Stoked Pizza Company-Brookline

review star

No reviews yet

1632 Beacon Street

Brookline, MA 02446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese (12 inch)
Pepperoni (12 inch)
Veggie (12 inch)

Appetizers & Salads

Stoked Salad

$13.00

heirloom lettuce, cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton

Greek Salad (gf)

$13.00

heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pickled red onion, kalamata olives (may contain pits) (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Fall Salad

$13.00

baby arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, maple sunflower seeds, panko crusted goat cheese

Shrimp With Vodka Sauce

$14.00

ricotta gnocchi, red peppers, pesto splash

Jalapeno Popper Fries With Bacon

$11.00

waffle fries with a side of aged cheddar, cream cheese, & jalapeno queso. sides of ranch & jalapeño coulis

Jalapeno Popper Fries

$10.00

waffle fries with a side of aged cheddar, cream cheese, & jalapeno queso. sides of ranch & jalapeño coulis

General Tso Wings (gf)

$13.00

an asian classic with a medium spice level. served with sesame cucumber salad. GF (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Buffalo Wings (gf)

$13.00

jumbo chicken wings with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch. GF (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Carolina BBQ Wings (gf)

$13.00

a sweet and tangy whole grain mustard sauce. This is our mildest wing. (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Meatballs And Marinara

$13.00

light and tender meatballs made with roasted veggies, salami milano, chopped flat iron, brisket, and short ribs

Crispy Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

bite size pasta pillows stuffed with a blend of italian cheeses. marinara sauce on the side for dipping

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon (gf)

$12.00

maple miso glaze, crispy shallot (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts (gf)

$11.00

maple miso glaze, crispy shallot (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

battered cauliflower tossed with our house made buffalo wing sauce. carrot sticks and ranch

Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

battered cauliflower tossed in our sweet mustard based bbq sauce with carrot sticks and ranch for dipping

General Tso's Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

battered cauliflower tossed in our favorite asian sauce and a side of sesame cucumber salad

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.00

(no 1/2 and 1/2)

Cheese (12 inch)

$16.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino romano.

Pepperoni (12 inch)

$18.00

diced artisan pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella. (this pizza is great with Mike’s hot honey – if added)

Veggie (12 inch)

$18.00

tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.

Porky (12 inch)

$19.00

applewood smoked bacon, pepperoni, italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella. (we love this pizza with bbq sauce instead of tomato sauce!)

Meatball & Ricotta (12 inch)

$19.00

tomato sauce, basil infused olive oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano, (meatballs contain gluten and dairy)

Vegetarian Meatball & Ricotta (12 inch)

$19.00

tomato sauce, basil infused olive oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano, vegan meatballs (contain gluten)

Sausage & Onion (12 inch)

$18.00

italian sausage, caramelized onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano.

New York White (12 inch)

$17.00

garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino, oregano, black pepper (we love this pizza with garlicky tomatoes or sausage added)

Cheeseburger Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

angus beef sautéed with sweet onion, secret cheese blend, stoked sauce, garlicky tomatoes, pickles

Vegetarian Cheeseburger Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

impossible burger, secret cheese blend, stoked sauce, garlicky tomato, pickles

BBQ Chicken & Bacon (12 inch)

$19.00

chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, mozzarella.

Honey Bacon Bianca (12 inch)

$18.00

bacon, ricotta, garlic, green peppers, mozzarella, mike's hot honey.

Mushroom & Onion (12 inch)

$18.00

local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, chives, fresh and aged mozzarella, pecorino romano, porcini oil drizzle (no tomato sauce)

Buffalo Chicken (12 inch)

$18.00

gorgonzola, buttermilk ranch, mozzarella, buffalo wing sauce

Buffalo Spinach & Mushroom (12 inch)

$18.00

gorgonzola, buttermilk ranch, mozzarella, buffalo wing sauce

Vegan Menu

Vegan Meatballs and Marinara Appetizer

$13.00

made with veggies, ancient grains and hose made breadcrumbs. Topped with marinara sauce and basil oil. (contain gluten)

Vegan General Tso's Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

crispy breaded cauliflower tossed in our favorite asian sauce kicked up with fresh citrus and a side of sesame cucumber salad

Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

crispy breaded cauliflower tossed in vegan buffalo sauce with a side of vegan ranch and carrot sticks

Vegan Chili & Chips

$11.00

lots of veggies, beans, and barley blended with with aji amarillo chilis and spices. topped with fresh pineapple salsa.

Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

fries with a side of vegan chili topped with vegan queso and pineapple salsa

Quart Of Vegan Chili (cold)

$19.00

ready for freezing or reheating throughout the week.

Fries With Chipotle Aioli

$8.00

from our dedicated vegan fryer with a tasty vegan sauce

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts (gf)

$11.00

maple miso glaze, crispy shallots (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Vegan Fall Salad (gf)

$12.00

baby arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, maple sunflower seed (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Vegan Greek Salad (gf)

$12.00

heirloom lettuce, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Vegan Stoked Salad (gf)

$12.00

heirloom lettuce, peruvian peppers, carrot, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Stoked Marinara Pizza (12 inch)

$15.00

tomato sauce, basil, fresh tomato, garlic infused olive oil, wild oregano/black pepper (no vegan cheese)

Vegan Veggie Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

vegan mozzarella, local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, green peppers, tomato sauce

Chipotle Veggie Pizza (12 inch)

$17.00

chipotle aioli, baby spinach, garlicky tomatoes, local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, sea salt (no vegan cheese)

Vegan Margherita Pizza (12 inch)

$17.00

vegan mozzarella, tomato sauce, wild oregano/black pepper, fresh basil, garlic infused olive oil

Vegan Meatball Pizza (12 inch)

$19.00

vegan mozzarella, tomato sauce, wild oregano/black pepper, basil oil, vegan meatballs (contain gluten)

The Impossible Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

vegan mozzarella, "impossible burger" garlicky tomatoes, chipotle aioli, pickles

Maple Bianca Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni (contains gluten), green peppers, fresh garlic, Calabrian chili oil, Vermont maple syrup

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

vegan mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic infused olive oil, vegan pepperoni

Vegan Mushroom & Onion Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

vegan mozzarella, chives, porcini oil, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions

Sides, Sauces & Dressings

Please click here to select and order sides

side Fries

$6.00

side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

side Chicken Tenders

$6.00

side Pineapple Salsa (great on pizza)

$1.50

side Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

side Carolina BBQ sauce

$1.00

side General Tso's sauce

$1.00

side Buffalo sauce

$1.00

side Vegan Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

side Habanero Puree (crazy spicy!)

$1.00

side Calabrian Chili Oil

$1.00

side Marinara sauce

$1.00

side Pizza sauce

$1.00

side BBQ sauce

$1.00

side Stoked Sauce

$1.00

side Hot Honey

$1.50

side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

side Vegan Ranch Dressing

$1.50

side White Balsamic Dressing

$1.50

Ranch Dressing Quart

$15.00

White Balsamic Dressing Quart

$15.00

Marinara Sauce Quart (cold)

$10.00

side Peruvian Peppers

$2.50

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottled IBC Rootbeer (cane sugar)

$3.00

Bottled Mexican Coke (cane sugar)

$3.00

Bottled Mexican Fanta Orange (cane sugar)

$3.00

Bottled Mexican Sprite (cane sugar)

$3.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Trays

Half Tray of Buffalo Wings (25 wings)

$45.00

with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks

Full Tray of Buffalo Wings (50 wings)

$88.00

with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks

Half Tray of General Tso's Wings (25 wings)

$45.00

served with sesame cucumber salad

Full Tray of General Tso's Wings (50 wings)

$88.00

served with sesame cucumber salad

Half Tray of Carolina BBQ Wings (25 wings)

$45.00

with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch

Full Tray of Carolina BBQ Wings (50 wings)

$88.00

with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch

Half Tray of Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (5 orders)

$45.00

battered cauliflower tossed with our house made buffalo wing sauce. carrot sticks and ranch

Full Tray of Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (10 orders)

$88.00

battered cauliflower tossed with our house made buffalo wing sauce. carrot sticks and ranch

Half Tray of General Tso's Cauliflower Bites (5 orders)

$45.00

crispy battered cauliflower tossed in a classic asian sauce. served with sesame cucumber salad

Full Tray of General Tso's Cauliflower Bites (10 orders)

$88.00

crispy battered cauliflower tossed in a classic asian sauce. served with sesame cucumber salad

Half Tray of Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Bites (5 orders)

$45.00

battered cauliflower tossed in our sweet mustard based bbq sauce. carrot sticks and ranch for dipping

Full Tray of Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Bites (10 orders)

$88.00

battered cauliflower tossed in our sweet mustard based bbq sauce. carrot sticks and ranch for dipping

Half Tray of Meatballs and Marinara Sauce (20 meatballs)

$45.00

light and tender meatballs made with pineland farms beef, salami milano, parmigiano-reggiano, and roasted vegetables.

Full Tray of Meatballs and Marinara Sauce (40 meatballs)

$88.00

light and tender meatballs made with pineland farms beef, salami milano, parmigiano-reggiano, and roasted vegetables.

Half Tray Stoked Salad (4 orders)

$40.00

cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton

Full Tray Stoked Salad (8 orders)

$78.00

cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton

Half Tray Greek Salad (4 orders)

$48.00

heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, kalamata olive, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion

Full Tray Greek Salad (8 orders)

$94.00

heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion

Half Tray Fall Salad (4 orders)

$48.00

arugula, roasted squash, cranberries, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls maple pumpkin seed

Full Tray Fall Salad (8 orders)

$94.00

arugula, roasted squash, cranberries, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple pumpkin seed

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our kitchen regularly processes common allergens such as nuts, gluten, and soy. Please note that if you have a major food allergy, then you should not eat our food. We take many safety precautions to accommodate food allergies, but we are unable to 100% guarantee that one of our dishes will not have a food allergen present. We ask that you inform us of any food allergies while placing your order so that we can assemble a meal for you that avoids those items.

Website

Location

1632 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446

Directions

