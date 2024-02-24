Stomp's Burger Joint - Webster 300 W Bay Area Blvd Unit 800
No reviews yet
300 W Bay Area Blvd Unit 800
Webster, TX 77598
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu Doordash
Appetizers
- (5) Wings$9.99
Choice of Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Buffalo or Sweet Habanero
- (7) Wings$11.99
Choice of garlic parmesan, BBQ, dry rub Lemon Pepper, hot buffalo or sweet habanero
- Bowl Campfire Chili$8.99
Homemade chili, Cheddar/Jack blend, diced onion and served with crackers.
- Cheese Sticks$7.49
Italian breading, Wisconsin Mozzarella served with marinara sauce
- Chips & Salsa$4.79
Homemade chips with picante salsa
- Cup Campfire Chili$5.99
Homemade chili, Cheddar/Jack blend, diced onion and served with crackers.
- Fried Jalapenos$8.49
Battered and fried jalapenos served with ranch
- Fried Mix Option(2)$9.99
Choices of any 2 different - chicken tenders 2ct, rattlesnake eggs 2ct, fried mushrooms, fried jalapeno, fried pickles,1/2 order of thin or thick onion rings.
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Mushrooms battered and fried served with ranch
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Battered and fried kosher pickles served with ranch
- Frito Pie$7.99
Campfire chili, cheddar/jack blend, onion
- Licker Skillet Enchilada Dip$10.99
Marinated chopped chicken breast, cream cheese, Cheddar/Jack blend, poblano pepper, served with tortilla chips.
- Round Up$10.99
Campfire chili on fries, bacon bits, Cheddar/Jack blend, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno.
- Stompada$4.49
Refried beans on a fried corn tortilla, lettuce, Cheddar/Jack blend, tomato, sour cream, picante sauce on the side.
- Stomps Nachos$13.99
Taco seasoned ground beef, tortilla chips, Cheddar/Jack blend, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, beans, jalapeno.
- Texas Rattlesnake Eggs$8.99
Fried cream cheese, bacon, jalapeno, Cheddar/Jack blend. Served with ranch.
- Torchezee$2.99
Melted Cheddar and Jack blend on fried corn tortilla with jalapeno. Picante sauce on the side.
- Spicy Cheese Bites$7.49
Very Spicy cheese curd bites
Desserts
Dogs, Sandwiches & More
- Adult Chicken Tender$12.99
4 fried chicken tenders, fries, house coleslaw, Texas toast with white gravy.
- Baked Potato$7.99
Choice of Philly meat, ground beef, chopped brisket, sliced turkey or grilled chicken. Topped with sour cream, butter, bacon bits, chives and Cheddar/Jack blend.
- BLT$8.99
5 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas toast.
- Chicken Hoagie$11.99
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, grilled onion, Provolone with mayo on a hoagie bun.
- Chicken Platter$12.99
Marinated chicken breast, choose fried or grilled, served with Texas toast, white gravy and your choice of two sides.
- Cod Fish Platter$13.99
Cod fish fillet battered and fried, served with Texas toast, tartar sauce and your choice of two sides
- Dirty Dog$9.99
Nathan's beef hot dog, house campfire chili, Cheddar and Jack blend, diced onion.
- Drunken Dog$9.99
Nathan's beef hot dog, battered and fried, sauerkraut, bacon bits, diced onion, Cheddar/Jack blend, mustard.
- Fried Steak Burger$9.99
Chicken fried steak (5oz), lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo.
- Fried Steak Platter$12.99
Chicken fried steak (9oz), served with Texas toast, white gravy and your choice of two sides
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
- Hot Dog$6.49
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Philly shaved sirloin, grilled onion, Provolone, mayo served on a toasted hoagie bun.
- Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of chicken, ground beef or philly meat with Cheddar and Jack blend. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Drinks
Extras
Kids Meals
- Grilled Cheese$8.49
American cheese on Texas toast, served with your choice of side and a kids drink.
- Kids Hot Dog$8.49
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.49
2 Chicken tenders with fries and side of gravy
- Mini Corn Dogs$8.49
5 mini corn dogs with fries
- Romper$9.49
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Served with your choice of side and a kids drink.
