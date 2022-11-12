Steakhouses
Burgers
Salad
Stone House Neighborhood Grill 1759 SW 248th Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We invite you to come visit us and enjoy some amazing food and drinks paired with exceptional service! Rather get takeout? Not a problem! We offer takeout and online ordering for your added convenience.
1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry, FL 32669
Gallery