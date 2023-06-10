Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stone Farm Cellars and Vinyard

review star

No reviews yet

5831 Vera Cruz Road

Center Valley, PA 18034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Wine

Wine by the Bottle

Bot Cayuga

$20.00

This refined Cayuga elicits lemongrass, limes, orange blossom ad luscious papaya aromas. Light bodied and has smooth palate

Bot Niagara

$20.00

Vibrant & Exotic aromas of mango, musk, fresh jasmine flowers and candied lemon rings.

Bot Riesling

$20.00

Releases aromas of honeysuckle, Valencia orange, orange blossom, lemon pie, and white flowers. body is light, vibrant and elegant.

Bot Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Elicits fresh aromas such as nectarines, white peach, crisp apples, crème Brule, and almonds. Body is sleek that lingers to the end.

Bot Gewurztraminer

$22.00

A classic German variety shows delicate aromas such as lychee, tangerine, grapefruit, and roses. body is light, crisp, and elegant.

Bot Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Fresh aromas of passionfruit, lychees, guava and flowers. It has a soft body and a dry and zesty lingering finish.

Bot Chardonnay

$22.00

Notes of white peach, butterscotch, cream, vanilla, and apricots. Some mineral hints add extra complexity. It has a medium body and velvety structure.

Bot Gruner Veltliner Sparkling

$25.00

A Party in a bottle with a bubbly personality, elegant fine sparkles release an eclectic array of aromas such as nectarine, lychee, honeysuckle

Bot Rose' Cuvee Sparkling

$30.00

Sparkling aromas such as apricots, passionfruit, guava, lychee, honeysuckle, nectarines, and pawpaw. It has a zesty core, and an elegant rose petal color.

Bot Rose'

$21.00

Delicate blend of Pino Grigio, Gewurztraminer and a splash of Merlot that gives an elegant rose petal color.

Bot Pinot Noir

$22.00

It has a medium to light body and silky tannins lingering to the end

Bot Chambourcin

$22.00

Has a medium body and flavorful oak powdery tannins.

Bot Merlot

$24.00

Wide array of sultry fruit aromas & has a medium body and soft tannins

Bot Sangiovese

$23.00

Sexy notes of cherries & rhubarb, it has a full body and elegant tannins

Bot Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Strong plums and rhubarb notes, it has a strong body and soft tannins.

Bot Malbec

$24.00

A plethora of brilliant aromas. It has a strong velvety body and powdery tannins.

Bot Syrah

$25.00

Intense aromas such as dark chocolate. It has a full body and powdery tannins that coats the tongue

Bot Rose' Cuvee Mimosa Bar

$35.00

Endless juices Mamosa bar

Bot Gruner Veltliner Mimosa

$35.00

Endless juices Mamosa bar

Single wine tasting

Single Cayuga tasting

$4.00

Single Niagara tasting

$4.00

Single Riesling tasting

$4.00

Single Pinot Grisio tasting

$4.00

Single Gewuztraminer tasting

$4.00

Single Sauvignon Blanc tasting

$4.00

Single Chardonnay tasting

$4.00

Single Gruner Veltliner tasting

$4.00

Single Rose' Cuvee tasting

$4.00

Single Rose' tasting

$4.00

Single Pinot Noir tasting

$4.00

Single Chamboucin tasting

$4.00

Single Bordeaux tasting

$4.00

Single Merlot tasting

$4.00

Single Super Tuscan tasting

$4.00

Single Sangiovese tasting

$4.00

Single Cab Franc tasting

$4.00

Single Cabernet Sauvignon tasting

$4.00

Single Malbec tasting

$4.00

Single Syrah tasting

$4.00

Single Nebbiolo tasting

$4.00

Slushies

Tart Margarita Slushie

$12.00

Delicious Frozen Slushies

Cherry Slushie

$12.00

Blue Raspberry Slushie

$12.00

Peach Mango Bellini Slushie

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Slushie

$12.00

Fruit Punch Slushie

$12.00

Mystery flavored Slushie

$12.00

Strawberry Slushie

$12.00

Strawberry Lemonade Slushie

$12.00

Shark Attack Slushie

$12.00

Custom item

CUSTOM ITEMS

Custom item

Custom items

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to your new favorite winery! Offering great wines, a relaxing atmosphere and genuine service, come in and enjoy!

Location

5831 Vera Cruz Road, Center Valley, PA 18034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nowhere Coffee Co. - South Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
318 Main Street Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Switchback Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 338
525 Jubilee St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Funk Brewing - Emmaus, PA
orange starNo Reviews
19 S 6th St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
The Sweet Spot Bar and Grill
orange star4.7 • 175
2805 Lehigh Street Allentown, PA 18103
View restaurantnext
Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus - Emmaus, Pa
orange starNo Reviews
518 Bank Steet Unit A Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Diana's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4907 Rte 309 Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Center Valley

White Orchids Thai Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,251
2985 Center Valley Pkwy Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Center Valley
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston