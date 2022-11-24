  • Home
  • /
  • Kansas City
  • /
  • Stockyards Brewing Co. - West Bottoms - 1600 Gennessee St #100
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stockyards Brewing Co. - West Bottoms 1600 Gennessee St #100

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Gennessee St #100

Kansas City, MO 64102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Clothes

🌈 SML SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

🌈 MED SHRT

$25.00

🌈LRG SHIRT

$25.00

🌈XL SHIRT

$25.00

🌈XXL SHIRT

$25.00

BLACK- SML Logo T-shirt

$20.00

BLACK - MED Logo T-shirt

$20.00

BLACK- LRG Logo T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

BLACK - XL Logo T-shirt

$20.00

BLACK - XXL Logo T-shirt

$20.00

Blue-SML Logo Tshirt

BLUE - MED Logo T-shirt

$20.00

BLUE - LRG Logo T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

BLUE - XL Logo T-shirt

$20.00

BLUE - XXL Logo T-shirt

$20.00

Sunday Small

$25.00

Sunday Medium

$25.00

Sunday Large

$25.00Out of stock

Sunday XL

$25.00

Sunday XXL

$25.00

SML-BROWN CREW

$45.00

Brown- MED CREW

$45.00

BROWN -LRG CREW

$45.00

BROWN- XL CREW

$45.00

XXL-BROWN CREW

$45.00Out of stock

SM- Black Hoodie

$60.00

MD-BLACK Hoodie

$60.00

LRG-BLK HOODIE

$60.00

XL-BLACK HOODIE

$60.00

XXL-BLACK HOODIE

$60.00

3XL-BLACK HOODIE

$60.00Out of stock

SM-Green Hoodie

$60.00

MED- GREEN HOODIE

$60.00

LRG-GREEN HOODIE

$60.00

3XL GREEN HOODIE

$60.00Out of stock

XXL-GREEN HOODIE

$60.00

XL-GREEN HOODIE

$6.00

SM-PINK CREW

$45.00

MD-PINK CREW

$45.00

LRG-PINK CREW

$45.00

XL-PINK CREW

$45.00

XXL-PINK CREW

$45.00

6 YEAR SML - Shirt

$25.00

SYB Jackets/Vest

$45.00

Kids Clothes

$30.00

Hats

Curved Bill

$25.00

Flat Bill

$25.00

Corduroy Hat

$25.00

Straw Hat

$35.00

Pom Beanie - Black

$30.00

POM Beanie - Yellow

$25.00

Beanie - Black

$25.00

Beanie - Green

$25.00

Glassware

Hefeweizen Glass

$6.00

Nonic Pint

$6.00

Taster

$6.00

Tulip Glass

$6.00

Willie Beecher

$6.00

Stein Only

$15.00

Misc.

Red Bandana

$10.00

Blue Bandana

$10.00

Black Bandana

$10.00

Three Bandanas

$25.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Koozie

$2.00

Sticker!

$1.00

Holiday Stocking

$35.00

6 - Packs

Cerveza 6 pack

$9.00

Brunch Stout 6 Pack

$9.00

Black IPA 6 Pack

$10.00

Fox Trotter 6 Packs

$9.00

Mid century farmhouse

$10.00

Stocktoberfest

$10.00

Hefeweizen 6 Pack

$9.00

Yard Sale 6 Pack

$9.00

West Bottoms 6 Pack

$10.00

(On Sale) 6 Pack

$5.00

Case of Beer

$36 Case

$36.00

$40 Case

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thanks for visiting the Historic Stockayards District.

Location

1600 Gennessee St #100, Kansas City, MO 64102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Longboards Wraps & Bowls
orange star4.4 • 44
1800 Genessee Kansas City, MO 64102
View restaurantnext
The Campground
orange star4.0 • 67
1531 Genessee Street Kansas City, MO 64102
View restaurantnext
Slap's BBQ
orange star4.5 • 880
553 Central Ave Kansas City, KS 66101
View restaurantnext
Java Garage - 1323 W 13th St
orange starNo Reviews
1323 W 13th St Kansas City, MO 64101
View restaurantnext
La Bodega - KC
orange starNo Reviews
703 Southwest Boulevard Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Up Down Kansas City
orange starNo Reviews
101 Southwest Blvd Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston