- Gold Coast
- Sushi & Japanese
- Mansion on Rush
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Asian Fusion
Mansion on Rush
1009 N Rush Street Floor 2
Chicago, IL 60611
Appetizers
Sides
THURS NIGHT APPS
Caviar
Roes
Maki
Nigiri
Special Nigiri
Sashimi
Featured Sashimi
Dessert
Happy Hour
NEW MENU SUSHI
NEW MENU APPS
Well Drinks & Shots
Premium Drinks & Shots
Non-Alcoholic
Specialty Cocktails
Brazilian Punch
$18.00
Spiced Pear Sidecar
$18.00
Outlaw Negroni
$18.00
Pain killer
$18.00
Diablo
$18.00
Lychee Martini
$18.00
Japanese Old Fashioned
$20.00
Yuzuka
$18.00
Mansion Margarita
$18.00
Nola Cafe
$18.00
Francois
$18.00
The Triangle
$18.00
White Flower
$18.00
Modern Aviator
$18.00
Bourbon Pear
$18.00
French 75
$18.00
Paper Plane
$18.00
Mansion Espresso Martini
$18.00Out of stock
Ernest is Drunk Again
$18.00
Paloma...Ish
$18.00
Espresso Martini
$18.00
Mansion Manhattan
$18.00
Cherry Blossom Girl
$18.00
Senorita
$18.00
letgo my mango
$18.00
Common Cocktails
Bombs/shots
Spirits
Grey Goose
$18.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Ketel One Botanical Cucumber Mint
$14.00
Ketel One Botanical Peach
$14.00
Ketel One Citron
$14.00
New Amsterdam Raspberry
$10.00
Stoli Elit
$19.00
Tito's
$14.00
Effen
$12.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire
$16.00
Amsterdam
$10.00
Bacardi
$13.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Casamigos Anejo
$24.00
Casamigos Blanco
$18.00
Casamigos Reposado
$22.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$55.00
Corazon Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio 1942
$52.00
Don Julio 1970 Anejo
$30.00
Don Julio Anejo
$22.00
Don Julio Blanco
$16.00
Don Julio Reposado
$19.00
El Jimador Blanco
$14.00
El Silencio Espadin
$14.00
Woodford
$18.00
Sipes Bourbon
$14.00
Makers Mark
$17.00
Johnny Walker Black
$18.00
Johnny Walker Blue
$58.00
Macallan 15 yr
$45.00
Macallan 18 yr
$65.00
Jameson
$16.00
Jack Daniel's No. 7
$16.00
Crown Royal
$14.00
1738
$22.00
Dusse
$20.00
Hennessy
$16.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$18.00
White Wine
Champagne
Bottle Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
$155.00
Ayala Brut
$30.00+
Bottle Delamotte Brut
$135.00
Billecart Brut Reserve
$145.00
Bottle Charles Heidsek Brut
$135.00
Bottle Tattinger Brut
$162.00
Bottle Louis Roederer "Cristal"
$800.00
Bottle Dom Perignon '09
$475.00
Bottle Dom Perignon Luminous Brut
$750.00
Bottle Bolinger
$140.00
Bottle Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose Reserve
$300.00
Bottle Tattinger Rose
$170.00
Bottle Billecart Reserve Rose
$220.00
Bottle Billecart Elizabeth 07
$590.00
Gerard Bertrand An 825 Brut Rose
$19.00+
Bottle Billecart Demi Sec
Out of stock
Bottle Laurent Perrier Demi Sec
$245.00
Prosecco
$14.00+
Sigura Viudus Brut Cava
$13.00+
Sigura Viudus Rose
$13.00+
Happy Hour
Mixed drink
Vodka
Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
$450.00
Casamigos Blanco
$350.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$450.00
Casamigos Reposado
$400.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$900.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$450.00
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
$900.00
Don Julio 1942 Magnum
$1,900.00Out of stock
Don Julio 1970
$600.00Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo 1.75l
$950.00
Don Julio Anejo 1970
$600.00
Don Julio Añejo
$450.00
Don Julio Blanco
$350.00
Don Julio Reposado
$400.00
Fino Anejo
$250.00
Fino Blanco
$200.00
Fino Repo
$225.00
Maestro Dobel Cristalino Extra Anejo
$800.00
Mini DJ anejos
$200.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
Scotch
Champagne
2006 Dom Pérignon Luminous 3L
$4,500.00Out of stock
2008 Dom Pérignon Luuminous 1.5
$1,190.00
Ace of Spades gold brut
$900.00
Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades Rose
$1,900.00
Cristal 2012
$900.00
Dom Pérignon Brut 2010
$600.00
Dom Pérignon Luminous
$595.00
Dom Pérignon Rosé
$1,400.00
Moet & Chandon Brut 1.5
$650.00
Moet & Chandon MClll
$1,000.00Out of stock
Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose
$400.00
Moet & Chandon Rose 1.5
$650.00
Veuve Clicquot Brut
$325.00
Veuve Clicquot Rose
$350.00
PJ Rose
$1,000.00
Large Format Champagne
Rum
Cognac
FRIDAY BOTTLE SPECIAL
Non-Alcoholic
Specialty Cocktails
Bourbon Pear
$18.00
Paloma...Ish
$18.00
Mansion Manhattan
$18.00
Japanese Old Fashioned
$20.00
Ernest is Drunk Again
$18.00
French 75
$18.00
White Flower
$18.00
Modern Aviator
$18.00
Mansion Margarita
$18.00
Espresso Martini
$18.00
Paper Plane
$18.00
Mansion Espresso Martini
$18.00Out of stock
Cherry Blossom Girl
$18.00
Senorita
$18.00
letgo my mango
$18.00
Lychee Martini
$18.00
Common Cocktails
Bombs/Shots
Spirits
Absolut Vanilla
$13.00
Grey goose
$18.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Tito's
$14.00
Effen
$12.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire
$16.00
Bacardi
$13.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Malibu
$10.00Out of stock
Casamigos Anejo
$24.00
Casamigos Blanco
$18.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$20.00
Casamigos Reposado
$22.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$55.00
del maguey vida
$15.00
Don Julio 1942
$52.00
Don Julio Anejo
$22.00
Don Julio Blanco
$17.00
Don Julio Reposado
$19.00
El Jimador Blanco
$14.00
Mi Campo
$14.00
El Silencio Espadin
$14.00
Makers Mark
$17.00
Woodford
$18.00
Dalmore 12
$20.00
Dewar's White Label
$10.00
GlenDronach 12
$20.00
Johnny Walker Black
$18.00
Johnny Walker Blue
$58.00
Lagavulin 16
$32.00
Macallan 12
$25.00
Macallan 15 yr
$45.00
Macallan 18 yr
$65.00
Jameson
$16.00
Fuji Single Grain
$38.00
Hibiki Harmony
$30.00
kaiyo cask
$20.00
Kaiyo Mizunara Oak
$18.00
kaiyo single barrel
$20.00
kaiyo white
$17.00
Takamine 8
$30.00
Jack Daniel's No. 7
$16.00
Crown royale
$18.00
Dad' Hat
$15.00
Knobb creek Rye
$20.00
Hennessy V.S
$18.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$18.00
Rémy Martin 1738
$28.00
D’USSÉ
$18.00
White Wine
Champagne
Bottle Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
$155.00
Ayala Brut
$30.00+
Bottle Delamotte Brut
$135.00
Billecart Brut Reserve
$145.00
Bottle Charles Heidsek Brut
$135.00
Bottle Tattinger Brut
$162.00
Bottle Louis Roederer "Cristal"
$800.00
Bottle Dom Perignon '09
$475.00
Bottle Dom Perignon Luminous Brut
$750.00
Bottle Bolinger
$140.00
Bottle Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose Reserve
$300.00
Bottle Tattinger Rose
$170.00
Bottle Billecart Reserve Rose
$220.00
Bottle Billecart Elizabeth 07
$590.00
Gerard Bertrand An 825 Brut Rose
$19.00+
Most & Chanson Nectar imperial Rose
$450.00
Bottle Billecart Demi Sec
Out of stock
Bottle Laurent Perrier Demi Sec
$245.00
Prosecco
$14.00+
Sigura Viudus Brut Cava
$13.00+
Sigura Viudus Rose
$13.00+
Happy Hour
Thursday's House & Sushi
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1009 N Rush Street Floor 2, Chicago, IL 60611
Gallery
