Stone Cabin Coffee - Illinois
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy great coffee and grab and go food in a beautiful rural setting. We have 2 outdoor patios and a seating area with free wifi and outlets for you to use while you enjoy your time with us.
Location
11379 US Hwy 20 E, Stockton, IL 61085