Stockmen's Truck Stop

Popular Items

DENVER
Hashbrowns
FRENCH TOAST (1)

HEARTY STARTERS

COUNTRY STYLE

$9.99

A small juice, two eggs, link sausage, ham or Bacon,hashbrowns or American fries, toast and jelly

1 PORK CHOPS

$12.25

A 6 oz. center cut pork chop, two eggs, hash browns or American fries, toast and jelly.

1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.50

1 Homemade baking powder biscuits smothered with old fashioned country sausage gravy.

2 PORK CHOPS

$13.75

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$9.50

2 Homemade baking powder biscuits smothered with old fashioned country sausage gravy.

LITTLE BROTHER (8 OZ)

$17.95

Our Top butt Sirloin, hand cut fresh (never frozen) from the loin in our kitchen, served with 2 eggs, hash brown or American Fries, and jelly Toast

MEXICAN HAYSTACK

$12.50

2 Farm Fresh Eggs, Chorizo, Green Peppers and Onions, scrambled over a bed of fresh hashbrowns, topped with melted pepper jack cheese. Served with toast or tortillas.

ONE FARM FRESH EGG WITH BUTTERED TOAST

$3.99

SPECIAL BREAKFAST

$10.50

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, one egg and two strips of bacon or two link sausages.

STOCKMEN'S HAYSTACK

$11.50

2 Eggs scrambled and diced ham and onions on a bed of fresh hash browns, topped with American cheese. Served with toast.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$11.95

A deep-fried golden beef fritter served with 2 Eggs , hash browns or American Fries, toast and jelly.

THE CLASSIC

$13.25

Stockmen's Eggs Benedict on toasted English muffin. Ham , swiss cheese, and two basted eggs smothered with Hollandaise sauce.

THE ROUND-UP

$15.95

For the breakfast lover! The Roundup features 3 eggs, 3 link sausages, 3 strips of bacon with hash browns or American Fries, Toast, and Jelly.

THE STEAK & EGGS (16 OZ)

$23.95

Our Top butt Sirloin, hand cut fresh (never frozen) from the loin in our kitchen, served with 2 eggs, hash brown or American Fries, and jelly Toast

TOAST OF THE TOWN

$6.95

English Muffin topped with a hard fried egg, ham or link sausage or bacon, smothered with melted cheese

TRUCKERS 1/2Lb.

$14.25

TRUCKERS 1/3 Lb

$12.25

1/2 lb. Beef patty steak, 2 eggs, toast, jelly and hashbrowns or American Fries

TWO FARM FRESH EGGS WITH BUTTERED TOAST

$4.99

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK w/ GRAVY

$12.50

A deep-fried golden beef fritter served with 2 Eggs , hash browns or American Fries, toast and jelly.

3 EGGER OMELETE

WESTERN

$13.99

Ham, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions and tomatoes

DENVER

$12.95

Ham, Green Peppers and Onions

TACO

$12.95

Tangy Taco Meat, Cheese, Tomatoes and Onions

GOBBLER

$14.25

Our Tender Breast of real Turkey, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, topped with Hollandaise sauce

CHEESE

$10.95

Three fluffy eggs with cheese

MEAT LOVERS

$14.99

Ham, link Sausage, bacon and cheese

MUSHROOM & CHEESE

$11.75

Three fluffy eggs with mushrooms and cheese

VEGGIE

$12.95

Surrounded by Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Onions to create this Tasty Starter.

THE CLASSIC

$13.25

Stockmen's Eggs Benedict on toasted English muffin. Ham , swiss cheese, and two basted eggs smothered with Hollandaise sauce.

BENEDICT OMELET

$14.99

Omelet Benedict with American Fries or Hashbrowns

HAM & CHEESE

$12.95

SAUSAGE & CHEESE

$12.95

BACON & CHEESE

$12.95

FROM THE GRIDDLE

1 BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$4.95

1 BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

$3.95

1 CHOCO CHIP PANCAKE

$3.95

2 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$7.49

Three of our buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries.

2 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$6.95

Two of our buttermilk cakes.

