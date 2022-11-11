Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Stock & Barrel

193 Reviews

$$

35 Market Square

Knoxville, TN 37902

Starters

Fried Pickles

$8.00

House Made Pickles + Buttermilk Ranch

Opa

$8.50

Pan Seared Feta + Tennessee Honey Drizzle + Baguette

Crispy ‘Shrooms

$8.50

Fried Mushrooms + Honey Mustard Drizzle + Creamed Horseradish

Duck Fries

$7.00

Rendered Duck Fat + Grated Parmesan + Scallions + Garlic Aioli

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

White Cheddar + Pimentos + Tomato Jam + Goat Cheese + Scallions + Dusted Pita Chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Green Tomatoes + Goat Cheese + Balsamic Reduction

Spicy Crab Dip

$12.00

Lump Crab + Roasted Red Pepper + Pepper Jack + Cream Cheese + Cajun Spices + Scallions + Dusted Pita Chips

Salads

The Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg + Buttermilk Blue Cheese + Tomato + Crispy Onions + Benton’s Bacon + Balsamic Reduction

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$11.00

Fresh Greens + Goat Cheese + Black Bean &amp; Corn Salsa + Avocado + Red Onion + Vinaigrette

Village Tomato Salad

$9.00

Heirloom Tomatoes + Red Onion + Kalamata Olives + Feta + Cucumber + Basil + E.V.O.O. + Balsamic Reduction

Carburetor Salad

$15.00

Fresh Greens + Beef Burger + Benton’s Bacon + Red Onion + Tomato + House Pickle + Thousand Island Dressing

House Salad

$5.00

Burgers

Bernie

$15.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Blue Cheese Crumbles + Benton’s Bacon + Blueberry Preserve + Beer Battered Jalapeños

Big Nasty

$21.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Tomato Jam + Mayo All Doubled Up!!

Billy

$13.50

Mitchell Family Beef + Goat Cheese + Benton’s Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Tomato Jam

Bison

$17.00

Durham Ranch Bison + Boursin + Sautéed Mushrooms + Crispy Onions + Garlic Aioli

Black & Blue

$13.50

Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Blackening Spice

Buffalo

$13.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + House Buffalo Sauce + Celery

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + House Buffalo Sauce + Celery

Classic Bacon

$13.50

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Benton’s Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Pickles + Tomato + Greens + Mayo

Deadhead

$12.50

Black Bean &amp; Quinoa Burger + Cheddar + Garlic Aioli + Pressed Avocado + Tomato + Onion

Elk Burger

$16.00

Elvis

$13.50

Mitchell Family Beef + Peanut Butter + Fried Banana + Benton’s Bacon

Farmhouse

$14.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Over Easy Egg + Benton’s Bacon + Tomato + Onion + Garlic Aioli

Ferg

$17.00

Free Bird

$12.50

Turkey Burger + Honey Grain Mustard + Pressed Avocado + Greens + Tomato + Bourbon Onions

Greek

$15.00

Colorado Lamb + Kasseri Cheese + Tzatziki + Greens + Tomato + Bourbon Onions

Gyro Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Hurt Locker

$14.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Pimento Cheese + Benton’s Bacon + Fried Green Tomato + Bourbon Onions

La Flama Blanca

$16.00Out of stock

McLovin

$15.00

Merican

$12.50

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo

Mother Clucker

$13.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken + Havarti + Garlic Aioli + Bourbon Onions + Tomato + Greens

Ring Of Fire

$14.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Pepper Jack + Black Bean &amp; Corn Salsa + Habanero + Jalapeño + Garlic Aioli

Salmon

$13.50

Salmon Cake + Garlic Aioli + Pressed Avocado + Greens + Onion + Tomato

‘Shroomin

$13.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Swiss + Sautéed Mushrooms + Creamed Horseradish

Steakhouse

$13.50

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + A1 Sauce + Crispy Onions + Sautéed Mushrooms

The Fred

$14.00

The Goat

$14.00

Walker Texas Ranger

$15.00

The Rescue Me

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Black Bean

$4.00

Side Village

$4.00

Extra Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Extra Side Ranch

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream + Whipped Cream

Nutella Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Nutella + Toasted Hazelnut + Whipped Cream

Nutter Butter Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Peanut Butter + Crushed Nutter Butter + Whipped Cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Oreo Crust + Peanut Butter Mousse + Chocolate + Whipped Cream

S’mores Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Crushed Graham Cracker + Toasted Marshmallow + Chocolate Drizzle

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream + Whipped Cream

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke Products

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Tea

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Freddies Rootbeer

$3.00

Ale 81

$2.50Out of stock

Water

Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

Alliance Hazy IPA

$7.00

Catawba White Zombie

$7.00

Elst American Stout

$7.00

Xul Toro Y Oso

$7.00

Little Harpeth Deer Crossing

$6.00

Printshop Hop Pusher IPA

$7.00

Schulz Brau

$8.00

Tailgate Orange Wheat

$7.00

Bud Light

$3.50

4.3% ABV

Corona

$4.00

5.0% ABV

Mich Ultra

$4.50

4.2% ABV

Miller Lite

$3.50

4.2% ABV

Stella Artois

$4.50

5.2% ABV

Yuengling

$4.00

Dogfish Sequench

$4.50

Gypsy Circus Cider (16oz)

$5.00

Mom Water (Linda)

$6.00Out of stock

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$5.00

PBR (16oz)

$3.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

Lagunitas Lil Sump'n

$5.00

T-SHIRT

Men's (Small)

$20.00

Men's (Medium)

$20.00

Men's (Large)

$20.00

Men's (Xtra Large)

$20.00

Men's (XXL)

$20.00

Women's (Small)

$20.00

Women's (Medium)

$20.00

Women's (Large)

$20.00

Women's (Xtra Large)

$20.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Womens Staff Zip Up

$30.00

Mens Staff Zip Up

$40.00

Mens Zip Up

$60.00

Womens Zip Up

$40.00

Other Retail

Trucker Hats

$25.00

S&B Knox Coozies

$3.00

S&B Glencairn Glass

$15.00

Flasks

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.

Website

Location

35 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902

Directions

Gallery
Stock & Barrel image
Banner pic
Stock & Barrel image

