Steakhouses
American

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

456 Concord Exchange S

South Saint Paul, MN 55075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.00

choice of coke, diet coke, coke zero, sprite, sprite zero, mello yellow or ginger ale

Club Soda

$2.00

LB Root Beer

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

choice of orange, tomato, apple, cranberry or pineapple

Pineapple Express

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come for the food, stay for the friendships.

456 Concord Exchange S, South Saint Paul, MN 55075

