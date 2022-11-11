Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Stone Oven Bakery Cafe - Lee Road

No reviews yet

2267 Lee Road

Cleveland Height, OH 44118

Popular Items

EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)
SCRAMBLED EGGS (avail. til 10:30am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)

BREAKFAST (available til 10:30 am mon-fri, til 12 on weekend)

EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)

EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)

$6.75

Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.

SCRAMBLED EGGS (avail. til 10:30am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)

SCRAMBLED EGGS (avail. til 10:30am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)

$6.75
FRENCH TOAST (avail. til 10:30am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)

FRENCH TOAST (avail. til 10:30am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)

$5.85
FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30am M_F, til 12 SA, & SU)

FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30am M_F, til 12 SA, & SU)

$7.85

OATMEAL

$3.75

GRANOLA

JAM

$0.50

MAPLE SYRUP

$0.75

PEANUT BUTTER

$0.75

SIDE BACON (2 STRIPS)

$1.75
SIDE PLANTAINS

SIDE PLANTAINS

$1.75

TOAST & JAM (1 SLICE)

$1.50

TOAST & JAM (2 SLICES)

$2.45

BAKE-AT-HOME CROISSANTS 24 HR NOTICE (DOESN'T GET ANY FRESHER!!)

PLAIN BUTTER CROISSANT (BAKE AT HOME ) 3 PACK

$7.50Out of stock

ALMOND CROISSANT (BAKE-AT-HOME) 3 PACK

$8.75Out of stock

CINNAMON W/GLAZE (BAKE-AT-HOME) 3 PACK

$8.75Out of stock

HAM AND CHEESE (BAKE-AT-HOME) 3 PACK

$10.75Out of stock

BREAD

Notre: If bread is not available for online purchase, please call the store to place order for next day.

CHALLAH (PAN)

$7.50Out of stock
CHALLAH (PLAIN)

CHALLAH (PLAIN)

$5.25Out of stock

Long braided loaf. Traditional Jewish blessing bread made with eggs. (Ingred. Water, eggs, flour, sugar, vegetable oil, salt)

CHALLAH (RAISIN)

CHALLAH (RAISIN)

$5.25Out of stock

FROZEN SANDWICH LOAF

$5.50Out of stock

JEWISH RYE

$3.50Out of stock

Ingredients: white flour, rye flour, caraway seeds, water, and salt

JEWISH RYE (PAN)

$7.00Out of stock

KALAMATA OLIVE

$6.00Out of stock

Ingredients: water, flour, olives, yeast, salt.

MILLER'S MULTIGRAIN 1LB LOAF

MILLER'S MULTIGRAIN 1LB LOAF

$4.75Out of stock

7-Grain Bread. (Contains honey)

MULTIGRAIN (PAN)

MULTIGRAIN (PAN)

$7.50Out of stock

7- Grain Bread. (Contains honey)

PUGLIESE

$4.00Out of stock

Crust Italian. Rustic European bread with chewy center and open crumb. Lots of wholes inside: (Ingred. Water, flour, yeast, salt)

RUSSIAN BLACK BREAD

RUSSIAN BLACK BREAD

$4.25Out of stock

A dark sourdough and rye bread perfect with smoked fish. (Ingred. White & rye flour, cocoa, molasses, vegetable oil, water, yeast, salt.)

SICILIANO

$4.50Out of stock

SOURDOUGH

$4.25Out of stock

Similar to Pugliese but distinctly sour flavor (ingredients: water, flour, yeast, salt)

WALNUT RAISIN

WALNUT RAISIN

$6.00Out of stock

A great breakfast/dessert bread with fresh fruit or cheese. (Ingredients: water, flour, walnuts, raisins, yeast, salt)

WHOLE WHEST PUGLIESE

$4.50Out of stock

HERB ITALIAN

$6.50Out of stock

CROISSANTS, MUFFINS, CUPCAKES, ETC

Roasted B-nut squash, fresh sage and goat cheese crumble - Yumm
ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$3.65
BUTTER (PLAIN) CROISSANT

BUTTER (PLAIN) CROISSANT

$3.00
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$3.65
CINNAMON CROISSANT

CINNAMON CROISSANT

$3.65
HAM CHEESE CROISSANT

HAM CHEESE CROISSANT

$3.85

MUFFIN

$2.25
PAIN AU RAISIN

PAIN AU RAISIN

$3.65

PUMPKIN SPICE WHOOPIE PIES

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$2.75Out of stock

APRICOT AND GOAT CHEESE GALETTE

$4.85

5 SPICE PALMIERS

$2.00

SCONES

BLUEBERRY SCONE

BLUEBERRY SCONE

$3.25

CHERRY SCONE

$3.25
CHOCOLATE PECAN SCONE

CHOCOLATE PECAN SCONE

$3.25
LEMON SCONE

LEMON SCONE

$3.25

OATMEAL RAISIN SCONE

$3.25

TEA BISCUIT

APRICOT TEA BISCUIT

APRICOT TEA BISCUIT

$3.25
CHOCOLATE TEA BISCUIT

CHOCOLATE TEA BISCUIT

$3.25
POPPY TEA BISCUIT

POPPY TEA BISCUIT

$3.25

RASPBERRY TEA BISCUIT

$3.25

HOT COFFEE/TEA

COFFEE - DARK ROAST

$2.25+

TEA

$2.50

COFFEE BOX

$26.00Out of stock

COLD DRINKS (NON-ESPRESSO)

APPLE JUICE

$1.50+

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.00

BIRCH BEER

$1.75

COKE

$1.75

DIET COKE

$1.75

DR PEPPER

$1.75

GINGER ALE

$1.75

GUS (CRANBERRY LIME)

$2.75

GUS (GINGERALE)

$2.75

GUS (LEMON)

$2.75

GUS (RUBY GRAPEFRUIT)

$2.75

GUS (VALENCIA ORANGE)

$2.75

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

ICED CHAI LATTE

$3.85

ICED CHOCOLATE

$3.45

ICED TEA

$2.25

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$2.25Out of stock

LEMONADE

$1.75

MILK

$1.50+

ORANGE JUICE

$1.75+

SPRITE

$1.75

APPLE CIDER (SMALL)

$1.50

APPLE CIDER (LARGE)

$2.75

SYRUP SHOTS

CARAMEL

$0.75

HAZELNUT

$0.75

LAVENDER

$0.75

PURE CANE

$0.75

VANILLA

$0.75

SF CARAMEL

$0.75

SF HAZELNUT

$0.75

SF VANILLA

$0.75

PUMPKIN SPICE

$0.75

SIDES

BOWL CHIPS

$1.35

HAM PACK

$2.50

JAM

$0.50

MAPLE SYRUP

$0.75

OLIVES (5)

$0.85

PEANUT BUTTER

$0.75

PLAIN CHICKEN PORTION

$1.50

ROAST BEEF PACK

$2.50

ROASTED VEGGIE PACK

$2.25

SALAD DRESSING PORTION

$0.50

SCOOP CHICKEN CURRY

$4.00

SCOOP CHICKEN TARRAGON

$4.00

SCOOP COUSCOUS

$1.25

SCOOP CUCUMBERS

$0.60

SCOOP EGG SALAD

$3.00

SCOOP FETA

$0.85

SCOOP HUMMUS

$1.50

SCOOP SALMON

$4.00

SCOOP TABOULEH

$1.25

SCOOP TUNA

$4.00

SCOOP TOMATOES (5)

$0.75

SLICE CHEESE

$0.50

TURKEY PACK

$2.50

SLICE BREAD (UNTOASTED)

$0.75

2 SLICES BREAD (UNTOASTED)

$1.35

Cookie Decorating Classes

Oct 22 - Adult

$40.00

Nov 5 - kids

$35.00

Nov 12 Adult

$40.00

Dec 3 - Adult

$40.00

Dec 11 Kids

$35.00

Dec 17 Kids

$35.00

Paint Your Own Cookie Kits

Paint Your Own Cookie Kits

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Iconic bakery/cafe serving artisan breads and pastries, homemade soups, sandwiches and salads.

Website

Location

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height, OH 44118

Directions

Gallery
Stone Oven - LEE Road image
Stone Oven - LEE Road image
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

