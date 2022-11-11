- Home
Stockmen's Truck Stop
501 Farwell Avenue
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Popular Items
HEARTY STARTERS
COUNTRY STYLE
A small juice, two eggs, link sausage, ham or Bacon,hashbrowns or American fries, toast and jelly
1 PORK CHOPS
A 6 oz. center cut pork chop, two eggs, hash browns or American fries, toast and jelly.
1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY
1 Homemade baking powder biscuits smothered with old fashioned country sausage gravy.
2 PORK CHOPS
BISCUITS & GRAVY
2 Homemade baking powder biscuits smothered with old fashioned country sausage gravy.
LITTLE BROTHER (8 OZ)
Our Top butt Sirloin, hand cut fresh (never frozen) from the loin in our kitchen, served with 2 eggs, hash brown or American Fries, and jelly Toast
MEXICAN HAYSTACK
2 Farm Fresh Eggs, Chorizo, Green Peppers and Onions, scrambled over a bed of fresh hashbrowns, topped with melted pepper jack cheese. Served with toast or tortillas.
ONE FARM FRESH EGG WITH BUTTERED TOAST
SPECIAL BREAKFAST
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, one egg and two strips of bacon or two link sausages.
STOCKMEN'S HAYSTACK
2 Eggs scrambled and diced ham and onions on a bed of fresh hash browns, topped with American cheese. Served with toast.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
A deep-fried golden beef fritter served with 2 Eggs , hash browns or American Fries, toast and jelly.
THE CLASSIC
Stockmen's Eggs Benedict on toasted English muffin. Ham , swiss cheese, and two basted eggs smothered with Hollandaise sauce.
THE ROUND-UP
For the breakfast lover! The Roundup features 3 eggs, 3 link sausages, 3 strips of bacon with hash browns or American Fries, Toast, and Jelly.
THE STEAK & EGGS (16 OZ)
Our Top butt Sirloin, hand cut fresh (never frozen) from the loin in our kitchen, served with 2 eggs, hash brown or American Fries, and jelly Toast
TOAST OF THE TOWN
English Muffin topped with a hard fried egg, ham or link sausage or bacon, smothered with melted cheese
TRUCKERS 1/2Lb.
TRUCKERS 1/3 Lb
1/2 lb. Beef patty steak, 2 eggs, toast, jelly and hashbrowns or American Fries
TWO FARM FRESH EGGS WITH BUTTERED TOAST
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK w/ GRAVY
A deep-fried golden beef fritter served with 2 Eggs , hash browns or American Fries, toast and jelly.
3 EGGER OMELETE
WESTERN
Ham, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions and tomatoes
DENVER
Ham, Green Peppers and Onions
TACO
Tangy Taco Meat, Cheese, Tomatoes and Onions
GOBBLER
Our Tender Breast of real Turkey, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, topped with Hollandaise sauce
CHEESE
Three fluffy eggs with cheese
MEAT LOVERS
Ham, link Sausage, bacon and cheese
MUSHROOM & CHEESE
Three fluffy eggs with mushrooms and cheese
VEGGIE
Surrounded by Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Onions to create this Tasty Starter.
THE CLASSIC
Stockmen's Eggs Benedict on toasted English muffin. Ham , swiss cheese, and two basted eggs smothered with Hollandaise sauce.
BENEDICT OMELET
Omelet Benedict with American Fries or Hashbrowns
HAM & CHEESE
SAUSAGE & CHEESE
BACON & CHEESE
FROM THE GRIDDLE
1 BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
1 BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
1 CHOCO CHIP PANCAKE
2 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
Three of our buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries.
2 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Two of our buttermilk cakes.
2 CHOCO CHIP PANCAKE
Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.
3 CHOCO CHIP PANCAKE
FRENCH TOAST (1)
1 slices freshly battered.
FRENCH TOAST (2)
2 slices freshly battered.
FRENCH TOAST (3)
3 slices freshly battered.
3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
3 BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
BREAKFAST Side Orders
Hashbrowns
finely chopped potatoes that have been fried until browned
American Fries
Finely stripped potatoes deep fried.
Oatmeal & Raisin
Oatmeal served with brown sugar and raisins
Bowl of Soup
Cup Soup
Toast
Sausage Links
Grits & cheese
Bacon
Sausage Patty
Ham
Buttered Toast
English Muffin
BURGERS
STOCKMEN BURGER 1/3 LB.
A Big Juicy beef patty on a fresh bun garnished with a slice of onion and pickles. Served with choice of American fries or French fries
THE DRIVER ½ LB.
A Big Juicy beef patty on a fresh bun garnished with a slice of onion and pickles.Served with choice of American fries or French fries
BACON CHEESEBURGER 1/3 LB
A Juicy Beef patty on a fresh bun, topped with American or Swiss cheese and Bacon.Served with choice of American fries or French fries
BACON CHEESEBURGER 1/2 LB
A Juicy Beef patty on a fresh bun, topped with American or Swiss cheese and Bacon.Served with choice of American fries or French fries
CALIFORNIA BURGER 1/3 LB
A juicy beef patty on fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion and American cheese.Served with choice of American fries or French fries
CALIFORNIA BURGER 1/2 LB
A juicy beef patty on fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion and American cheese.Served with choice of American fries or French fries
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER 1/3 LB
A juicy Beef patty with sautéed mushrooms topped with swiss cheese.Served with choice of American fries or French fries
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER 1/2 LB
A juicy Beef patty with sautéed mushrooms topped with swiss cheese.Served with choice of American fries or French fries
STOCKMEN’S MELT 1/2LB.
Our Juicy all Beef Patty Served on Grilled Texas toast with Swiss and American cheese, fried onions, bacon and our smoky BBQ sauce.
STOCKMEN’S MELT 1 LB.
Our Juicy all Beef Patty Served on Grilled Texas toast with Swiss and American cheese, fried onions, bacon and our smoky BBQ sauce.
SANDWICHES
REUBEN
Thinly Sliced cornered Beef, Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut grilled on rye.
CLUB SANDWICH
Our triply delicious triple decker with choice of white real turkey breast or ham, and crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo, on toast.
GRILLED CHICKEN DELUXE
Our Juicy, Chicken Breast fillet nestled on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. (Your choice of Grilled or Breaded)
CRISPY CHICKEN DELUXE
FISHWICH
A quarter pound of breaded cod, deep fried to a golden brown, on a fresh bun with crisp lettuce and tartar sauce.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Fresh Tomato on White or Whole Wheat Toast.
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH
An 8 Oz top butt sirloin steak cut fresh (never frozen) from the loin in our kitchen. Topped with Mushrooms and Onions.
PHILLY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Philly Steak or Philly chicken served with green peppers onion, mayonnaise, Swiss cheese
GRILLED CHEESE
American cheese Grilled and Served on White Bread . With ham or bacon & tomato $8.95
SALADS
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
A delicious chicken breast fillet grilled to order, cut in strips and nestled on a bed of lettuce with garden vegetables, a hard-boiled egg, and shredded cheddar. Served with your choice of dressing and a freshly baked dinner roll.
CHEF'S SALAD BOWL
A large bowl of lettuce carrots and red cabbage layered with diced ham and real turkey breast shredded cheddar cheese, onions, tomato wedges and a hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing and a freshly baked dinner roll.
TACO SALAD
A crisp tortilla shell or chips layered with lettuce, seasoned hamburger cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, sour cream, and taco sauce or salsa.
Half Chef's Salad
HOT ENTREES
STOCKMEN'S STEAK! (16 0Z)
A top butt Sirloin steak, hand cut fresh never frozen, from the loin in our kitchen
LITTLE BROTHER (8 0Z)
A top butt Sirloin steak, hand cut fresh never frozen, from the loin in our kitchen
HAMBURGER STEAK
A juicy 1/2 lb beef patty steak
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
A deep-fried golden beef fritter.
BABY BEEF LIVER
8 oz. of tender liver sautéed in onions and crisp bacon.
DRUMMIES N FRIES
HOT CLASSICS
HOT BEEF
Tender Slices of roast beef served between bread, topped off with mashed potatoes, and then smothered in our homemade beef gravy.
HOT TURKEY
HOT HAMBURGER
Our Juicy 1/2lb all-beef patty served between bread, topped with mashed potatoes and smothered in our homemade beef gravy or turkey gravy.
KIDS
YOUNG YELLER
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with fries or mashed potatoes with gravy
FIFTH-WHEEL
One buttermilk pancake with two slices of bacon or two links sausage or one egg
FLAT-BED
One slice of freshly battered french toast with your choices of either two slices of bacon or two link sausages, or one egg
CHICKEN TENDERS
Three-piece chicken tenders with fries or mashed potatoes with gravy
EGG BASKETS
A LA CARTE
Daily Special
MONDAY Special
THURSDAY Special
FRIDAY Special
Come in and enjoy!
