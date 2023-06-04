Restaurant header imageView gallery
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station

535 Reviews

$$

10751 Falls Rd

Lutherville, MD 21093

Soup Flavors

Fresh, Made daily soups by the quart
Quart Non Fat Vegetable

Quart Non Fat Vegetable

$18.75

1 Quart (32oz) of our Fresh Made Non Fat Vegetable soup Served Cold

Quart Chicken Noodle

Quart Chicken Noodle

$18.75

1 Quart (32oz) of our Fresh Made Chicken Noodle soup Served Cold

Quart Tomato Basil

Quart Tomato Basil

$18.75

1 Quart (32oz) of our Fresh Made Tomato Basil soup Served Cold

Quart Chicken Rice

$18.75

1 Quart (32oz) of our Fresh Made Chicken Noodle soup Served Cold

Quart your choice (excludes seafood)

Quart your choice (excludes seafood)

$18.75

Please call to check on available selections. 410-821-1358

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are offering curbside pickup. Please call when you arrive and we will bring your order out to you!

Website

Location

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093

Directions

