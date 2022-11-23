Restaurant header imageView gallery

STOMPIN' GROUNDZ

No reviews yet

465 W Third Ave.

Colville, WA 99114

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Latte
Spiced Chai Tea

Espresso Drinks

Specialty Espresso Drinks

$3.65+

SNICKERS, MILKYWAY, ALMOND JOY...ETC. JUST PUT THE DRINK YOU WANT IN THE 'SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS' BOX

Latte

$3.25+

LONGBOTTOM SWEET/ BOLD ESPRESSO BLENDED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MILK

Mocha

$3.45+

OUR MOCHA IS A BEAUTIFUL BLEND OF CREAMY MILK CHOCOLATE, DECADENT DARK CHOCOLATE AND ESPRESSO.

White Mocha

$3.45+

CREAMY WHITE CHOCOLATE, BLENDED TO PERFECTION, WITH MILK AND ESPRESSO

Eggnog Latte

$4.10+

SWEET CREAMY EGGNOG SWIRLED TOGETHER WITH OUR SIGNATURE ESPRESSO, ADD YOUR FAVORITE FALL FLAVOR FOR AN EXPLOSION OF YUM!!!

Caramel Macchiato

$3.65+

SWEET CREAMY CARAMEL SAUCE, WITH A SPLASH OF VANILLA SWIRLED TOGETHER WITH ESPRESSO AND MILK

Snickers Mocha

$3.45+

INGREDIENTS?? EVERYONES FAVORITE CANDY BAR!! AND A WHOLE LOT OF LOVE!!... :]

White Angel

$3.45+

A BEAUTIFUL SWEET COMBINATION OF OUR BEST WHITE COFFEE, DECADENT WHITE CHOCOLATE, COCONUT AND A SPLASH OF ALMOND.

Breve'

$3.45+

CREAMY HALF N HALF AND SWEET ESPRESSO. ADD TO ANY DRINK FLAVOR TO MAKE IT EXTRA CREAMY

Twix

$3.45+

A DELICIOUS COMBINATION OF SWEET ESPRESSO, CARAMEL AND TWO OTHER SECRET INGREDIENTS.......YUMMMMM!!

Americano

$2.40+

SMOOTH ESPRESSO ADDED TO HOT WATER FOR A "BETTER THEN DRIP COFFEE" BOLD FLAVOR

Cold Brew

$3.75+

PERFECTLY, BREWED COLD BREW FOLDED TOGETHER WITH ESPRESSO, POURED OVER ICE OR BLENDED TO PERFECTION WITH HALF N HALF

Steamer/Cocoa

$3.00+

STEAMED MILK BLENDED WITH YOUR FAVORITE CHOCOLATE OR FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE... NO ESPRESSO TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM

Stompin' Fat Cow

$4.50+

OUR FIRST SIGNATURE EXPLOSION OF "YUM" HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM TANTALIZED WITH A DECADENT CARAMEL SAUCE , FRENCH VANILLA AND ESPRESSO

Keto Stompin' Fat Cow

$4.50+

OUR FIRST SIGNATURE EXPLOSION OF "YUM" HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM TANTALIZED WITH A DECADENT SUGAR FREE CARAMEL SAUCE , SUGAR FREE FRENCH VANILLA AND ESPRESSO

Drip Coffee

$1.40+

WE HAVE CHOSEN A COUPLE OF OUR FAVORITE ROASTED BEANS FROM LONGBOTTOM TO GET THE PERFECT CUP OF SMOOTH YET BOLD DRIP COFFEE... ENJOY!

Spiced Cider

$2.60+

FALL FESTIVAL OF YUMMMM

Espresso Shot

$0.75

OUR OWN BLEND OF SWEET YET BOLD LONGBOTTOM ESPRESSO BREWED TO PERFECTION SERVED STRAIGHT UP!!

Cappuccino

$3.25+

MILK STEAMED TO A SILKY, VELVET FOAM BLENDED WITH ESPRESSO

Black And White Mocha

$3.45+

A CREAMY SWEET BLEND OF OUR DARK AND WHITE CHOCOLATE SWIRLED WITH OUR SWEET ESPRESSO AND STEAMED MILK

Grasshopper

$3.45+

A CREAMY MINT MARRIED TOGETHER WITH OUR CHOCOLATE MOCHA

Almond Joy

$3.45+

SWEET COCONUT, NUTTY ALMOND AND RICH CHOCOLATE SWIRLED TOGETHER WITH OUR SWEET ESPRESSO AND STEAMED MILK

Espresso Shakes

Espresso shake

$4.45+

Creamy soft serve ice cream blended with espresso and add your favorite flavor.

