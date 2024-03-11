- Home
Stone Fire Pizza Co. | Hidden Valley Lake
No reviews yet
18983 Hartmann Rd
Hidden Valley Lake, CA 95467
Full Menu
Appetizers & Sides
- Beer Battered French Fries$5.99
1 lb
- Garlic Fries$7.99
1 lb
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$10.95
1 lb beer battered fries, loaded with bacon, Cheddar cheese, garlic, jalapeños and sour cream!
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.75Out of stock
- (Pesto)Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.25Out of stock
- 5 Piece Breadsticks$7.75
Popular!
- 10 Piece Breadsticks$10.99
Popular!
- 3 Pieces Chicken Strips + Fries$9.45
- 6 Pieces Chicken Strips + Fries$12.45
- 5 Piece Chicken Wings$8.95Out of stock
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, sweet heat or BBQ sauce (or plain!)
- 10 Piece Chicken Wings$14.95Out of stock
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, sweet heat or BBQ sauce (or plain!)
- Side of Ranch$0.50
- Side of Pesto$1.00
- Side of Sweetheat$0.50
- Side of BBQ$0.50
- Side of Buffalo$0.50
- Side of Marinara$0.50
- Italian Dressing$0.50
- Blue Cheese Dressing$0.50
- 1000 Island Dressing$0.50
- Side of Jalapeños$0.50
- Side of Sour Cream$0.50
- Large Cup Of Ranch$7.00
Salads
- Stonefire Chef Salad$9.75+
Ham, egg, tomatoes, American cheese and mozzarella cheese
- Italian Salad$9.75+
Pepperoni, salami, olives, tomatoes, pepperoncinis and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Buffalo style chicken, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese (choice of blue cheese or ranch)
- Create-A-Salad$12.25
Large size only
- Dinner Salad$4.75
Lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese
- Double Dinner Salad$9.25
- Cobb Salad$13.95
Oven-Baked Sandwiches
- Create Your Own Sandwich$10.95Out of stock
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.50Out of stock
Crispy breaded chicken, mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.50Out of stock
New. Crispy breaded chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and mayo
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.50Out of stock
Zesty BBQ marinated chicken, mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, red onions, pepperoncinis, tomatoes and mayo
- Chicken Philly$12.50
Fajita-style chicken, mozzarella cheese, onions, bell peppers, garlic, tomato and mayo
- Italian Sandwich$12.50Out of stock
Salami, pepperoni, bacon, pepperoncinis, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard and mayo
- Veggie Supreme$10.95
New. Pesto sauce with mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, topped with mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers and garlic, finished with tomatoes and mayo
Calzones
Family Meal Deal
Pizzas
Mini Pizza
- Mini Stonefire Combo$9.95
First 9 toppings
- Mini Pizzatada$9.95
Refried beans, Cheddar cheese, and beef, seasoned and baked to perfection, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives and sour cream. Delicious!
- Mini Meat Lovers Combo$9.95
Sausage, beef, salami, pepperoni, linguica, ham and pastrami
- Mini Barbecue Chicken$9.95
Barbecue sauce, mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, chicken, bacon and red onions
- Mini Chicken Pesto$9.95
Marinated chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pesto sauce
- Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.95
Chicken, bacon, garlic and red onions with a creamy ranch sauce
- Mini Veggie Combo$9.95
Olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and garlic
- Mini Buffalo Chicken$9.95
New. Our fajita-style chicken marinated in spicy buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon and blue cheese crumbles! It's a taste bud sensation!
- Mini Hawaiian$7.70
Ham and pineapple
- Mini Margherita$8.60
Choice of olive oil or red sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, tomatoes and garlic
- Mini Create Your Own$6.80
Small Pizza
- Small Stonefire Combo$16.95
First 9 toppings
- Small Pizzatada$16.95
Refried beans, Cheddar cheese, and beef, seasoned and baked to perfection, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives and sour cream. Delicious!
- Small Meat Lovers Combo$16.95
Sausage, beef, salami, pepperoni, linguica, ham and pastrami
- Small Barbecue Chicken$16.95
Barbecue sauce, mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, chicken, bacon and red onions
- Small Chicken Pesto$16.95
Marinated chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pesto sauce
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.95
Chicken, bacon, garlic and red onions with a creamy ranch sauce
- Small Veggie Combo$16.95
Olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and garlic
- Small Buffalo Chicken$16.95
New. Our fajita-style chicken marinated in spicy buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon and blue cheese crumbles! It's a taste bud sensation!
- Small Hawaiian$13.35
Ham and pineapple
- Small Margherita$14.50
Choice of olive oil or red sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, tomatoes and garlic
- Small Create Your Own Pizza$12.20
- Small Half & Half
Medium Pizza
- Medium Stonefire Combo$23.49
First 9 toppings
- Medium Pizzatada$23.49
Refried beans, Cheddar cheese, and beef, seasoned and baked to perfection, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives and sour cream. Delicious!
- Medium Meat Lovers Combo$23.49
Sausage, beef, salami, pepperoni, linguica, ham and pastrami
- Medium Barbecue Chicken$23.49
Barbecue sauce, mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, chicken, bacon and red onions
- Medium Chicken Pesto$23.49
Marinated chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pesto sauce
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.49
Chicken, bacon, garlic and red onions with a creamy ranch sauce
- Medium Veggie Combo$23.49
Olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and garlic
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$23.49
New. Our fajita-style chicken marinated in spicy buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon and blue cheese crumbles! It's a taste bud sensation!
- Medium Hawaiian$19.15
Ham and pineapple
- Medium Margherita$20.75
Choice of olive oil or red sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, tomatoes and garlic
- Medium Create Your Own$17.55
- Medium Half & Half
Large Pizza
- Large Stonefire Combo$30.50
First 9 toppings
- Large Pizzatada$30.50
Refried beans, Cheddar cheese, and beef, seasoned and baked to perfection, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives and sour cream. Delicious!
- Large Meat Lovers Combo$30.50
Sausage, beef, salami, pepperoni, linguica, ham and pastrami
- Large Barbecue Chicken$30.50
Barbecue sauce, mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, chicken, bacon and red onions
- Large Chicken Pesto$30.50
Marinated chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pesto sauce
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$30.50
Chicken, bacon, garlic and red onions with a creamy ranch sauce
- Large Veggie Combo$30.50
Olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and garlic
- Large Buffalo Chicken$30.50
New. Our fajita-style chicken marinated in spicy buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon and blue cheese crumbles! It's a taste bud sensation!
- Large Hawaiian$24.90
Ham and pineapple
- Large Margherita$26.90
Choice of olive oil or red sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, tomatoes and garlic
- Large Create Your Own$22.90
- Large Half & Half
X Large Pizza
- X-Large Stonefire Combo$33.90
First 9 toppings
- X-Large Pizzatada$33.90
Refried beans, Cheddar cheese, and beef, seasoned and baked to perfection, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives and sour cream. Delicious!
- X-Large Meat Lovers Combo$35.99
Sausage, beef, salami, pepperoni, linguica, ham and pastrami
- X-Large Barbecue Chicken$35.99
Barbecue sauce, mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, chicken, bacon and red onions
- X-Large Chicken Pesto$35.99
Marinated chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and pesto sauce
- X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$35.99
Chicken, bacon, garlic and red onions with a creamy ranch sauce
- X-Large Veggie Combo$35.99
Olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and garlic
- X-Large Buffalo Chicken$35.99
New. Our fajita-style chicken marinated in spicy buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon and blue cheese crumbles! It's a taste bud sensation!
- X-Large Hawaiian$30.30
Ham and pineapple
- X-Large Margherita$32.80
Choice of olive oil or red sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, tomatoes and garlic
- X-Large Create Your Own$27.80
- X-Large Half & Half
Beverages
Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
Beer & Wine
Draft Beers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
18983 Hartmann Rd, Hidden Valley Lake, CA 95467