Stone Hearth Pizza Allston

All our food is housemade from scratch. We do this for a few simple reasons: it ensures that our food tastes better, is more healthful & clean, and it helps instill passion among our team who is ultimately responsible for preparing and presenting you our food. With quality and conservation driving our decisions, we are committed to sourcing sustainable, organic and local ingredients whenever possible. This is important to us because it ensures a superior product, supports family farming, protects natural resources and strengthens local economies. Chef and General Manager Michael Ehlenfeldt’s menu has a simple focus — to serve the highest quality Neapolitan style, thin crust pizza, creative appetizers, fresh salads, hearty pastas, delicious desserts and a hand picked selection of wine and New England craft beer. 00All our food is made from scratch – Fresh from our kitchen to you! Come Join Us.

