Mansion on Rush imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Asian Fusion

Mansion on Rush

review star

No reviews yet

1009 N Rush Street Floor 2

Chicago, IL 60611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Miso

$12.00

King Salad

$12.00

Mansion Salad

$12.00

Ginger Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Bbq Wings

$12.00

Boneless Wings Buffalo

$12.00

Boneless Wings Bbq

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

French Fries

$5.00

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Steak Tacos

$10.00

Sides

Asparagus

$11.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Edamame Corn Elotes

$12.00

Japanese Miso Risotto

$13.00

Entrees

Fettucine Langosta

$50.00

Chilean Seabass

$40.00

Beef Short Rib Risotto

$38.00

Wagyu

Filet (6 oz)

$56.00

Japanese A5

$72.00+

Zabuton (6 oz)

$48.00

NY Strip 10 oz

$42.00

Happy Hour

Gyoza

$7.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Togarashi Fies with Truffle Aoli

$7.00

THURS NIGHT APPS

Fries

$14.00

Crab rangoon

$16.00

Caviar

Emperor's Beluga Hybrid

$380.00Out of stock

Golden Osetra

$180.00Out of stock

Golden Kaluga

$150.00

Reserve White Sturgeon

$150.00Out of stock

Albino Sterlet

$150.00Out of stock

Blini (6 pcs)

$6.00

Roes

Keta Salmon Roe

$35.00

Bourbon Barrel Smoked Trout Roe

$36.00

Golden Rainbow Trout Roe

$39.00

Lake Superior Smoked Whitefish Roe

$32.00Out of stock

Mississippi Delta Bowfin Roe

$40.00Out of stock

Raw Bar

East Coast 6 ct

$21.00Out of stock

West Coast 6 ct

$26.00

Tuna Tartare

$26.00

Maki

Surf & Turf

$32.00

Spicy Red Dragon

$24.00

Diamondback

$28.00

Royal

$21.00

Firework

$26.00

California

$14.00

Tuna & Avocado

$14.00

Salmon & Avocado

$12.00

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Cucumber & Avocado

$11.00

Ponyo Maki

$28.00

Shrimp Tempura 5pc

$12.00

Wasabi Hamachi

$25.00

Nigiri

Akami Nigiri

$6.00

Chu-Toro Nigiri

$9.00

Kani Nigiri

$8.00

Kanpachi Nigiri

$5.00Out of stock

Madai Nigiri

$5.00

O-Toro Nigiri

$11.00

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri

$5.00

Hamachi Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.00

King Crab

$9.00

Eel

$5.00

Special Nigiri

O-Toro Special Nigiri

$25.00

Kampachi Special Nigiri

$14.00

A5 Special Nigiri

$28.00

Kani Special Nigiri

$14.00

Madai Special Nigiri

$16.00

Sake (Salmon) Special Nigiri

$14.00

Hotate Scallop Special Nigiri

$14.00

Uni Sea Urchin Nigiri

$11.00

Sashimi

Akami Sashimi

$6.00

Chu-Toro Sashimi

$9.00

Kani Sashimi

$8.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$5.00

Madai Sashimi

$5.00

O-Toro Sashimi

$11.00

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$5.00

Hamachi Yellowtail Sashimi

$5.00

hotate Sashimi

$6.00

Featured Sashimi

tuna tataki

$20.00

Tuna Sumiso

$20.00

Hamachi Carpaccio

$20.00

Miso Sake

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy Kanpachi

$19.00Out of stock

Citrus Madai

$18.00Out of stock

Uzusukori (Hirame Carpaccio)

$24.00

Dessert

Mochi

$7.00

Guava Mango Gelato

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00Out of stock

8 Layer Chocolate Cake

$19.00Out of stock

8 Layer Carrot Cake

$17.00Out of stock

Green tea ice cream

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Happy Hour

California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

NEW MENU SUSHI

Pink flower

$25.00

Kiss on fire

$23.00

Black Diamond

$23.00

Big Chicago

$28.00

Crunchy Garlic Tuna

$23.00

Crab Mango

$18.00

Rush St Roll

$15.00

Caterpillar

$17.00

Dragon

$19.00

California

$12.00

Shrimp tempura

$12.00

Spicy tuna

$14.00

Salmon avo

$12.00

Eel cucumber

$12.00

Spider

$14.00

NEW MENU APPS

Hamachi Sashimi

$23.00

Tuna Taco

$21.00

Well Drinks & Shots

Bacardi

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Effen

$10.00

El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$10.00

Tito’s

$10.00

Premium Drinks & Shots

Don Julio Anjeo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Ketel one

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

D’Usse

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Woodford reserve

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic

Aquafina Water

$5.00

Black Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Espresso

$6.00

Fiji small

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Red Bull

$7.00

San Pelligrino

$10.00

Smart Water

$7.00

Smeraldina Artesian Water

$10.00

Smeraldina Sparkling Water

$10.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fiji large

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Brazilian Punch

$18.00

Spiced Pear Sidecar

$18.00

Outlaw Negroni

$18.00

Pain killer

$18.00

Diablo

$18.00

Lychee Martini

$18.00

Japanese Old Fashioned

$20.00

Yuzuka

$18.00

Mansion Margarita

$18.00

Nola Cafe

$18.00

Francois

$18.00

The Triangle

$18.00

White Flower

$18.00

Modern Aviator

$18.00

Bourbon Pear

$18.00

French 75

$18.00

Paper Plane

$18.00

Mansion Espresso Martini

$18.00Out of stock

Ernest is Drunk Again

$18.00

Paloma...Ish

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Mansion Manhattan

$18.00

Cherry Blossom Girl

$18.00

Senorita

$18.00

letgo my mango

$18.00

Common Cocktails

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Gin Martini

$16.00

Vodka Martini

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Vesper

$16.00

Paloma

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Long Island

$25.00

Bombs/shots

Green Tea shot

$15.00

Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

Kamikaze Shot

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Sake Bomb

$15.00

Vegas Bomb

$15.00

MANSION SHOT

$7.00

Ketel Bomb

$10.00

Spirits

Grey Goose

$18.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber Mint

$14.00

Ketel One Botanical Peach

$14.00

Ketel One Citron

$14.00

New Amsterdam Raspberry

$10.00

Stoli Elit

$19.00

Tito's

$14.00

Effen

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Amsterdam

$10.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$24.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$55.00

Corazon Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$52.00

Don Julio 1970 Anejo

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

El Jimador Blanco

$14.00

El Silencio Espadin

$14.00

Woodford

$18.00

Sipes Bourbon

$14.00

Makers Mark

$17.00

Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$58.00

Macallan 15 yr

$45.00

Macallan 18 yr

$65.00

Jameson

$16.00

Jack Daniel's No. 7

$16.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

1738

$22.00

Dusse

$20.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

White Wine

Miner

$20.00+

Chateau Chanson

$14.00+

Dog Point

$14.00+

Twomey

$17.00+

Tiefenbrunner

$12.00+

Kesseler

$11.00+

Clean Slate

$13.00+

Chateau Miraval

$12.00+

Sancerre

$95.00

Champagne

Bottle Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$155.00

Ayala Brut

$30.00+

Bottle Delamotte Brut

$135.00

Billecart Brut Reserve

$145.00

Bottle Charles Heidsek Brut

$135.00

Bottle Tattinger Brut

$162.00

Bottle Louis Roederer "Cristal"

$800.00

Bottle Dom Perignon '09

$475.00

Bottle Dom Perignon Luminous Brut

$750.00

Bottle Bolinger

$140.00

Bottle Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose Reserve

$300.00

Bottle Tattinger Rose

$170.00

Bottle Billecart Reserve Rose

$220.00

Bottle Billecart Elizabeth 07

$590.00

Gerard Bertrand An 825 Brut Rose

$19.00+

Bottle Billecart Demi Sec

Out of stock

Bottle Laurent Perrier Demi Sec

$245.00

Prosecco

$14.00+

Sigura Viudus Brut Cava

$13.00+

Sigura Viudus Rose

$13.00+

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$8.00

High Noon

$9.00

Modelo

$8.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Sake

Dassai 23

$85.00

Dassai 45

$45.00

Wakatake

$56.00+

Happy Hour

HH CAVA

$7.00

HH Chardonnay

$7.00

HH Sav Blanc

$7.00

HH RIESLING

$7.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$7.00

HH Malbec

$7.00

Hh Cotes Du Rhone

$7.00

HH Sangria

$7.00

HH Summer Punch

$7.00

Shots

Jameson

$10.00

Tito’s

$10.00

Mixed drink

Margarita

$12.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$350.00

Grey Goose

$350.00

Grey Goose Magnum

$700.00

Ketel One

$330.00

Kettle One Botanical

$330.00

Titos

$350.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$450.00

Casamigos Blanco

$350.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$450.00

Casamigos Reposado

$400.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$900.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$450.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$900.00

Don Julio 1942 Magnum

$1,900.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1970

$600.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo 1.75l

$950.00

Don Julio Anejo 1970

$600.00

Don Julio Añejo

$450.00

Don Julio Blanco

$350.00

Don Julio Reposado

$400.00

Fino Anejo

$250.00

Fino Blanco

$200.00

Fino Repo

$225.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino Extra Anejo

$800.00

Mini DJ anejos

$200.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$325.00

Jameson

$325.00

Joseph Magnus Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$425.00

Makers Mark

$350.00

Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey

$450.00

Woodford Reserve

$400.00

Kaiyo Japanese Whiskey

$450.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$375.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$900.00

Macallan 15 Yr

$700.00

The Macallan 12 Yr

$450.00

The Macallan 18 Yr Sherry Oak

$1,300.00

Champagne

2006 Dom Pérignon Luminous 3L

$4,500.00Out of stock

2008 Dom Pérignon Luuminous 1.5

$1,190.00

Ace of Spades gold brut

$900.00

Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades Rose

$1,900.00

Cristal 2012

$900.00

Dom Pérignon Brut 2010

$600.00

Dom Pérignon Luminous

$595.00

Dom Pérignon Rosé

$1,400.00

Moet & Chandon Brut 1.5

$650.00

Moet & Chandon MClll

$1,000.00Out of stock

Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose

$400.00

Moet & Chandon Rose 1.5

$650.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$325.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$350.00

PJ Rose

$1,000.00

Large Format Champagne

Ace of Spades Gold Label 1.5

$1,800.00

Dom Perignon 2008 Rose 1.5L

$2,800.00

Dom Perignon Brut Luminous Vintage 2008 1.5

$1,190.00

Dom Perignon Luminous 3L

$4,500.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut 1.5

$600.00

Moet & Chandon Rose 1.5

$700.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Luminous 1.5

$650.00

Rum

Plantation 3 Star

$300.00

Plantation Isle of figi

$400.00

Plantation Original Dark Double Aged

$400.00

Plantation Xaymaca Special Dry Rum

$400.00

Captain Morgan

$300.00

Bacardi

$300.00

Comps

Champagne Comp (House Champagne)

Vodka Comp (Effen)

Tequila Comp (El Jimador)

Cognac

D'Usse VSOP Cognac

$400.00

Hennessy VOSP

$500.00

Hennessy VS

$400.00

Hennessy XO

$900.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$400.00

Rémy Martin 1738

$600.00

Rémy Martin XO

$800.00

D’USSE XO

$850.00

FRIDAY BOTTLE SPECIAL

BOTTLE SPECIAL

$500.00

Non-Alcoholic

Aquafina Water

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fiji small

$7.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Smart Water

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

Juice

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bourbon Pear

$18.00

Paloma...Ish

$18.00

Mansion Manhattan

$18.00

Japanese Old Fashioned

$20.00

Ernest is Drunk Again

$18.00

French 75

$18.00

White Flower

$18.00

Modern Aviator

$18.00

Mansion Margarita

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Paper Plane

$18.00

Mansion Espresso Martini

$18.00Out of stock

Cherry Blossom Girl

$18.00

Senorita

$18.00

letgo my mango

$18.00

Lychee Martini

$18.00

Common Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Gin Martini

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Vesper

$16.00

Vodka Martini

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Long Island

$25.00

Bombs/Shots

B - 52

$15.00

Green Tea shot

$15.00

Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

Kamikaze Shot

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$15.00

Sake Bomb

$15.00

Vegas Bomb

$15.00

Ketel Bomb

$10.00

Spirits

Absolut Vanilla

$13.00

Grey goose

$18.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Effen

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$24.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$55.00

del maguey vida

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$52.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

El Jimador Blanco

$14.00

Mi Campo

$14.00

El Silencio Espadin

$14.00

Makers Mark

$17.00

Woodford

$18.00

Dalmore 12

$20.00

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

GlenDronach 12

$20.00

Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$58.00

Lagavulin 16

$32.00

Macallan 12

$25.00

Macallan 15 yr

$45.00

Macallan 18 yr

$65.00

Jameson

$16.00

Fuji Single Grain

$38.00

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00

kaiyo cask

$20.00

Kaiyo Mizunara Oak

$18.00

kaiyo single barrel

$20.00

kaiyo white

$17.00

Takamine 8

$30.00

Jack Daniel's No. 7

$16.00

Crown royale

$18.00

Dad' Hat

$15.00

Knobb creek Rye

$20.00

Hennessy V.S

$18.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Rémy Martin 1738

$28.00

D’USSÉ

$18.00

White Wine

Miner

$20.00+

Chateau Chanson

$14.00+

Dog Point

$14.00+

Twomey

$17.00+

Tiefenbrunner

$12.00+

Kesseler

$11.00+

Clean Slate

$13.00+

Chateau Miraval

$12.00+

Sancerre

$95.00

Champagne

Bottle Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$155.00

Ayala Brut

$30.00+

Bottle Delamotte Brut

$135.00

Billecart Brut Reserve

$145.00

Bottle Charles Heidsek Brut

$135.00

Bottle Tattinger Brut

$162.00

Bottle Louis Roederer "Cristal"

$800.00

Bottle Dom Perignon '09

$475.00

Bottle Dom Perignon Luminous Brut

$750.00

Bottle Bolinger

$140.00

Bottle Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose Reserve

$300.00

Bottle Tattinger Rose

$170.00

Bottle Billecart Reserve Rose

$220.00

Bottle Billecart Elizabeth 07

$590.00

Gerard Bertrand An 825 Brut Rose

$19.00+

Most & Chanson Nectar imperial Rose

$450.00

Bottle Billecart Demi Sec

Out of stock

Bottle Laurent Perrier Demi Sec

$245.00

Prosecco

$14.00+

Sigura Viudus Brut Cava

$13.00+

Sigura Viudus Rose

$13.00+

Beer

High Noon

$9.00

Modelo

$8.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Sake

Dassai 23

$85.00

Dassai 45

$45.00

Wakatake

$56.00+

Happy Hour

HH CAVA

$7.00

HH Chardonnay

$7.00

HH Sav Blanc

$7.00

HH RIESLING

$7.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$7.00

HH Malbec

$7.00

Hh Cotes Du Rhone

$7.00

HH Sangria

$7.00

HH Summer Punch

$7.00

Thursday's House & Sushi

Don Julio Blanco SP

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Mimosa deal

Mimosa wristband deal

$40.00

DJ blanco deal

Bottle

$200.00

Single mimosa

Single mimosa

$15.00

Cocktails

Lemon drop martini

$18.00

Hopeful romantic (Marg)

$18.00

Love potion (rum punch)

$18.00

Black Love (long island)

$25.00

Masstini (classic martini)

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1009 N Rush Street Floor 2, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
Mansion on Rush image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosebud on Rush - Rosebud on Rush
orange star4.5 • 6,977
720 N Rush St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Friends Sushi on State
orange starNo Reviews
804 N State St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Wow Bao - West Division
orange starNo Reviews
1 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Wow Bao - Water Tower Place
orange star4.5 • 4
835 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Wow Bao - State & Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1 West Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
RPM Steak
orange star4.7 • 2,538
66 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Portage Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Near North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston