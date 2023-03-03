- Home
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American
Stoked Restaurant
715 Reviews
$$
313 Canal Dr
Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS & SHAREABLES
PLEASURE ISLAND SPECIALTIES
SOUP & SALAD
FORKLESS FEATURES
ENTREES
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
SIGNATURE SIDES (Copy)
PREMIUM SIDES (Copy)
Xtra Items (Deep Copy)
Ranch
$0.25
Blue Cheese
$0.25
Honey Mustard
$0.25
Balsamic
$0.25
1000 Island
$0.25
Ceaser
$0.25
Raspberry Vinagrette
$0.25
Italian
$0.25
Honey BBQ
$0.25
Buffalo
$0.25
Teriyaki
$0.25
Jerk
$0.25
Beach Sauce
$0.25
Stoked Sauce
$0.25
Sun of the Beach
$0.25
Cocktail
$0.25
Tarter
$0.25
Cucsabi
$0.25
Soy
$0.25
Salsa
$0.75
Sour Cream
$0.75
Garlic Bread
$1.50
Guacamole
$1.50
Bowl of Chips
$2.50
Pita
$1.00
Avocado 1/4
$2.00
Mayo
$0.25
SIGNATURE SIDES
PREMIUM SIDES
Sodas
Juices
Specialty Drinks
Kids Drink
Stoked Entrée Features
Stoked Appetizer Features
Stoked Sandwich Features
Captains Catch
Tasting Tuesday
Cinco Di Mayo
BBQ MONDAY
BBQ FEATURE
$23.00
GIANT PRETZEL
$10.40
FIREBALL
$4.00
BUD HEAVY BUCKET
$10.00
COORS LIGHT BUCKET
$10.00
MILLER LIGHT BUCKET
$10.00
ULTRA BUCKET
$10.00
HEINKEN BUCKET
$10.00
BUD SELECT 55 BUCKET
$10.00
YUENGLING BUCKET
$10.00
CORONA BUCKET
$14.00
CORONA PREMIER BUCKET
$14.00
DOX AMBER BUCKET
$14.00
STELLA BUCKET
$14.00
DOS LAGER BUCKET
$14.00
DOMESTIC MIXED BUCKET
$10.00
IMPORT MIXED BUCKET
$14.00
TACO TUESDAY
TUSCAN WEDNESDAY
WINE WEDNESDAY
H- GLS Salmon Creek
$3.00
GLS Butter Chardonnay
$5.00
BTL Butter Chardonnay
$19.00
GLS La Crema Chardonnay
$5.50
BTL La Crema Chardonnay
$20.00
H- GLS Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio
$3.00
GLS Maggio Pinot Grigio
$3.50
BTL Maggio Pinot Grigio
$15.00
GLS Vento Di Mare Pinot Grigio
$3.50
BTL Vento Di Mare Pinto Grigio
$15.00
GLS Seaglass Pinto Grigio
$3.50
BTL Seaglass Pinto Grigio
$15.00
GLS Santa Marg. Pinot Grigio
$5.50
H- GLS Oyster Bay
$3.00
H- BTL Oyster Bay
$13.00
GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$4.00
BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$18.00
GLS Fritz de Katz Riesling
$3.50
BTL Fritz de Katz Riesling
$15.00
GLS Vento Di Mare Moscato
$3.50
BTL Vento Di Mare Moscato
$15.00
GLS Caposaldo Moscato
$4.00
BTL Caposaldo Moscato
$18.00
GLS Raw Bar Vinho Verde
$4.00
BTL Raw Bar Vinhon Verde
$18.00
H- GLS Sycamore Lane Cab
$3.00
GLS Tribute
$4.00
BTL Tribute
$18.00
GLS Hahn
$4.50
BLT Hahn
$20.00
H- GLS Coastal Pinot Noir
$3.00
H- BTL Coastal Pinot Noir
$13.00
GLS Firesteed Pinot Noir
$4.00
BTL Firesteed Pinot Noir
$13.00
GLS Wild Horse Pinot Noir
$4.50
BTL Wild Horse Pinot Noir
$16.00
GLS Hahn Pinot Noir
$5.00
BTL Hahn Pinot Noir
$19.00
GLS Dreaming Tree
$4.00
BLT Dreaming Tree
$18.00
GLS Predator Zin
$5.00
BTL Predator Zin
$15.00
GLS Trapiche
$4.00
BTL Trapiche
$18.00
GLS AMALAYA MELBEC
$5.00
BTL AMALAYA MELBEC
$20.00
H- GLS Two Vines Merlot
$3.00
H- BTL Two Vines Merlot
$13.00
GLS Hahn Merlot
$4.00
BTL Hahn Merlot
$18.00
GLS Chevalier Flamant Rose
$4.00
BTL Chevalier Flamant Rose
