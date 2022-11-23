STOMPIN' GROUNDZ
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Welcome!!!!! We are a family owned business that has a love to serve others. Our goal is to provide quick, consistent and friendly service while building strong relationships in our community. We use top quality ingredients starting with our personal blend of Espresso. We have chosen Longbottom Roasters. we are set apart with air roasting coffees. Air roasting is a process that uses a bed of hot air to perfectly roast green coffee beans, as opposed to the traditional method of steel drum tumbling. This process gives the coffee a smoother,cleaner and less bitter taste!
465 W Third Ave., Colville, WA 99114