MILK SHAKES

MILK SHAKES

$4.10+

Teas/Other Beverages

Spiced Chai Tea

$3.65+

TOP OF THE LINE SPICED CHAI BLENDED WITH CREAMINESS!! THE PERFECT CHAI FLAVOR

Variety/Tea

$1.95+

DELICIOUS, REFRESHING, TWO LEAVES AND A BUD TEA.

Matcha Tea Latte

$3.60+

SWEET MATCHA GREEN TEA BLENDED WITH SILKY STEAMED MILK

London Fog

$3.10+

PERFECTLY BREWED AND BLENDED EARL GREY TEA, VANILLA AND STEAMED MILK

Italian Soda

$3.25+

YOUR FAVORITE BLEND OF FLAVORES AND CLUB SODA POURED OVER ICE TOPPED WITH CREAM AND WHIPPED CREAM

FRUIT SMOOTHIE/JET TEA

$3.80+

YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR SMOOTHIE MIX BLENDED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR SIGNATURE SECRETS!

Steamer/Cocoa

$3.00+

STEAMED MILK BLENDED WITH YOUR FAVORITE CHOCOLATE OR FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE... NO ESPRESSO TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM

Spiced Cider

$2.60+

FALL FESTIVAL OF YUMMMM

ICED TEA

$1.00+Out of stock

Lotus / Energy

CREATE YOUR OWN LOTUS

$4.85+

CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE LOTUS AND MIX IT WITH YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR POURED OVER ICE..... AN AMAZING ALL NATURAL BOOST OF ENERGY

MANGOLICIOUS LOTUS

$4.60+

PURPLE LOTUS MANGO POMEGRANATE

HUCKLEBERRY BUCKLE LOTUS

$4.60+

RED LOTUS HUCKLEBERRY BLUEBERRY

LEMONBERRY LOTUS

$4.60+

PINK LOTUS RASPBERRY LEMON

THE WHITE DRAGON LOTUS

$4.60+

WHITE LOTUS WATERMELON POMEGRANATE

DIRTY DANCING LOTUS

$4.60+

PURPLE LOTUS WATERMELON KIWI

ORANGE CREAM LOTUS

$4.60+

SUPER CREAM LOTUS ORANGE PINEAPPLE

ALL AMERICAN

$4.60+

BLUE RASPBERRY COCONUT CHERRY

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$4.60+

BLUE RASPBERRY COCONUT PINEAPPLE

SUNRISE

$4.60+

STRAWBERRY PASSION FRUIT

DRAGON BLOOD

$4.60+

DESERT PEAR BLOOD ORANGE

CREAM SICLE

$4.60+

ORANGE VANILLA OJ

SUNSET

$4.60+

ORANGE MANGO RUBY RED

HAWAIIAN SUNSET

$4.60+

PEACH BANANA WATERMELON OJ

PERFECT PINK

$4.60+

DRAGON FRUIT GUAVA WHITE PEACH

Red Bull

$4.60+

ADD YOUR FAVORITE FLAVORS TO DELICIOUS RED BULL

Breakfast

TATER SIDES

$1.50

Crispy potato coins !! Top with cheese and bacon !!

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.98

Our 1 lb breakfast burrito!!!!! Eggs, potatoes, sausage or bacon or both, and cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla!! Add salsa, sour cream and avocado YUM!!

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$7.50

Potatoes, egg, your choice of sausage or bacon or BOTH and cheddar/jack cheese. Add sausage gravy, salsa, sour cream or avocado to top it off!!

Biscuits and Sausage country gravy

Biscuits and Sausage country gravy

$8.99

Served daily until 2 pm !! Fresh baked daily buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy country sausage gravy!

Lunch

Kidz Lunch Pack

Kidz Lunch Pack

$5.99

P,b&j Uncrustable Sandwich, Caprisun, Gogurt, Chips and Fruit Snack

Soup

Soup

$6.59

This week HEARTY CHICKEN NOODLE!!!!

Bagels and Muffins

Ice Cream Menu

GROUND ESPRESSO 1 LB STOMPIN' GROUNDZ BLEND

T-SHIRT

HOODIE

HATS

TANK TOPS

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Welcome!!!!! We are a family owned business that has a love to serve others. Our goal is to provide quick, consistent and friendly service while building strong relationships in our community. We use top quality ingredients starting with our personal blend of Espresso. We have chosen Longbottom Roasters. we are set apart with air roasting coffees. Air roasting is a process that uses a bed of hot air to perfectly roast green coffee beans, as opposed to the traditional method of steel drum tumbling. This process gives the coffee a smoother,cleaner and less bitter taste!

465 W Third Ave., Colville, WA 99114

