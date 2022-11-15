Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Stockley Tavern

175 Reviews

$

26072 Dupont Blvd

Georgetown, DE 19947

Popular Items

Hamburger
Chicken Tenders
Tavern Cheesesteak

Starters

Broccoli Bites

$8.99

lightly breaded broccoli & cheddar cheese, served w/ ranch

Crab Balls

$12.99

(5) lump crab balls, seasoned just right served w/ cocktail sauce

Fried Pickles

$6.49

lightly breaded, deep-fried pickles, served w/ bistro sauce

Basket of Fries

$4.99

thick-cut, skin-on fries add: nacho cheese $1

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

lightly breaded jalapeños stuffed w/ cream cheese, served w/ bistro sauce

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

nacho chips w/ nacho cheese, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, served w/ sour cream & salsa add: chicken, pork, chili, cheesesteak

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

(5) deep-fried mozzarella cheese sticks served w/ marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$7.99

thick-cut beer battered onions, served w/ bistro sauce

Jumbo Pretzel Sticks

$4.99

(2) jumbo pretzels, served w/ honey mustard add: nacho cheese

Scrapple Bites

$4.99

cubed & fried scrapple, served w/ sriracha maple syrup

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.99

waffle sweet potato fries sprinkled w/ cinnamon sugar, served w/ honey mustard

Tavern Fries

$7.99

ranch, BBQ, bacon, nacho cheese

Wings

The Tavern's Famous Wings in flavor of your choice: Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Parm, Salt & Vinegar, Thai Chili, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

lettuce, ham, turkey, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, cheese, sliced egg & diced bacon choose: ranch | bleu cheese | honey mustard | vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

lettuce, onion, cheese, tomato, cucumbers & croutons choose: ranch | bleu cheese | honey mustard | vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

lettuce, onion, cheese, cucumbers, tomato & croutons choose: ranch | bleu cheese | honey mustard | vinaigrette

House Salad

$5.99

lettuce, onion, cheese, cucumber, tomato, cheese & croutons choose: ranch | bleu cheese | honey mustard | vinaigrette

Tuna Salad Salad

$9.99

lettuce, cucumbers, onions, tomato, croutons & tuna salad choose: ranch | bleu cheese | honey mustard | vinaigrette

Breakfast

Scrapple Sammich

$4.99

2 Thick Cut Slices of Scrapple, Egg & Cheese, served on your choice of White or Wheat

The Fatty

$6.99

Scrapple, Bacon, Egg & Cheese, served on your choice of White or Wheat

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Sammiches/Wraps

BLT

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese & tomato, drizzled in ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$6.99

thick sliced bologna w/ spicy mustard and sautéed onions on white or wheat

Taco Wrap

$7.99

ground beef, salsa, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

house made tuna salad w/ celery, onion, mayo choose: white | wheat | flour tortilla

Turkey Club

$11.99

sliced turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon & mayo choose: white | wheat | flour tortilla

Sliders

BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.99

(3) smoked BBQ pulled pork topped w/ tangy BBQ, served w/ coleslaw

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.99

(3) mini cheeseburgers on potato slammer rolls, served w/ chips

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$9.99

all beef patty w/ blackened seasoning & topped w/ bleu cheese, served on a toasted kaiser roll add: bacon $1.50

Hamburger

$7.99

all-beef patty w/ lettuce, tomato & onion served on a toasted kaiser roll add: bacon $1.50 add: cheese $1 - american, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar

Tavern Burger

$9.99

all beef patty, topped w/ cheddar cheese, onion rings, bistro sauce, & tangy BBQ sauce, served on a toasted kaiser roll add: bacon $1.50

Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$8.99

served w/ Thai chili sauce & fries

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

chicken breast w/ lettuce, tomato & fried onions, served on an 8” toasted sub roll add: fried mushrooms $1.00

Tavern Cheesesteak

$11.99

100% all beef steak w/ lettuce, tomato & fried onions, served on a 8" toasted sub roll

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

10" quesadilla w/ seasoned grilled chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, served w/ salsa & sour cream

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$7.99

Seafood

Shrimp Basket

$7.99

lightly breaded 16-20# shrimp, served w/ fries & cocktail sauce

Clam Basket

$7.99

lightly breaded tender battered clam strips, served w/ fries & cocktail sauce

Rockfish Tenders

$10.99

(4) tender rockfish strips, deep fried w/ a beer batter, served tartar sauce or cocktail sauce

Steamed Shrimp

1/2 lb or 1 lb of steamed shrimp with Old Bay, served with cocktail sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

grilled shrimp & pico de gallo

Other Food

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

(4) lightly breaded chicken breast choose: buffalo | BBQ | honey mustard | bistro sauce

Chili

$3.49+

Available in cup, bowl or quart

Hot Dog

$5.99

1/4 lb all beef hot dog, served on a potato roll

Specials

Hot Turkey sandwich

$8.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

All beef patty with Swiss and sautéed mushrooms, served with chips.

Small chicken nacho

$5.99

mahi mahi wrap

$9.99

Stuffed tomato w/ tuna salad on a bed of lettuce

Peas and Dumplings

$3.49+

Available in cup, bowl or quart

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Stockley Tavern, your neighborhood bar and package store for more than 70 years! Come enjoy a cold beer, catch the race or game on one of our 10 flat screen TV's or grab a quick bite to eat from our brand new kitchen. You'll enjoy the completely renovated look of our bar. Check out our newly renovated package store featuring "THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN!" Our brand new walk-in cooler promises to keep our wide selection of domestic, import and micro brewed beers as cold as possible. Check our wide variety of wines and spirits as well.

Location

26072 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947

Directions

Map
