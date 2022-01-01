Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Stockade Kitchen

136 Reviews

$$$

210 ED SCHMIDT BLVD

SUITE 100

HUTTO, TX 78634

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Premium Salad Entree
Burger

Everyday Menu

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$11.49

Hand Cut Sirloin grilled to order served with one side option and garlic toast

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.49

grilled to order chicken breast with the choice of 1 side and garlic bread

Shrimp

Shrimp

$10.49

6oz of either grilled or fried shrimp served with the choice of one side and are garlic toast

Burger

Burger

$8.99

House ground blend of top round and bacon. Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato & onion Add toppings if would like comes with a choice of chips, fries or onion straws

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion comes with a choice of fries, chips or onion straws. You can add toppings

Kids grilled cheese sandwich

Kids grilled cheese sandwich

$4.99

Made with our hand cut bread and American cheese comes with a side

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

large chicken strips breaded and fried served with a side

SK Club

SK Club

$9.99

Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese with lettuce and tomato on a hoagie roll with mayo. Comes with a choice of one side Fries, house made chips or onion straws

Steak & Jumbo Shrimp

Steak & Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

6 oz sirloin grilled to your desired taste with 3 Jumbo butterflied shrimp either grilled of fried. Served with 2 sides and garlic toast

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

5 Jumbo butterflied shrimp either fried or grilled, with 2 sides and garlic toast

Fried Pork Chop

Fried Pork Chop

$11.99

Hand breaded and fried pork chop topped with your choice of gravy. Served with 2 sides and garlic toast

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Hand breaded Chicken fried steak with gravy 2 sides and garlic toast

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$11.49

American Farm Raised breaded fried to order and served with 2 sides

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$10.49

House made with our blend of ground sirloin, bacon and Chorizo topped with fried onions, served with 2 sides and garlic toast

Mac & Cheese Bowls

Mac & Cheese Bowls

$8.99

House made Mac & Cheese topped with parmesan cheese crumb and served with garlic toast

Premium Salad Entree

Premium Salad Entree

$8.99

Either you can pick a salad we created, or you can create your own

Kids Mini Corndogs

$4.99

6 mini corndogs battered and fried comes with choice of onion straws fries or chips

Cup Chili

$3.00Out of stock

House made with ground sirloin topped with cheddar cheese and diced purple onions

A La Carte Sides

Fries

Fries

$1.99

Crispy fries seasoned with our house blend of seasoning

Chips

Chips

$1.99

Thinly sliced red potatoes fried and seasoned with our house blend of seasoning

Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$1.99

Thinly sliced onions breaded and fried

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Made in house with red potatoes and a choice of brown gravy or country gravy

Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.99

green beans made with bacon and onion

Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.99

Fresh Roasted Broccoli Roasted with olive oil and fresh garlic

Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$0.50

House baked artisan bread with butter and garlic

side salad

side salad

$3.49

Design your own side salad

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

House made Mac & Cheese topped with parmesan cheese crumb

Fried Okra

$2.99

Dessert

Fried Apple Pie

Fried Apple Pie

$2.99

Made in house apple pies fried and topped with a glaze and cinnamon

Cookie Choice

Cookie Choice

$2.99

Jumbo Cookie

Limited Time Specials

Soup & Sandwich

Soup & Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese (Ameican, Swiss and Cheddar Cheeses) Sandwich on sour dough bread served with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Beverages

Bottled Beverages

$2.49

Coffee

$2.39

Sparkling Rainwater

$2.00

Juice

$1.50

Beer

Bud light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

MIller light

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.50

Sams Seasonal

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Dos Esquis

$4.50

Stash IPA

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Austin East Cider

$4.50

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Luentta Prosecco

$10.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Catering Entrees

Meatloaf (24 hour notice)

$36.99

24 hour advance notice

Large Grilled Chicken Breast (24 hour notice)

$59.99

12 grilled breast 24 hour notice

Small Grilled Chicken Breast (24 hour notice)

$31.99

6 grilled breast 24 hour notice

Small Chicken Fried Steak (24 hour notice)

$44.99

5 hand breaded steaks served with gravy 24 hour notice

Large Chicken Fried Steak (24 hour notice)

$69.99

10 hand breaded steaks served with gravy 24 hour notice

Small Burgers in a box (24 hour notice)

$40.99

6 burgers made with our in house ground top round and bacon patties with the burger fixings. 24 hour notice

Large Burgers in a box (24 hour notice)

$76.99

12 burgers made with our in house ground blend of top round and bacon and all the burger fixings 24 hour notice

Smoked Turkey Breast (24 hour notice)

$13.99Out of stock

Sold by the pound, minimum 3 pounds. 24 hour notice required.

Smoked Ham (24 hours notice)

$13.99

Sold by the pound, minimum 3 pounds. 24 hour notice

Small Chicken Fried Chicken (24 hr notice)

$34.99

6 boneless chicken breast battered and fried with gravy

Large Chicken Fried Chicken (24 hr notice)

$64.99

12 boneless chicken breast battered and fried with gravy

Small SK Club Sandwiches (24 hr notice)

$44.99

6 sandwiches -Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese with lettuce and tomato on a hoagie roll with honey mustard.

Large SK Club Sandwiches (24 hr notice)

$85.99

12 sandwiches -Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese with lettuce and tomato on a hoagie roll with honey mustard.

Catering Salads & Sides

Small House Salad

$27.99

5-6 portions 24 hour notice

Large House Salad

$56.99

10-12 portions 24 hour notice

Potato Chips (24 hour notice)

$4.50

sold by the pound made fresh in house with thinly sliced red potatoes and seasoned with our house seasoning 24 hour notice

Small Green beans (24 hour notice)

$11.99

4 portions green beans made with bacon and onions 24 hour notice

Large Green beans (24 hour notice)

$24.99

9 portions green beans made with bacon and onions 24 hour notice

Small Mashed Potatoes (24 hour notice)

$11.99

4 portions made fresh in house with red potatoes. 24 hour notice

Large Mashed Potatoes (24 hour notice)

$24.99

9 portions made fresh in house with red potatoes. 24 hour notice

Small Broccoli (24 hour notice)

$11.99

4 portions of fresh roasted Broccoli 24 hour notice

Large Broccoli (24 hour notice)

$24.99

9 portions of fresh roasted Broccoli 24 hour notice

Small Mac & Cheese (24 hour notice)

$9.99

4 portions of creamy made in house spiral pasta and a cheesy sauce topped with parmesan crumb topping 24 hour notice

Large Mac & Cheese (24 hour notice)

$17.99

9 portions of creamy made in house spiral pasta and a cheesy sauce topped with parmesan crumb topping 24 hour notice

Small fried Apple Pies (24 hour notice)

$15.99

6 house made fried apple pies 24 hour notice

Large fried apple pies (24 hour notice)

$30.99

12 house made apple pies 24 hour notice

Gallon Beverage

$6.99

Jumbo Cookies Small (24 hr notice)

$15.99

6 of our House made Jumbo cookies

Jumbo Cookies Large (24 hr notice)

$30.99

12 of our house made jumbo cookies

Gravy Pint

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

210 ED SCHMIDT BLVD, SUITE 100, HUTTO, TX 78634

Directions

Gallery
Stockade Kitchen image
Banner pic
Stockade Kitchen image

Map
