cheese. Served with homemade chipotle ranch dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Hand-breaded chicken tenders with bacon, chives, tomatoes, shredded mixed cheese atop romaine lettuce mix served with Stoby's Homemade Smoky Dijon Dressing.
Tuna Salad
Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, tune salad, and olives. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, pecan cranberry chicken salad, and olives. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cup Chicken Salad
Portioned cup of Pecan Cran. Chicken.
Cup Tuna Salad
Portioned cup of Tuna Salad.
Strawberry Salad
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cashews, feta cheese on a bed of baby spinach, topped with strawberries and Stoby's Homemade Poppy Seed Dressing.
Buffalo Salad
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in our house made buffalo sauce with bacon, chives, tomatoes, shredded mixed cheese atop romaine lettuce mix served with Stoby's Homemade Smoky Dijon Dressing.
BBQ Salad
Chopped lettuce, sweet corn, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, and crispy onions served with chipotle ranch and topped with our house made Asian BBQ sauce. Choice of pulled pork or chicken.
Sides/Sub Sides
Mashed Potatoes
Steamed Broccoli
Pinto Beans
Seasoned Green Beans
French Fries
House Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with tomato, cheese, and croutons. Served with a side of dressing of your choice.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Sub Cup of Soup
No Side
Ruffles
Cheetos
Rice Pilaf
Fruit
Pickle Spear
Cornbread
Cole Slaw
Classic BBQ
Beverages
Sm Mexican Punch
Sm Strawberry Lemonade
Sm Sweetened Iced Tea
Sm Soft Drinks
Sm Coffee
Sm Decaf Coffee
Sm Unsweetened Iced Tea
Sm Orange Juice
Sm Water
Sm Milk
Hot Chocolate
Half And Half Tea
Orange Spritzer
Hot Tea
Lg Mexican Punch
Lg Strawberry Lemonade
Lg Sweetened Iced Tea
Lg Unsweet Iced Tea
Lg Soft Drink
Coffee
Lg Decaf Coffee
Lg Orange Juice
Lg Water
Lg Milk
Hot Chocolate
Ice Cup
Half and Half Tea
Orange Spritzer
Hot Tea
Slices
Whole Pies/Cakes
Beef Lasagna
Mexican Chicken
Chicken Spaghetti
Poppyseed Chicken
Chicken Milano
Chicken Broccoli Rice
Sausage Ziti
Manicotti
Green Chili Chicken
Chicken Pot Pie
BOOKS
All Aboard Coloring and Activity
Big Book of Trains
Chugga Chugga
Dinotrain
Little Engine Who Could
Rolling on the Rails
Thomas & Friends, Go Train Go
The Great Race
Thomas And The Beanstalk
Pete The Cat Trains
Thomas Breakfast
Curious George
12 Day Activity Book
TOYS
Ducks
Bear
Hats
Bank
Bandana
Color Wooden Train
Handmade Wooden Train
All Aboard Stacking Cup
Bike Bottle
3D Train Puzzle
Wooden Whistle
Stoby's Coffee Mug
Pink Glitter Train Ornamernt
Red Glitter Train Ornament
Water Ring Toss
Train Bubble Gun
Bead Soundstick
Train Bubble Wand
Train Alarm Clock
Pop- up Bottle w/ Strap
Wooden Animal Train Set
Mood Pencils
4 Mood Pencils
Train Plastic Cup
Plush Pillow
Flashlight
Bendable Conductor
Color Train Whistle
Winter Express Puzzle
Christmas Goody Bags
Bottle W/straw
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
405 West Parkway, Russellville, AR 72801