- Romper W/Cheese$9.49
American Cheese Lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Served with your choice of side and a kids drink.
Lighter Options
- Bison Burger$13.99
Seasoned Buffalo (Bison) patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo.
- Black Bean Burger$9.49
Your choice of a black bean or soy patty, with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo.
- Chicken Burger$10.99
Prepared grilled or fried, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo.
- Chicken Salad$13.99
Chicken fried or grilled, house lettuce blend, avocado, bacon strips, Cheddar and Jack blend, croutons, tomato, onion.
- Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken fried or grilled, white Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar and Jack blend, our house chipotle ranch.
- Gone Fishing$11.99
Fried cod fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce served on a toasted hoagie bun.
- Impossible Burger$10.49
- Taco Salad$13.99
Taco seasoned ground beef, house lettuce blend, pico, sour cream, guacamole, sweet corn, Cheddar and Jack blend, fried tortilla strips served with a side of piante sauce.
- Turkey Burger$9.49
Seasoned turkey patty, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo.
Premium Patties
- Hog Wild$11.99
Thick cut bacon blended into patty. Served with Cheddar/Jack blend, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo.
- Southern Belle$11.99
Beef marinated in wine, with picante salsa blended into patty. Served with cheddar/jack blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
- Yippy$11.99
House made ranch, BBQ sauce and Cheddar/Jack cheese blended into patty. Served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mustard.
Sides
- 1/2 Order Thick$5.99
- 1/2 Order Thin$5.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.99
Fresh house made campfire chili, slathered over your choice of fries, topped with cheddar jack cheese.
- Crinkle Fries$5.99
- Curly Fries$5.99
- Regular Fries$5.99
3/8 cut
- Half & Half Fries/Onion Rings$8.99
Mix and match any 2!
- House Coleslaw$4.49
- Mac & Cheese$4.49
- Mashed Potatoes$4.49
- Thin Onion Rings$8.99
Your choice of thick or thin cut onion rings. Hand-cut, hand battered, and seasoned with Cajun seasoning.
- Potato Wedges$5.99
- Refried Beans$3.99
- Seasoned Waffle Fries$5.99
- Side Salad$5.99
- Skinny Fries$5.99
3/16 cut
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
- Tater Tots$5.99
Simple Burgers
Stomp's Specialty Burgers
- Big State Burger$16.49
Seasoned angus, philly meat, topped with American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo. Served with a side of fries and a thick onion ring.
- Coleslaw Burger$9.99
House coleslaw, BBQ sauce, bacon, Provolone, pickle, mayo.
- Dynamite Burger$9.99
Pepper Jack, ancho ranch, grilled sliced jalapeno, lettuce, tomato.
- Fried Egg Burger$9.99
Fried egg, bacon, Provolone, avocado, tomato.
- Frito Bean-Dito$9.99
Cheddar/Jack blend picante sauce, refried beans, Frito chips, onion.
- Honkey Tonk$9.99
Bacon, sliced sausage, onion, pickle, BBQ sauce.
- Jezzabelle$9.99
Cream cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, mayo.
- Outlaw$9.99
Cheddar/Jack blend, picante sauce, diced and grilled jalapenos, diced and grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Panhandler$9.99
Hot wing sauce, Bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
- Patty Melt$9.99
Swiss, grilled onion on toasted rye bread.
- Single Stomper$9.99
Refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream on a bun.
- Sloppy Joe$9.99
Stomp's Joe sauce, Cheddar/Jack blend, onion, pickle.
- Stomper$11.99
2 beef patties, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream on a hoagie bun.
- Trail Rider$9.99
Campfire chili, Cheddar/Jack blend, diced onion.
- Tx Original$9.99
Bacon, Cheddar/Jack blend, BBQ sauce, pickles, onion.
- Tx Tumble Weed$9.99
Grilled mushrooms, grilled onion, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
- Wild West$9.99
Swiss, avocado, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato.
Margaritas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
300 W Bay Area Blvd Unit 800, Webster, TX 77598
Photos coming soon!