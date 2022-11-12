Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Burgers
Salad

Stone House Neighborhood Grill 1759 SW 248th Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1759 SW 248th Dr

Newberry, FL 32669

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS
STEAK BURGER
STONE HOUSE WINGS

APPETIZERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$11.49

CRUNCHY CAJUN SHRIMP

$12.69

FRIED ONION STRAWS

$9.99

FRIED PICKLES

$9.69

LOADED BRISKET TOTS

$11.99

LOADED FRIES

$11.49

Crispy French fries loaded with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, jalapenos, and house-made ranch.

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS

$10.49Out of stock

Button mushrooms, battered and fried. Served with house-made ranch for dipping.

POTATO DIPPER POUTINE

$15.29

An indulgence of steak, fried potatoes, brown gravy, and fried cheese.

SEARED AHI TUNA

$13.99

Seared, salt and pepper crusted Ahi, drizzled with gochujang aioli.

STONE HOUSE WINGS

$13.79

Crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces. Served with house made ranch or bleu cheese.

SOUPS & SALADS

FRENCH ONION

$5.49

LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP

$4.99

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in our homemade bbq bacon sauce served over chopped romaine, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese, red onion, croutons and a hard boiled egg

CHEF SALAD

$13.99

CHICKEN AND STRAWBERRY SALAD

$14.29

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.69

Grilled chicken served over chopped lettuce ,mozzarella and cheddar chees,red onion,cherry tomatoes,cucumbers,hard boiled egg and croutons

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$7.69

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons & parmesan cheese.

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$7.69

Mixed greens with diced tomatoes, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, and croutons.

SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD

$15.99

SIDE CAESAR

$3.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons & parmesan cheese.

SIDE HOUSE

$3.99

Mixed greens with diced tomatoes, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, and croutons.

SIXTY SOUTH SALMON SALAD

$15.29

STONE HOUSE STEAK SALAD

$15.99

HANDHELDS & BURGERS

BEYOND BURGER

$15.29

A plant based burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like beef. Topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun.

JALAPENO CAJUN BURGER

$14.69

This burger stacks up against the best! Beef patty and smoke brisket, smothered in cheese sauce.

SLIDERS

$13.99

4 miniature hamburgers charbroiled and topped with American cheese and creamy garlic aioli.

STEAK BURGER

$12.99

Less is more. Quality meat and grill seasoning is all we add to make this traditional burger.

SWISS & MUSHROOM

$14.29

Sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese

THE COUNTRY WAY

$14.29

The best burger you will ever sink your teeth into! Topped with sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, and house made BBQ sauce.

THE HOSS

$14.99

This burger stacks up against the best! Beef patty and smoke brisket, smothered in cheese sauce.

AVOCADO CHICKEN CLUB

$13.99

Tender chicken breast grilled then topped with swiss cheese, bacon, avacodo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

BEEF BRISKET TACOS

$13.99

BLACKENED SHRIMP WRAP

$13.69

BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE

$13.69

Shredded brisket, cheddar cheese & spicy mustard, served on toasted sourdough bread.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$12.69

CLASSIC CAESAR WRAP

$12.49

Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, bacon, parmesan cheese, crushed croutons and Caesar dressing

CLUB WRAP

$12.69

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$11.99

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$14.29

PATTY MELT

$13.49

PRIME RIB SANDWHICH

$14.69

A generous portion of thin sliced prime rib and provolone cheese ,served with au jus for dipping.

REUBEN

$13.49

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.29

SPICY CHICKEN

$12.99

SH FAVS, STEAKS, RIBS

BONE-IN PORK CHOP

$17.99

Grilled pork chop basted in our house made BBQ Bacon sauce.

BRISKET BOWL

$14.49

BRISKET DINNER

$15.99

Slow roasted to perfection then basted with our house made BBQ bacon sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.99

Hand breaded or grilled fresh, never frozen, chicken tossed in your choice of sauce served with house made ranch dressing

CHOP STEAK

$13.49

GRILLED SHRIMP

$15.69

Bamboo skewered, seasoned shrimp with garlic butter.

MAHI MAHI

$16.69

Pan seared in a garlic butter sauce.

PARMESAN PEPPERCORN CHICKEN

$14.69

RED FISH

$18.49Out of stock

SHEPHERDS BOWL

$13.99

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$17.99

SIXTY SOUTH SALMON

$17.49

This pan seared salmon has superior flavor and is sustainably raised with no added hormones, growth promoters or antibiotics

ST LOUIS RIBS

$17.99Out of stock

TERIYAKI BOWL

$14.99

COUNTRY WAY FILET

$22.99

6oz of mouth watering filet!Our most tender center cut of beef seasoned and cooked to perfection

GRILLED STEAK TIPS

$15.69

NEW YORK STRIP

$23.99

PETITE SIRLOIN

$14.69

Tender and juicy,this 6oz USDA Choice Sirloin is sure to please

PRIME RIB

$24.99+

Seasoned with our signature rub,this USDA cut of meat is slow roasted and hand-carved to order with creamy horseradish sauce and au ju.Served with a choice of two sides.12 or 16oz.Available Friday after 4:00-Sunday while it lasts!

RIBEYE

$27.49

14 ounces of our juciest and most flavorful steak, cut from the rib loin and distinguished by its rich marbeling that runs through

STONE HOUSE SPECIAL

$18.49

Our signature USDA Choice 10oz sirloin

TOWN CENTER T-BONE

$27.99

Two great cuts in one 18oz steak!A combination of the rich marbled flavor of a strip with the tenderness of a filet

BRISKET AND RIBS

$22.99

CHICKEN TENDERS & RIBS

$19.99

Choice of two sides

FILET & RIBS

$26.99

Choice of two sides

MAHI AND SHRIMP

$21.99

PETITE SIRLOIN & RIBS

$22.99

Choice of two sides

PETITE SIRLOIN & SHRIMP

$20.99

RIBS

$17.69+

Grilled to perfection baby back ribs cooked in house for maximum flavor. Served with your choice of sauce-BBQ bacon, rum glazed BBQ, Sweet BBQ, or dry rub and choice of two sides.

SHRIMP & RIBS

$21.99

Choice of two sides

WINGS & RIBS

$20.99

Choice of two sides

SIDES

(4) ROLLS WITH BUTTER

$2.49

1/2 FRIED ONION STRAWS

$4.99

BAKED BEANS

$3.49

BAKED POTATO

$3.49

CORN

$3.49

EXTRA TORTILLA POINTS

$2.99

GRITS

$3.99

LARGE DRESSING

$1.29

LARGE SAUCE

$1.29

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$3.99

LOADED WHITE CHEDDAR MASHED POTATOES

$3.99

MAC 'N' CHEESE

$3.49

ONE GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWER

$8.00

RICE PILAF

$3.49

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$3.49

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$3.49

SMALL DRESSING

$0.99

SMALL HORSERADISH

SMALL SAUCE

$0.99

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.49

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.99

TATER TOTS

$3.49

WHITE CHEDDAR MASHED POTATOES

$3.49

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED SHRIMP

$6.99

KIDS SLIDERS

$6.49

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.49

KIDS QUESADILLAS

$6.49

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.49

KIDS STEAK TIPS

$7.99

DESSERTS

BANANAS FOSTER

$7.99

CARROT CAKE

$7.49

CHOCOLATE EXPLOSION

$7.99

FOSTER BITES

$7.29

ONE ICE CREAM SCOOP

$1.99

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$7.99

STRAWBERRY CREAM CAKE

$6.99

ULTIMATE APPLE CARAMEL

$8.99

ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CHIP

$8.99

ULTOMATE SMORES

$8.99

LUNCH MENU

Available Monday-Friday 11am-3pm

LUNCH WINGS

$11.99

LUNCH BURGER

$9.99

LUNCH TENDERS

$10.99

NA BEVERAGES

CHERRY COKE

$3.24

CLUB SODA

$3.24

COFFEE

$3.24

COKE

$3.24

COKE ZERO

$3.24

DIET COKE

$3.24

GINGER ALE

$3.24

KID'S BEVERAGE

$1.25

LEMONADE

$3.24

MELLOW YELLOW

$3.24

MR. PIBB

$3.24

ROOT BEER

$3.24

SPRITE

$3.24

SWEET TEA

$3.24

UNSWEET TEA

$3.24

WATER

HOT TEA

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We invite you to come visit us and enjoy some amazing food and drinks paired with exceptional service! Rather get takeout? Not a problem! We offer takeout and online ordering for your added convenience.

Website

Location

1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry, FL 32669

Directions

Gallery
Stone House Neighborhood Grill image
Stone House Neighborhood Grill image
Stone House Neighborhood Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Mac's Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
129 NW 10th Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Crispy Baguettes
orange starNo Reviews
1702 W University Ave Unit E Gainesville, FL 32603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newberry

Fluid Lounge - 140 SW 128TH ST STE C
orange star4.6 • 175
140 SW 128TH ST STE C Newberry, FL 32669
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newberry
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston