Stone Hearth Pizza Allston

Order Again

Create Your Own Pizza

Junior Pizza

Junior Pizza

$6.75

Regular Pizza

$10.50

Large Pizza

$14.75

Signature Pizza

Bacon & Blue (Junior)

$8.75

BBQ Chicken (Junior)

$9.50

Buff Chic (Junior)

$9.50

Cheeseburger (Junior)

$8.50

Chicken Pesto (Junior)

$9.50

Classic (Junior)

$6.75

Divine Goddess (Junior)

$8.50

Farm Fresh (Junior)

$8.75

Four Cheese (Junior)

$8.50

Margherita (Junior)

$7.75

Pepperoni (Junior)

$7.75

Prosciutto Pineapple (Junior)

$8.75

Roasted Garden (Junior)

$8.50

Sausage & Onion (Junior)

$8.75

The Bean (Junior)

$8.50

Spicy Banana Pepper (Junior)

$8.75

Bacon & Blue (Reg)

$14.25

BBQ Chicken (Reg)

$15.50

Buff Chic (Reg)

$14.75

Cheeseburger (Reg)

$14.00

Chicken Pesto (Reg)

$15.50

Classic (Reg)

$10.50

Divine Goddess (Reg)

$14.75

Farm Fresh (Reg)

$14.75

Four Cheese (Reg)

$14.25

Margherita (Reg)

$11.50

Pepperoni (Reg)

$11.25

Prosciutto Pineapple (Reg)

$14.25

Roasted Garden (Reg)

$14.25

Sausage & Onion (Reg)

$14.25

Spicy Banana Pepper (Reg)

$14.25

The Bean (Reg)

$13.50

Bacon & Blue (Large)

$19.95

BBQ Chicken (Large)

$21.25

Buff Chic (Large)

$19.95

Cheeseburger (Large)

$18.75

Chicken Pesto (Large)

$21.25

Classic (Large)

$14.75

Divine Goddess (Large)

$19.25

Farm Fresh (Large)

$19.25

Four Cheese (Large)

$19.25

Margherita (Large)

$16.50

Pepperoni (Large)

$16.75

Prosciutto Pineapple (Large)

$19.25

Roasted Garden (Large)

$19.25

Sausage & Onion (Large)

$19.75

Spicy Banana Pepper (Large)

$19.25

The Bean (Large)

$18.25

Special Pizza (Large)

$18.95

1/2R Bacon & Blue

$7.15

1/2R BBQ Chicken

$7.75

1/2R Bean

$6.75

1/2R Buff Chic

$7.40

1/2R Cheeseburger

$7.00

1/2R Chicken Pesto

$7.75

1/2R Classic

$5.25

1/2R Create Your Own

$5.25

1/2R Divine Goddess

$7.40

1/2R Farm Fresh

$7.40

1/2R Four Cheese

$7.15

1/2R Margherita

$5.75

1/2R Pepperoni

$5.65

1/2R Prosciutto Pineapple

$7.15

1/2R Roasted Garden

$7.15

1/2R Sausage & Onion

$7.15

1/2R Special Pizza

$7.00

1/2R Spicy Banana Pepper

$6.90

1/2L Bacon & Blue

$10.00

1/2L BBQ Chicken

$10.65

1/2L Bean

$9.15

1/2L Buff Chic

$10.00

1/2L Cheeseburger

$9.40

1/2L Chicken Pesto

$10.65

1/2L Classic

$7.40

1/2L Create Your Own

$7.40

1/2L Divine Goddess

$9.65

1/2L Farm Fresh

$9.65

1/2L Four Cheese

$9.65

1/2L Margherita

$8.25

1/2L Pepperoni

$8.40

1/2L Prosciutto Pineapple

$9.65

1/2L Roasted Garden

$9.65

1/2L Sausage& Onion

$9.90

1/2L Special Pizza

$9.50

1/2L Spicy Banana Pepper

$8.90

Starters

SHP Wings

$8.95

Soup

$4.50+Out of stock

Parmesan Flatbread

$4.75

Meatball Poppers

$5.75+

Bruschetta

$5.50

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Pepperoni

$3.50

Slice Special

$3.50

Salads

SM Mixed Field Greens

$3.95

LG Mixed Field Greens

$7.95

SM Caesar Salad

$4.95

LG Caesar Salad

$8.95

SM Fennel Salad

$4.95

LG Fennel Salad

$8.95

SM Chopped Salad

$4.95

LG Chopped Salad

$8.95

SM Spinach & Avocado

$4.95

LG Spinach & Avocado

$8.95

SM Arugula & Portobello

$4.95

LG Arugula & Portobello

$8.95

Pizani Wraps

Stop Chop & Roll

$8.25

Californian

$8.25

Tuscan

$8.25

Caesar Wrap

$6.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.75

Panini

Presto Pesto

$7.95

Meatball Delight

$7.95

Chicken Bianco

$8.50

Roasted Veggie

$7.50

Stromboli

Veggie Medley Stromboli

$7.75

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$7.95

Chicken, Spinach & Tomato Stromboli

$8.50

Baked Pasta

Spinach & Chicken Pasta

$13.50

Mac 'N Cheese

$10.75

Pasta Diablo

$11.95

Meatball Lovers Pasta

$11.95

Pasta Vodka

$11.95

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Specials

Side Special Salad

$5.25Out of stock

Large Special Salad

$8.95Out of stock

JR Special Pizza

$8.50Out of stock

REG Special Pizza

$14.25Out of stock

LG Special Pizza

$18.95Out of stock

2 Slice Special w/Drink

$6.00

Cheese Slice

$2.50

Roni/Special Slice

$2.50

Large Dough

$5.00

Small/Regular Dough

$3.00

Gluten Free Crust

$5.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Special Sandwich

$8.25

Special Pasta

$11.95

Special Stromboli

$8.50

Special Flatbread

$6.75

Dessert

Cookie

$0.85

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Brownie

$2.75

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Affogato

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Chipwich

$4.00

Drinks

Orange Soda

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Cola

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Crimson Berry Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemon-Lime

$2.00

Sunset

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Beverage

$1.50

Pitcher Of Iced Tea/Lemonade

$10.75

Pitcher Of Soda

$8.00

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Decaf

$3.00Out of stock

Mem English Breakfast

$2.50

Mem Orange Rooibos

$2.50

Mem Crimson Berry

$2.50

16oz Draft

$5.50

12oz Bottle

$5.50

Harpoon IPA

$5.50

Founders IPA

$5.50

Allagash White

$5.50

Brooklyn Summer Ale

$5.50

Downeast Draft

$5.50

Allagash Tripel

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Magic Hat No 9

$5.50

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog

$5.50Out of stock

Harpoon UFO

$5.50Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.25+

Chardonnay Angelini

$8.00+

Merlot

$5.00+

Malbec

$6.50+

Shiraz

$8.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Sangria

$7.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

K-Classic JR.

$8.50

K-Pepperoni JR.

$8.50

K-Cheeseburger JR.

$8.50

K-Mac 'N Cheese

$8.50

K-Just Plain Pasta

$8.50

CATERING

Cat Mixed Green - small

$36.00

Cat Mixed Green -large

$70.00

Cat Chopped - small

$40.00

Cat Chopped - large

$75.00

Cat Spinach Avocado -small

$40.00

Cat Spinach Avocado - Large

$75.00

Cat Arugula Portobello - small

$40.00

Cat Arugula Portobello - Large

$75.00

Cat Fennel Salad - small

$40.00

Cat Fennel Salad - Large

$75.00

Cat Caprese - small

$40.00

Cat Caprese - Large

$75.00

Cat Caesar - small

$40.00

Cat Caesar - Large

$75.00

Cat Pasta Salad - small

$40.00

Cat Pasta Salad - Large

$75.00

Cat Tortellini Salad - Small

$40.00

Cat Tortellini Salad - Large

$75.00

Cat Bruschetta Platter - small

$40.00

Cat Bruschetta Plater - Large

$75.00

Cat Roasted Vegetable Platter - small

$35.00

Cat Roasted Vegetable Platter - Large

$65.00

Cat NE Cheese Platter - small

$50.00

Cat NE Cheese Platter - Large

$95.00

Cat Antipasti Platter - small

$45.00

Cat Antipasti Platter - Large

$80.00

Cat Stuffed Mushroom -Peppers- small

$45.00

Cat Stuffed Mushroom -Peppers- Large

$80.00

Cat Stuffed Mushroom -BACON- small

$45.00

Cat Stuffed Mushroom -BACON- Large

$80.00

Cat Triple Dip

$75.00

Cat Meatball Popper- dozen

$22.00

Cat Chicken Wings - pound

$16.00

Cat Panini Platter - Vegetarian - small

$40.00

Cat Panini Platter - Vegetarian - Large

$80.00

Cat Panini Platter - Meat - small

$45.00

Cat Panini Platter - Meat - Large

$85.00

Cat Pizani WRAP Platter - Vegetarian - small

$40.00

Cat Pizani WRAP Platter - Vegetarian - Large

$80.00

Cat Pizani WRAP Platter - Meat - small

$45.00

Cat Pizani WRAP Platter - Meat - Large

$85.00

Cat Focaccia Platter - Vegetarian

$40.00

Cat Focaccia Platter - Meat

$45.00

1/2 PAN Vegetarian Lasagna

$65.00

FULL PAN Vegetarian Lasagna

$130.00

1/2 PAN Meat Lasagna

$75.00

FULL PAN Meat Lasagna

$150.00

1/2 PAN Mac & Cheese

$55.00

FULL PAN Mac & Cheese

$110.00

1/2 PAN Pasta Diablo

$60.00

FULL PAN Pasta Diablo

$120.00

1/2 PAN Meatball Pasta

$65.00

FULL PAN Meatball Pasta

$130.00

1/2 PAN Spinach & Chicken Pasta

$65.00

FULL PAN Spinach & Chicken Pasta

$130.00

1/2 PAN Pasta with Vodka Sauce

$60.00

FULL PAN Pasta with Vodka Sauce

$120.00

Cat Tuscan Chicken - 1/2 Pan

$80.00

Cat Tuscan Chicken - Full Pan

$160.00

Cat Polenta - 1/2 Pan

$70.00

Cat Polenta - Full Pan

$140.00

Cat Eggplant Parm - 1/2 Pan

$70.00

Cat Eggplant Parm - Full Pan

$140.00

Cat Portobello Mushrooms - 1/2 Pan

$70.00

Cat Portobello Mushrooms - Full Pan

$140.00

Cat Fenway Sausage - 1/2 Pan

$80.00

Cat Fenway Sausage - Full Pan

$160.00

Coke - 2 Liter

$4.50

Diet Coke - 2 Liter

$4.50

Sprite - 2 Liter

$4.50

Sparkling Water - 1.5 L

$4.00

Water - Individual bottle

$1.50

Coke - can

$2.00

Diet Coke - can

$2.00

Sprite - can

$2.00

Paper Goods/ Utensils

$0.25

Cookie Platter (dozen)

$10.00

Brownie Platter (dozen)

$25.00

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Platter (dozen)

$60.00

Tiramisu Platter (dozen)

$25.00

Plates, napkins, tongs, utensils

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

All our food is housemade from scratch. We do this for a few simple reasons: it ensures that our food tastes better, is more healthful & clean, and it helps instill passion among our team who is ultimately responsible for preparing and presenting you our food. With quality and conservation driving our decisions, we are committed to sourcing sustainable, organic and local ingredients whenever possible. This is important to us because it ensures a superior product, supports family farming, protects natural resources and strengthens local economies. Chef and General Manager Michael Ehlenfeldt’s menu has a simple focus — to serve the highest quality Neapolitan style, thin crust pizza, creative appetizers, fresh salads, hearty pastas, delicious desserts and a hand picked selection of wine and New England craft beer. 00All our food is made from scratch – Fresh from our kitchen to you! Come Join Us.

Website

Location

182 Western Ave, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

