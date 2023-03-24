Restaurant header imageView gallery

Damn Good Dogs

review star

No reviews yet

275 North Elm St

High Point, NC 27262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Hot Dogs

The Carolina

The Carolina

$6.90

Homemade Chili, Coleslaw, Diced Onions, Mustard

Chili & Cheese

Chili & Cheese

$6.90

Homemade Chili, Warm Cheese Suace

New Yorker

New Yorker

$6.90

Sweet Onions in Sauce, Sauerkraut, Spicy Brown Mustard

Bacon Dog

Bacon Dog

$8.05

Hotdog, Chunks of Bacon

The Philly Dog

$8.05

Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Warm Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Philly Steak

Burgers

Single Smash Burger

Single Smash Burger

$9.20

Single 4oz burger, Cheese, Pickles, Damn Good Sauce

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$11.50

Two 4oz burger patties, Cheese, Pickles, Damn Good Sauce

Fries

Plain Fries

$4.60

Damn Good Fries

$6.90

Warm Cheese Sauce, Sweet Onions is Sauce, Ketchup, Damn Good Sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.90

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Sausages

Sausage Dog

$8.05

All Beef Sausage, Add any topping

Vegan

Vegan Damn Good Burger

$13.80

Vegan Burger on brioche bun with vegan cheese, pickles, and vegan damn good sauce

Vegan Sausage Dog

$10.35
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

275 North Elm St, High Point, NC 27262

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DK Bones Barbeque -
orange starNo Reviews
2006 East Green Drive High Point, NC 27260
View restaurantnext
The Claddagh Restaurant & Pub - High Point - 130 E Parris Ave
orange starNo Reviews
130 E Parris Ave High Point, NC 27262
View restaurantnext
Pioneer Family Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 324
10914 n main st archdale, NC 27263
View restaurantnext
SUNRISE DINER - -1026 RANDOLPH ST
orange starNo Reviews
-1026 RANDOLPH ST Thomasville, NC 27360
View restaurantnext
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
orange starNo Reviews
4214 Beechwood Dr #109 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Moose Cafe at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
orange star3.6 • 764
2914 Sandy Ridge Rd Colfax, NC 27235
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in High Point

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #09 HP Tinsley
orange star4.5 • 3,239
3911 Tinsley Drive High Point, NC 27265
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #05 HP Northpoint
orange star4.5 • 1,974
111 Northpoint Ave High Point, NC 27262
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near High Point
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston