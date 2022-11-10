  • Home
Stone Hearth Indian Cafe 506 Austin Ave

No reviews yet

506 Austin Ave

Waco, TX 76701

Order Again

Tawa

Tikka Masala

$12.00

Vindaloo

$12.00

Korma

$12.00

Saag

$12.00

Jal Frazi

$12.00

Tandoor

Tandoori Kabob

$12.00

Shekh Kabob

$15.00Out of stock

Biryani

Traditional Biryani

$12.00

Hyderbadi Biryani

$18.00

Dum Biryani

$16.00

Madras Biryani

$14.00

Specialty Dishes

Cholle Masala (Vegan)

$14.00

This is a Chickpea(Garbanzo Bean) Curry This is Vegan Friendly Contains: Onions, Tomatoes, Indian Spices, Ginger, & Garlic.

Aloo Gobi( Vegan)

$14.00

This is a Cauliflower/Potato Curry This is Vegan. Comes from Northern Indian Contains Cilantro, Onions, Cumin, Soybean Oil Blend, Ginger, and Indian Spices.

Lentil Makhani (Dal Fry)

$15.00

Butter Paneer Masala

$15.00

Butter Chicken Masala

$15.00

Smaller Fare/Small Appetizers

Samosas - Vegan Option

This is a stuffed pastry filled with particular choice of filling. Vegan friendly option is there.

Pakora- Vegan Option/ Gluten Friendly

$1.50

These are Deep fried fritters made from Chickpea flour, and assortment of spices.

Surti Potatoes - Coconut Stuffed Potato Balls - Vegan

$6.00

This is a app from Gujarat, India. It is a coconut stuffing of fennel,sugar, garlic, salt, raisins, and peanuts It is Vegan friendly

Dal Vada(Lentil Fritters)- V/GF

$6.00

These are fritters made from Lentils, ginger, cilantro, and green peppers.

Taste of India- Pick 3

$13.00

Pick 3 of the apps 1 of each type of app. Mandatory Surti Potatoes(when in stock)

Soup-N-Salad

Mulligatawny(Bowl)

$6.50+

Bhel Salad

$8.50

Tandoori Salad

$9.00

Kids Menu

Naan Pizza

$6.00

Kids Wrap

$7.00

Tandoori Child

$7.00

Dessert

Ras Malai

$6.00

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Kheer

$5.00

Ice Cream

Kulfi

$6.00

Naan Bar

Plain Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Sea Salt & Brown Butter Naan

$3.00

Honey Naan

$3.00

Onion Naan

$3.00

Rosemary Naan

$3.00

Sundried Tomato Naan

$4.50

Stuffed Potato Naan

$4.50

Keema Naan

$6.00

Jalapeno/Paneer

$4.50

Bullet Naan

$4.50

Extra Items

Extra Rice

$3.00

Extra Yogurt

$3.00

Extra Raita

$3.00

Side of Onions

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$2.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side of Red Death

$0.50

Side of Chutney

$0.50

Side of Fries

$2.59

Side of Limes

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Side of Tandoori Veggies

$3.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Main Root Soda

$2.60

Maaza Juices

$4.00

Indian Sodas

Topo chico

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Limeades

Lassi Shakes

Iced Tea

$2.80

Ice Masala Tea

$3.00

Masala Chai

$4.00

Bags & Home Goods

Basmati Bags

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We at Stone Hearth have a philosophy, Eat Fresh & Live Fresh. We provide the best in authentic Indian cuisine dishes with a modern feel. Come in and enjoy our cozy hospitality!.

Location

506 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701

Directions

