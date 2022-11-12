Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stock & Barrel

review star

No reviews yet

901 Gleaves Street

Nashville, TN 37203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Flame-Grilled Wings
Merican
Farmhouse

Starters

Flame-Grilled Wings

$13.00

Flame Grilled Wings Topped With Buffalo Sauce (7pcs)

Crispy ‘Shrooms

$8.50

Fried Mushrooms + Honey Mustard Drizzle + Creamed Horseradish

Duck Fries

$7.00

Rendered Duck Fat + Grated Parmesan + Scallions + Garlic Aioli

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.50

Green Tomatoes + Goat Cheese + Balsamic Reduction

Fried Pickles

$8.00

House Made Pickles + Buttermilk Ranch

Opa

$9.50

Pan Seared Feta + Tennessee Honey Drizzle + Baguette

Pimento Cheese

$11.00

White Cheddar + Pimentos + Tomato Jam + Goat Cheese + Scallions + Dusted Pita Chips

Spicy Crab Dip

$13.00

Lump Crab + Roasted Red Pepper + Pepper Jack + Cream Cheese + Cajun Spices + Scallions + Dusted Pita Chips

Salads/Soup

Carburetor Salad

$15.00

Fresh Greens + Beef Burger + Benton’s Bacon + Red Onion + Tomato + House Pickle + Thousand Island Dressing

Field Green Salad

$12.00

Fresh Greens + Goat Cheese + Black Bean &amp; Corn Salsa + Red Onion + Vinaigrette

House Salad

$5.00

The Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg + Buttermilk Blue Cheese + Tomato + Crispy Onions + Benton’s Bacon + Balsamic Reduction

Village Tomato Salad

$10.00

Heirloom Tomatoes + Red Onion + Kalamata Olives + Feta + Cucumber + Basil + E.V.O.O. + Balsamic Reduction

Burgers

Bernie

$15.50

Mitchell Family Beef + Blue Cheese Crumbles + Benton’s Bacon + Blueberry Preserve + Beer Battered Jalapeños

Big Nasty

$22.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Tomato Jam + Mayo All Doubled Up!!

Billy

$14.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Goat Cheese + Benton’s Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Tomato Jam

Bison

$17.50

Durham Ranch Bison + Boursin + Sautéed Mushrooms + Crispy Onions + Garlic Aioli

Black & Blue

$14.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Blackening Spice

Buffalo

$13.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + House Buffalo Sauce + Celery

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + House Buffalo Sauce + Celery

Classic Bacon

$14.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Benton’s Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Pickles + Tomato + Greens + Mayo

Deadhead

$13.00

Black Bean &amp; Quinoa Burger + Cheddar + Garlic Aioli + Pressed Avocado + Tomato + Onion

Elvis

$14.50

Mitchell Family Beef + Peanut Butter + Fried Banana + Benton’s Bacon

Farmhouse

$15.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Over Easy Egg + Benton’s Bacon + Tomato + Onion + Garlic Aioli

Free Bird

$13.00

Turkey Burger + Honey Grain Mustard + Pressed Avocado + Greens + Tomato + Bourbon Onions

Hurt Locker

$14.50

Mitchell Family Beef + Pimento Cheese + Benton’s Bacon + Fried Green Tomato + Bourbon Onions

McLovin

$15.00

Merican

$13.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo

Mother Clucker

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken + Havarti + Garlic Aioli + Bourbon Onions + Tomato + Greens

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

Fried Chicken+Garlic Aioli+Pickles

Ring Of Fire

$14.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Pepper Jack + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Habanero + Jalapeño + Garlic Aioli

Salmon

$14.50

Salmon Cake + Garlic Aioli + Pressed Avocado + Greens + Onion + Tomato

Steakhouse

$14.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + A1 Sauce + Crispy Onions + Sautéed Mushrooms

‘Shroomin

$13.00

Mitchell Family Beef + Swiss + Sautéed Mushrooms + Creamed Horseradish

Sides

1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Tomato Salad

$4.50

Street Corn

$4.00

Extra Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Extra Side Ranch

$0.50

Extra Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Extra Side Pita Chips for Dips

$0.50

Extra Side Naan Bread for Opa

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Ice Cream + Whipped Cream

Nutella Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Nutella + Toasted Hazelnut + Whipped Cream

Nutter Butter Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Peanut Butter + Crushed Nutter Butter + Whipped Cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Oreo Crust + Peanut Butter Mousse + Chocolate + Whipped Cream

S’mores Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Crushed Graham Cracker + Toasted Marshmallow + Chocolate Drizzle

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream + Whipped Cream

Southern Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00

T-SHIRT

Men's (Small)

$20.00

Men's (Medium)

$20.00

Men's (Large)

$20.00

Men's (Xtra Large)

$20.00

Men's (XXL)

$20.00

Women's (Small)

$20.00

Women's (Medium)

$20.00

Women's (Large)

$20.00

Women's (Xtra Large)

$20.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Womens Staff Zip Up

$30.00

Mens Staff Zip Up

$40.00

Mens Zip Up

$60.00

Womens Zip Up

$40.00

Other Retail

Trucker Hats

$25.00

S&B Knox Coozies

$3.00

S&B Glencairn Glass

$15.00

Flasks

$40.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.

Website

Location

901 Gleaves Street, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,766
1602 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
Sydnor Boy's BBQ, LLC
orange starNo Reviews
Tennessee Highway 76 Springfield, TN 37172
View restaurantnext
Burger Up Franklin - 401B Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
orange starNo Reviews
401b Cool Springs Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
I Love Sushi Express - Town Madison
orange starNo Reviews
100 Outfield Drive Madison, AL 35758
View restaurantnext
Pizza Grace
orange starNo Reviews
2212 Morris Avenue Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Sam's Super Samwiches
orange starNo Reviews
1830 29th Avenue South Homewood, AL 35209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston