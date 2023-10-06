STONE CELLAR BISTRO 7605 Grandview Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Stone Cellar Bistro locally sources all farm produce and free range animal products. We support small Colorado startup companies when possible. We have a rotating monthly menu as well as daily depending on what can be sourced from local farms.
Location
7605 Grandview Ave, Arvada, CO 80002
Gallery
