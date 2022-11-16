Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stone Mill Bread Co. Fayetteville

No reviews yet

2600 N. Gregg Ave

Fayetteville, AR 72703

Sandwiches

West Coast Special

Smoked turkey with sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & cream cheese on Spinach Feta Cheese bread

Club

$10.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise on light wheat

BLT

A classic combination of flavors: bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise served on Light Wheat.

BALT

An updated classic: bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise served on light wheat.

Spin Basil Pesto

$9.95

Our newest invention: homemade pesto with fresh mozzarella cheese and sliced tomato grilled on our Marble Rye bread

Stone Mill Veggie

Choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, sprouts, & dressing: Blue Cheese, Guacamole, Italian, Non-fat Raspberry Vinaigrette, Peppercorn Ranch, Ranch, Rémoulade, or Thousand Island.

Euro Veggie

Cream cheese, green olives, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, tomato & sprouts: a veggie delight between slices of our Spinach Feta bread.

Cajun Special

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, jalapeño cheese, savory rémoulade, bell peppers, red onion, & tomato on grilled Jalapeño Corn Meal bread.

Grill Cheese Deluxe

$7.00

Cheddar & Swiss cheeses grilled together on our savory Sourdough bread.

PB&J

$5.95

Smooth peanut butter with a choice of strawberry or grape jelly on Country White bread.

DYO Sandwich

Choose your favorite bread, meat, cheese, & condiments to build a sandwich perfect for you.

Reuben

Pastrami, corned beef, swiss cheese, & sauerkraut on Rye with choice of dressing: Spicy Mustard, Thousand Island, Horseradish, or Mayonnaise.

Pulled Pork

$9.95

Chicken Salad Supreme

Made fresh using antibiotic-free chicken breast and local, free-range eggs on Cranberry Pecan bread

Pesto Aioli Veggie

$9.75

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.95

Fresh mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, & your choice of dressing.

Small Spinach Salad

$5.95

Fresh spinach mix with tomato, Mandarin oranges, purple onion, cranberries, black olives, & Parmesan cheese with Non-fat Raspberry Vinaigrette, or your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.95

Fresh mixed greens topped with smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, boiled free-range egg, bacon bits, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, & onion with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Fresh, sliced chicken breast on our signature salad mix with egg, avocado, cheddar, bacon bits, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.

Spinach Salad

$8.95

Fresh spinach mix with tomato, Mandarin oranges, purple onion, cranberries, black olives, & Parmesan cheese with Non-fat Raspberry Vinaigrette, or your choice of dressing.

Soups

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Chicken & Dumplings

Creamy Chicken Noodle

Creamy Potato

Pulled Pork Corn Chowder

Chili

Fire Roasted Tomato

Organic Vegetable and Bean

Organic vegetable broth soup with a variety of beans and peas, onions, carrots, and spinach. This soup is gluten and dairy free, vegan and 100% organic.

Combos

Combo 1/2 Sandwich & Soup Cup

$10.55

Combo 1/2 Sandwich & Salad

$10.55

Combo Salad & Soup

$10.55

Heartwarmer

$9.85

Ala Carte

Ruffle Chips

$0.75

Boulder Chips

$0.99

Side Coleslaw

$1.49

French (2pc)

$0.60

Apple

Banana

Chicken Salad Scoops

$4.50

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Extra Dressing Cup

$0.25

Signature Plates

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

Biscuit

$2.00

Wheat Cinnamon Toast

$3.99

White Cinnamon Toast

$3.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99

Wheat French Toast

$5.95

White French Toast

$5.95

Kolache

$2.85

Six Grain Cereal

$3.50

Large Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50

Patriotic French Toast

$4.50

Baked Favorites

Cinnamon Roll Cluster

$2.75

Ozark Trail Bar

$2.25

Sweet Bread

$1.99

Scone

$2.59

Jumbo Muffin

$2.59

Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.00

2% Milk

$2.39

Chocolate Milk

$2.39

La Croix

$1.29

Can Soda

$0.99

Bottle Water

$0.95

Gatorade/Sparkling/Perrier

$1.89

Snapple

$1.89

Alani

$3.25

Breads

Bronze Honey Wheat

$5.89

Challah

$6.19

Cinnamon Raisin Walnut

$7.59

Country White

$5.89

Cranberry Pecan

$7.59

Crusty Asaigo Cracked Pepper

$5.99

Crusty French

$3.99

Crusty Garlic Parmesan

$5.99

Jalapeno 3 Cheese

$7.59

Light Wheat

$5.89

Low Gluten Multigrain

$7.89

Marble Rye

$6.29

Pumpkin

$6.99

Sourdough

$5.89

Woodstock

$6.29

Tomato Herb & Cheese

$5.99

Sweets

Cookies (ea)

Cookies (Dzn)

Ozark Trail Bar

$2.59

Buttercream Cinnamon Rolls

$5.99

Pie Day Friday

$2.50

Sandwich Cookie

$2.50

Rolls/Misc

Cranberry Pecan Rolls

$7.59

Challah Rolls

$7.65

Cater Sack Lunch

Classic Sack Lunch

$9.55

Signature Sack Lunch

$10.95

Special

$8.00

Catering Trays

Standard Tray

$65.00

An assortment of Chicken Salad, Smoked Turkey & Tavern Ham with cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served on Bronze Honey Wheat, Country White & Cranberry Pecan. Mayonnaise & Mustard on the side. (serves 8-10)

Classic Tray

$85.00

Same assortment as a standard tray plus 10 bags of chips, 12 cookies and 1 gallon of tea or lemonade. (Serves 8-10)

Speciality Sandwich on Tray (ea)

$11.25

Standard Sandwich on Tray (ea)

$10.25

Cater Salad Bowls

Garden Salad Bowl

$55.00

Chef Salad Bowl

$65.00

Cater Soups

Gallon Soup- Soup of the Day

$66.00

Gallon Soup- Org Vegetable & Bean

$66.00

Gallon Soup- Fire Roasted Tomato

$66.00

Half Gallon Soup

$33.50

Cater Sweet Trays

(24) Cookie Tray

$15.00

(48) Cookie Tray

$24.00

Ozark Trail Bars (serves 24)

$30.00

Cater Beverages

Gal Sweet Tea

$9.99

Gal Unsweet Tea

$9.99

Gal Lemonade

$9.99

Bottle Water

$0.95

Coffee To Go

$9.99

Fay High Breakfast

$4.50

Fay High Lunch

$7.50

Misc Items

Mugs

$12.00

Honey 16oz

$6.00

Shirts

$15.00

Cherchies Soup

$7.00

Jam/Jelly

$5.35

Flour 1lb

$1.20

Stone Mill Hats

$11.00

Soup (Quart)

$7.49

Cole Slaw (pint)

$5.00

Eggs (Flat)

$7.00

Butter 1 Lb

$3.25

Tomato each

$0.75

Onion 1 ea

$1.00

Rice 1#

$1.00

Organic Beans 2#

Ground Beef 5lbs

$25.00

Milk 2% 1/2 gal

$3.00

Yeast 1 Lb

$5.00

Choc Chips

$5.00

Red Potato 3lb

$3.25

Meats and Cheese

Chicken Salad Pound

$7.95

Pulled Pork Pound

$12.95

Meat by the Pound

Cheese by the Half Pound

Half Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Supreme*

$5.65

Made fresh using antibiotic-free chicken breast and local, free-range eggs on Cranberry Pecan bread

West Coast Special*

$6.25

Smoked turkey with sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & cream cheese on Spinach Feta Cheese bread

Cajun Special*

$6.65

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, jalapeño cheese, savory rémoulade, bell peppers, red onion, & tomato on grilled Jalapeño Corn Meal bread.

BLT*

$5.50

A classic combination of flavors: bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise served on Light Wheat.

BALT*

$6.00

An updated classic: bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise served on light wheat.

Reuben*

$5.65

Pastrami, corned beef, swiss cheese, & sauerkraut on Rye with choice of dressing: Spicy Mustard, Thousand Island, Horseradish, or Mayonnaise.

Stone Mill Veggie*

$5.70

Choice of bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, sprouts, & dressing: Blue Cheese, Guacamole, Italian, Non-fat Raspberry Vinaigrette, Peppercorn Ranch, Ranch, Rémoulade, or Thousand Island.

Euro Veggie*

$5.70

Cream cheese, green olives, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, tomato & sprouts: a veggie delight between slices of our Spinach Feta bread.

DYO Sandwich*

$5.65

Choose your favorite bread, meat, cheese, & condiments to build a sandwich perfect for you.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2600 N. Gregg Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Directions

