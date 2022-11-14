Stone Brothers Pizza 237 North Central Avenue
No reviews yet
237 North Central Avenue
Utica, OH 43080
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Custom Pizza
Signature Pizza
Blitz
A hefty offering of Pepato Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Think Sliced Mushrooms, Fresh Yellow Onions, and Sweet Bell Peppers
Veggie Delight
Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Thick Sliced Mushrooms, Sweet Bell Peppers, Hot Banana Peppers and Fresh Yellow Onions with Plump Black & Green Olives
Southern Draw
Generous amount of our Sweet BBQ Sauce, Smothered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, then topped with our Juicy Sliced Chicken Breast, Fresh Yellow Onions and Sweet Bell Peppers, then topped again with our Sharp Cheddar Cheese. WOW!
Tradewind
Sweet BBQ Sauce, covered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, Oven Roasted Ham, Farm Fresh Bacon, Fresh Yellow Onions and Ripe Hawaiian Pineapple topped with Cinnamon. TROPICAL KNOCKOUT!
Kick-N-Chicken Ranch
Ranch Dressing and Ricotta Cheese Covered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, Juicy Chicken Breast, Farm Fresh Bacon, Jalapeno Peppers and Vine Ripened Tomatoes. YEE-HAA!
Buffalo Bleu Cheese
Abundant amount of Creamy Bleu Cheese, smothered in our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, Oven Roasted Ham, Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Yellow Onions and Thick Sliced Mushrooms. AWESOME!
BLT
Fresh Pizza Sauce, covered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend with generous portions of Farm Fresh Bacon, baked in our conveyor convection oven, then topped with Creamy Mayo, Aged Provolone, Vine Ripened Tomatoes and Garden Crisp Lettuce
Hawaiian Delight
Fresh pizza sauce, covered with our mozzarella & provolone blend, oven roasted ham, farm fresh bacon, & ripe Hawaiian pineapple
Italian Stallion
Our secret Italian Dressing, smothered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, Pepato Pepperoni, Sliced Salami, Oven Roasted Ham, Fresh Yellow Onions and Hot Banana Peppers. Baked at 465° for 5 minutes & 45 seconds, then topped with Aged Provolone, Crisp Lettuce and Vine Ripened Tomatoes. BADA-BING!
Meat Lovers
Bring out the Carnivore! Pepato Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Oven Roasted Ham, Farm Fresh Bacon and Ground Beef
Taco
Our fresh dough covered in Picante Sauce, layered with Aged Cheddar and our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, topped with Seasoned Ground Beef and Yellow Onions. Baked, then topped with Aged Provolone, Lettuce and Tomato. AY CARAMBA!
All The Way
Take your next pizza, ALL THE WAY! Covered in, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Banana Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Green Peppers, this pizza offers a wide variety of flavor!
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Philly Steak, Sweet Bell Peppers, Fresh Yellow Onions and Thick Sliced Mushrooms
Stackers
Italian
Oven roasted ham, sliced salami, jumbo deli pepperoni, provolone, vine ripened tomatoes, hot banana peppers, crisp lettuce & our secret Italian dressing
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Philly steak, provolone cheese, sliced yellow onions, sweet bell peppers & thick sliced fresh mushrooms
Meatball
Fresh pizza sauce, plump meatballs, provolone & aged provolone cheese
Ham & Cheese
Oven roasted ham, provolone cheese, garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, sliced yellow onions & Italian dressing
BLT
Farm bacon, provolone cheese, garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes & mayo
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Sliced chicken breast, oven roasted ham, provolone cheese, thick sliced fresh mushrooms, sliced yellow onions & creamy bleu cheese dressing
Pizza Sub
Fresh pizza sauce, provolone & deli pepperoni
Turkey
Sliced turkey breast, provolone cheese, garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, sliced yellow onions & Italian dressing
Veggie
Thick sliced mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, yellow onions, hot banana peppers, vine ripened tomatoes, plump black & green olives, sliced provolone, crisp lettuce & our secret Italian dressing
Turkey Bacon Club
Oven roasted ham, sliced turkey breast, provolone, sliced yellow onions, farm fresh bacon, mayonnaise, crisp lettuce & vine ripened tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Sub
Sliced chicken breast, provolone, crisp lettuce, mayonnaise & vine ripened tomatoes
Italian Dinners
Calzone
Small Salad
Small Chef Salad
Garden crisp lettuce, farm bacon, vine ripened tomatoes, oven roasted ham, pepato pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese
Small Garden Salad
Garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Garden crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese
Large Salad
Large Chef Salad
Garden crisp lettuce, farm bacon, vine ripened tomatoes, oven roasted ham, pepato pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese
Large Garden Salad
Garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Garden crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese
Wings
Spicy Wings
Our meaty wings coated in a spicy sauce that you are going to love
BBQ Wings
Our meaty wings coated in a tangy barbecue sauce that you are going to go wild for!
Italian
Crispy, Italian flavored coating on these wings!
Plain
Just "plain" great wings!
Appetizers
Garlic Breadsticks
Delicious Garlic Breadsticks served with a side of pizza sauce Each order comes with 2 breadsticks Add additional sauce for 50¢
Cinnamon Breadsticks
Enjoy sweet cinnamon breadsticks with a side of delicious icing. Each order comes with 2 breadsticks
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Enjoy a slice of garlic bread covered in a delectable layer of our cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Enjoy warm cheese wrapped in a breaded crust, with a side of marinara. Add a side of ranch or an additional marinara for 50¢
Jalapeño Poppers
Breaded jalapenos filled with cream cheese.
Mac n cheese bites
Sides
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Ranch
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side of Garlic Sauce
Side of Spicy Sauce
Side of Honey French Dressing
Side of Fat Free Ranch Dressing
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Light Italian Dressing
Side of Honey Mustard.75
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Salsa
Side of Banana Pepper
Side of Green Olive
Side of Onion
Side of Black Olive
Side of Jalapeño
Side of Pineapple
Red Pepper Flakes
Side of Parmesan Cheese
Side of Mayo
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
237 North Central Avenue, Utica, OH 43080