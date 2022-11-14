  • Home
Stone Brothers Pizza 237 North Central Avenue

No reviews yet

237 North Central Avenue

Utica, OH 43080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Custom Pizza
Calzone
Italian

Custom Pizza

Custom Pizza

$9.75+

Signature Pizza

Blitz

$12.00+

A hefty offering of Pepato Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Think Sliced Mushrooms, Fresh Yellow Onions, and Sweet Bell Peppers

Veggie Delight

$11.75+

Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Thick Sliced Mushrooms, Sweet Bell Peppers, Hot Banana Peppers and Fresh Yellow Onions with Plump Black & Green Olives

Southern Draw

$11.75+

Generous amount of our Sweet BBQ Sauce, Smothered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, then topped with our Juicy Sliced Chicken Breast, Fresh Yellow Onions and Sweet Bell Peppers, then topped again with our Sharp Cheddar Cheese. WOW!

Tradewind

$11.75+

Sweet BBQ Sauce, covered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, Oven Roasted Ham, Farm Fresh Bacon, Fresh Yellow Onions and Ripe Hawaiian Pineapple topped with Cinnamon. TROPICAL KNOCKOUT!

Kick-N-Chicken Ranch

$11.75+

Ranch Dressing and Ricotta Cheese Covered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, Juicy Chicken Breast, Farm Fresh Bacon, Jalapeno Peppers and Vine Ripened Tomatoes. YEE-HAA!

Buffalo Bleu Cheese

$11.75+

Abundant amount of Creamy Bleu Cheese, smothered in our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, Oven Roasted Ham, Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Yellow Onions and Thick Sliced Mushrooms. AWESOME!

BLT

$12.00+

Fresh Pizza Sauce, covered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend with generous portions of Farm Fresh Bacon, baked in our conveyor convection oven, then topped with Creamy Mayo, Aged Provolone, Vine Ripened Tomatoes and Garden Crisp Lettuce

Hawaiian Delight

$12.00+

Fresh pizza sauce, covered with our mozzarella & provolone blend, oven roasted ham, farm fresh bacon, & ripe Hawaiian pineapple

Italian Stallion

$11.00+

Our secret Italian Dressing, smothered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, Pepato Pepperoni, Sliced Salami, Oven Roasted Ham, Fresh Yellow Onions and Hot Banana Peppers. Baked at 465° for 5 minutes & 45 seconds, then topped with Aged Provolone, Crisp Lettuce and Vine Ripened Tomatoes. BADA-BING!

Meat Lovers

$13.00+

Bring out the Carnivore! Pepato Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Oven Roasted Ham, Farm Fresh Bacon and Ground Beef

Taco

$11.00+

Our fresh dough covered in Picante Sauce, layered with Aged Cheddar and our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, topped with Seasoned Ground Beef and Yellow Onions. Baked, then topped with Aged Provolone, Lettuce and Tomato. AY CARAMBA!

All The Way

$12.00+

Take your next pizza, ALL THE WAY! Covered in, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Banana Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Green Peppers, this pizza offers a wide variety of flavor!

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00+

Shaved Philly Steak, Sweet Bell Peppers, Fresh Yellow Onions and Thick Sliced Mushrooms

Stackers

Italian

$7.00+

Oven roasted ham, sliced salami, jumbo deli pepperoni, provolone, vine ripened tomatoes, hot banana peppers, crisp lettuce & our secret Italian dressing

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.00+

Shaved Philly steak, provolone cheese, sliced yellow onions, sweet bell peppers & thick sliced fresh mushrooms

Meatball

$7.00+

Fresh pizza sauce, plump meatballs, provolone & aged provolone cheese

Ham & Cheese

$7.00+

Oven roasted ham, provolone cheese, garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, sliced yellow onions & Italian dressing

BLT

$7.00+

Farm bacon, provolone cheese, garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes & mayo

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.00+

Sliced chicken breast, oven roasted ham, provolone cheese, thick sliced fresh mushrooms, sliced yellow onions & creamy bleu cheese dressing

Pizza Sub

$6.00+

Fresh pizza sauce, provolone & deli pepperoni

Turkey

$6.75+

Sliced turkey breast, provolone cheese, garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, sliced yellow onions & Italian dressing

Veggie

$6.00+

Thick sliced mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, yellow onions, hot banana peppers, vine ripened tomatoes, plump black & green olives, sliced provolone, crisp lettuce & our secret Italian dressing

Turkey Bacon Club

$7.50+

Oven roasted ham, sliced turkey breast, provolone, sliced yellow onions, farm fresh bacon, mayonnaise, crisp lettuce & vine ripened tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.00+

Sliced chicken breast, provolone, crisp lettuce, mayonnaise & vine ripened tomatoes

Italian Dinners

Lasagna Dinner

$14.00

Enjoy fresh lasagna with breadsticks and a side salad

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$14.00

Spaghetti and meatballs with a rich sauce. Comes with breadsticks and a side salad

Calzone

Calzone

$9.00+

Our fresh dough filled with cheese & two of your favorite toppings! Served with a side of fresh pizza sauce. Add ricotta cheese for only 75¢ Additional Toppings 75 ¢ each Premium Toppings $1.00 each Extra marinara sauce 50¢ each

Small Salad

Small Chef Salad

$6.75

Garden crisp lettuce, farm bacon, vine ripened tomatoes, oven roasted ham, pepato pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese

Small Garden Salad

$5.50

Garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.75

Garden crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese

Large Salad

Large Chef Salad

$8.50

Garden crisp lettuce, farm bacon, vine ripened tomatoes, oven roasted ham, pepato pepperoni, & mozzarella cheese

Large Garden Salad

$7.50

Garden crisp lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Garden crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese

Cinnamon Pizza

Cinnamon Pizza

$9.00+

Our fresh dough covered in butter, cinnamon & sugar! Homemade icing served on the side for dipping!

Wings

Spicy Wings

$10.00+

Our meaty wings coated in a spicy sauce that you are going to love

BBQ Wings

$7.50+Out of stock

Our meaty wings coated in a tangy barbecue sauce that you are going to go wild for!

Italian

$8.00+Out of stock

Crispy, Italian flavored coating on these wings!

Plain

$10.00+

Just "plain" great wings!

Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks

$2.50

Delicious Garlic Breadsticks served with a side of pizza sauce Each order comes with 2 breadsticks Add additional sauce for 50¢

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$2.50

Enjoy sweet cinnamon breadsticks with a side of delicious icing. Each order comes with 2 breadsticks

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00+

Enjoy a slice of garlic bread covered in a delectable layer of our cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.25+

Enjoy warm cheese wrapped in a breaded crust, with a side of marinara. Add a side of ranch or an additional marinara for 50¢

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.00+

Breaded jalapenos filled with cream cheese.

Mac n cheese bites

$5.00+Out of stock

Sides

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side of Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side of Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Side of Honey French Dressing

$0.75

Side of Fat Free Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side of Light Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard.75

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Banana Pepper

$0.75

Side of Green Olive

$0.75

Side of Onion

$0.75

Side of Black Olive

$0.75

Side of Jalapeño

$0.75

Side of Pineapple

$0.75

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.75

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Cans

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25

Mountain Dew Can

$1.25

Mug Root Beer Can

$1.25

Sierra Mist Can

$1.25

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.25

Bottle of Water

$1.00Out of stock

2-Liter

Pepsi 2-Liter

$3.25

Diet Pepsi 2-Liter

$3.25

Mountain Dew 2-Liter

$3.25

Mug Root Beer 2-Liter

$3.25

Sierra Mist 2-Liter

$3.25

Dr. Pepper 2-Liter

$3.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

237 North Central Avenue, Utica, OH 43080

Directions

Gallery
Stone Brothers Pizza image
Stone Brothers Pizza image
Stone Brothers Pizza image