2 CHOCO CHIP PANCAKE

$6.95

Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.

3 CHOCO CHIP PANCAKE

$7.79

FRENCH TOAST (1)

$3.45

1 slices freshly battered.

FRENCH TOAST (2)

$6.50

2 slices freshly battered.

FRENCH TOAST (3)

$7.95

3 slices freshly battered.

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

$7.79

3 BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$8.95

BREAKFAST Side Orders

Hashbrowns

$4.25

finely chopped potatoes that have been fried until browned

American Fries

$4.25

Finely stripped potatoes deep fried.

Oatmeal & Raisin

$3.45

Oatmeal served with brown sugar and raisins

Bowl of Soup

$4.75

Cup Soup

$3.99

Toast

$3.95

Sausage Links

$4.75

Grits & cheese

$3.45

Bacon

$4.75

Sausage Patty

$4.75

Ham

$4.75

Buttered Toast

$3.95

English Muffin

$3.95

BURGERS

STOCKMEN BURGER 1/3 LB.

$10.75

A Big Juicy beef patty on a fresh bun garnished with a slice of onion and pickles. Served with choice of American fries or French fries

THE DRIVER ½ LB.

$12.79

A Big Juicy beef patty on a fresh bun garnished with a slice of onion and pickles.Served with choice of American fries or French fries

BACON CHEESEBURGER 1/3 LB

$11.75

A Juicy Beef patty on a fresh bun, topped with American or Swiss cheese and Bacon.Served with choice of American fries or French fries

BACON CHEESEBURGER 1/2 LB

$13.75

A Juicy Beef patty on a fresh bun, topped with American or Swiss cheese and Bacon.Served with choice of American fries or French fries

CALIFORNIA BURGER 1/3 LB

$11.50

A juicy beef patty on fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion and American cheese.Served with choice of American fries or French fries

CALIFORNIA BURGER 1/2 LB

$13.50

A juicy beef patty on fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion and American cheese.Served with choice of American fries or French fries

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER 1/3 LB

$11.25

A juicy Beef patty with sautéed mushrooms topped with swiss cheese.Served with choice of American fries or French fries

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER 1/2 LB

$13.25

A juicy Beef patty with sautéed mushrooms topped with swiss cheese.Served with choice of American fries or French fries

STOCKMEN’S MELT 1/2LB.

$14.95

Our Juicy all Beef Patty Served on Grilled Texas toast with Swiss and American cheese, fried onions, bacon and our smoky BBQ sauce.

STOCKMEN’S MELT 1 LB.

$16.95

Our Juicy all Beef Patty Served on Grilled Texas toast with Swiss and American cheese, fried onions, bacon and our smoky BBQ sauce.

SANDWICHES

REUBEN

$12.95

Thinly Sliced cornered Beef, Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut grilled on rye.

CLUB SANDWICH

$14.95

Our triply delicious triple decker with choice of white real turkey breast or ham, and crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo, on toast.

GRILLED CHICKEN DELUXE

$12.95

Our Juicy, Chicken Breast fillet nestled on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. (Your choice of Grilled or Breaded)

CRISPY CHICKEN DELUXE

$12.95

FISHWICH

$12.95

A quarter pound of breaded cod, deep fried to a golden brown, on a fresh bun with crisp lettuce and tartar sauce.

BLT

$10.50

Bacon, Lettuce and Fresh Tomato on White or Whole Wheat Toast.

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$15.95

An 8 Oz top butt sirloin steak cut fresh (never frozen) from the loin in our kitchen. Topped with Mushrooms and Onions.

PHILLY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.95

Philly Steak or Philly chicken served with green peppers onion, mayonnaise, Swiss cheese

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

American cheese Grilled and Served on White Bread . With ham or bacon & tomato $8.95

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

A delicious chicken breast fillet grilled to order, cut in strips and nestled on a bed of lettuce with garden vegetables, a hard-boiled egg, and shredded cheddar. Served with your choice of dressing and a freshly baked dinner roll.

CHEF'S SALAD BOWL

$10.95

A large bowl of lettuce carrots and red cabbage layered with diced ham and real turkey breast shredded cheddar cheese, onions, tomato wedges and a hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing and a freshly baked dinner roll.

TACO SALAD

$10.95

A crisp tortilla shell or chips layered with lettuce, seasoned hamburger cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, sour cream, and taco sauce or salsa.

Half Chef's Salad

$5.99

HOT ENTREES

STOCKMEN'S STEAK! (16 0Z)

$24.95

A top butt Sirloin steak, hand cut fresh never frozen, from the loin in our kitchen

LITTLE BROTHER (8 0Z)

$18.95

A top butt Sirloin steak, hand cut fresh never frozen, from the loin in our kitchen

HAMBURGER STEAK

$14.25

A juicy 1/2 lb beef patty steak

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$12.95

A deep-fried golden beef fritter.

BABY BEEF LIVER

$13.50

8 oz. of tender liver sautéed in onions and crisp bacon.

DRUMMIES N FRIES

$9.45

HOT CLASSICS

HOT BEEF

$13.25

Tender Slices of roast beef served between bread, topped off with mashed potatoes, and then smothered in our homemade beef gravy.

HOT TURKEY

$13.25

HOT HAMBURGER

$13.25

Our Juicy 1/2lb all-beef patty served between bread, topped with mashed potatoes and smothered in our homemade beef gravy or turkey gravy.

KIDS

YOUNG YELLER

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with fries or mashed potatoes with gravy

FIFTH-WHEEL

$6.95

One buttermilk pancake with two slices of bacon or two links sausage or one egg

FLAT-BED

$6.95

One slice of freshly battered french toast with your choices of either two slices of bacon or two link sausages, or one egg

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

Three-piece chicken tenders with fries or mashed potatoes with gravy

EGG BASKETS

ONE FARM FRESH EGG WITH BUTTERED TOAST

$3.99

TWO FARM FRESH EGGS WITH BUTTERED TOAST

$4.99

TWO EGGS WITH 1/3 LB. BEEF PATTY AND TOAST

$10.75

2 Eggs

$1.98

1 Egg

$0.99

A LA CARTE

Onion Rings

$5.79

Tator tots

$4.25

Mashed potato & Gravy

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Loaded baked potato

$4.75

Garden Salad

$4.75

Soup of the day (Cup)

$3.99

Chili (Cup)

$4.50

Soup (Bowl)

$4.99

Chili (Bowl)

$5.99

Daily Special

Meatball Sub

$12.95

3 Tacos

$7.95

MONDAY Special

Breakfast Burrito Vege (2)

$3.50

Sausage Burritos (2)

$3.50

Burrito (1)

$2.00

Steak N Rice

$14.95

TUESDAY Special

waffle (2)

$6.95

Waffle (1)

$4.95

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

3 Hard Shell

$7.95

3 Soft Shell

$7.95

WEDNESDAY Special

Country Sandwich

$7.95

All You Can Eat Spag

$14.95

Single Serve Spag

$12.99

THURSDAY Special

Croissant sandwich

$6.95

Chix Parm

$14.95

FRIDAY Special

FISH 'N CHIPS

$11.99

Four Pieces of our flaky battered fish, deep fried to a golden brown, served with tartar sauce

SATURDAY

Ribs

$16.99

SUNDAY

Ribs

$16.99

Burger Basket & Bingo

$7.95

Rib Sandwich W/ Fries

$12.45

Drinks

Juice

$3.99

Your choice of Juice

Iced Tea

$2.89

Milk (Small)

$2.89

Fountain Drink

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Milk (Large)

$3.25

Chocolate milk (small)

$2.99

Chocolate milk (large)

$3.45

Hot chocolate

$2.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Milkshakes n Malts

Malts

$5.99

Milk Shakes

$5.79

Desserts

Chef Special Dessert

$5.99

Variety from cheese cake, mouse cake and more

Ice cream (2 Scoops)

$2.99

Flavours from Strawberry, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry Rum

Pie

$4.75

pecan pie, Apple pie and more

Cake

$4.75

Ala Mode

$5.75

Ice cream (1 Scoop)

$1.99

2 Cookies

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