$18.00
Zonin Split
$3.50
Gls Gran Valor
$3.50
BTL Gran Valor
$12.00
FRESH CATCH THURSDAY
GIANT PRETZEL
$10.40
STOKED UP SHRIMP
$6.30
BLUEWATER AHI TOASTADA
$7.20
C.B. CRAB DIP
$7.85
1/2 LB PEEL & EAT
$5.60
1LB PEEL & EAT
$9.70
1/2 DZ JUMBO
$4.85
DZ JUMBO
$9.10
BLUE MOON $
$4.40
BUD LIGHT $
$1.50
EDWARD TEACH $
$6.00
HOPPYUM $
$4.30
BLUE SHARK $
$7.20
RED OAK $
$5.20
PROSECCO $
$5.80
TROPICAL LIGHTENING $
$6.10
WATERLINE KOLSCH $
$5.20
KOLSCH KRUSH $
$6.00
FOOTHILLS PUMPKIN ALE $
$5.50
FLATROCK CIDER $
$6.30
Corvina Fish
$25.60
Events
Beer Dinner
$45.00
Paint & Sip Event
$50.00
Single Raffle Ticket
$1.00
6 Raffle Tickets
$5.00
12 Raffle Tickets
$10.00
25 Raffle Tickets
$20.00
Arms length Raffle ticket
$30.00
BBQ plate
$15.00
BBQ Chicken plate
$15.00
BBQ plate - combo
$20.00
Donation $1
$1.00
Donation $5
$5.00
Donation $10
$10.00
can soda
$1.00
Brownie
$2.00
Cookies
$1.00
bottle water
$1.00
Private Party
$280.00
Price Per Guest
$50.00
Bartender
$50.00
Linens
$40.00
Chafers
$150.00
Carving Station
$50.00
Food
Alcohol
VOKDA (Copy)
Absolut (Copy)
$6.80
Blue Shark Draft
$8.20
Deep Eddy Lemon (Copy)
$6.80
Stoli (Copy)
$6.80
H - Smithworks (Copy)
$6.00
Patron Silver (Copy)
$10.00
H - Tanqueray (Copy)
$7.20
H - Bacardi (Copy)
$6.20
Woodford Reserve (Copy)
$9.20
Don Julio (Copy)
$10.00
BTL Butter Chardonnay, California
$19.00
BTL Mount Veeder
$69.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.70
Knob Creek
$8.20
Blantons
$14.00Out of stock
Mimosa Pitcher
$75.00
J Roget Btl
$15.00
House Chard
$25.00
House Cab
$27.00
Jose Seltzer
$4.67
lunazul primo
$9.00
Beverage
Appetizers & Shareables (Bar/Deck)
Pleasure Island Specialty Platters (Bar/Deck)
Soups & Salads (Bar/Deck)
Forkless Features (Bar/Deck)
Entrees (Bar/Deck)
Kids Menu
Premium Sides
Signature Sides
Xtra Items
Ranch
$0.25
Blue Cheese
$0.25
Honey Mustard
$0.25
Balsamic
$0.25
1000 Island
$0.25
Ceaser
$0.25
Raspberry Vinagrette
$0.25
Italian
$0.25
Honey BBQ
$0.25
Buffalo
$0.25
Teriyaki
$0.25
Jerk
$0.25
Beach Sauce
$0.25
Stoked Sauce
$0.25
Sun of the Beach
$0.25
Cocktail
$0.25
Tarter
$0.25
Cucsabi
$0.25
Soy
$0.25
Salsa
$0.75
Sour Cream
$0.75
Garlic Bread
$1.50
Guacamole
$1.50
Bowl of Chips
$2.50
Pita
$1.00
Avocado 1/4
$2.00Out of stock
Mayo
$0.25
Xtra Protein
SHORT SLEEVE DRI FIT
MEN'S PERFOMANCE COLLAR
LONG SLEEVE DRI FIT
PARAGON SUMMER HOODIES
TWO STRING HOODIES
LONG SLEEVE TSHIRTS
SHORT SLEEVE TSHIRTS
ZIP UP HOODIES
LADIES PERFORMANCE COLLAR
SALT SCRUB
HATS AND VISORS
Koozie
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|6:44 am - 12:53 pm, 12:57 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:54 am, 11:57 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:54 am, 11:57 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:54 am, 11:57 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:54 am, 11:57 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:54 am, 11:57 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:44 am - 12:53 pm, 12:57 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy
Location
313 Canal Dr, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Gallery
