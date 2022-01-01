American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Stockade Kitchen
136 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
210 ED SCHMIDT BLVD, SUITE 100, HUTTO, TX 78634
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dwell House Coffee and Tap - 2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125
No Reviews
2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125 Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurant
Ambur Fire - 5430 US-79 Round Rock, TX 78665
No Reviews
5430 US-79 Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurant
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1
4.5 • 65
2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1 Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurant