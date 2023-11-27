- Home
stone Ridge Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
60 man mar drive
Plainville, MA 02762
Food
Beginnings
- Warm Pretzels$10.00
Sea salt, craft beer cheese dipping sauce, and whole grain mustard
- Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Crispy battered, house marinara, and cheese dipping sauce
- Hand-Made Meatballs$14.00
Ricotta cheese, house marinara, and shaved Parmesan
- Bang Bang Fried Calamari$16.00
Crisp fried rings and tentacles drizzled with sweet chili cream sauce
- Ultimate Nachos$14.00
Tri-colored tortilla chips, melted Cheddar, diced tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, shredded lettuce, black olives, sour cream, and salsa
- Potato Skins$12.00
Bacon, scallions, Cheddar, and sour cream
- Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese, tomato, onion stuffed flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa
- Scallops, Shrimp, and Bacon$22.00
Pan-seared bacon wrapped scallops and shrimp
- Sliders - Black Angus Cheeseburger$14.00
3 sliders. Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
- Sliders - Crispy Chicken Po'Boy$13.00
3 sliders. Lettuce, tomato, and remoulade
- Sliders - Fried Haddock$14.00
3 sliders. Lettuce, tomato, slaw, and tartar sauce
- Sliders Pulled Pork$14.00
- 6 Pieces Wings$14.00
Bone-in or boneless
- 12 Pieces Wings$20.00
Bone-in or boneless
- 6 Piece Tenders$14.00
- 12 Piece Tenders$20.00
Main Plates
- Calamari, Shrimp, and Scallops$38.00
Sautée of ocean-fresh seafood served over spring asparagus Parmesan risotto
- Baked Haddock$24.00
Local haddock, butter crumb crust, fresh lemon, and choose two sides
- Scallops$38.00
Pan-seared, white wine, fresh herbs, and choose two sides
- Seafood Trio$36.00
Baked scallops, shrimp, haddock crumb topping, sweet cream butter, fresh herbs, and choose two sides
- 8 Oz Steak Tips$22.00
Stone ridge steak tips house marinade and char-grilled, choose two sides
- 1 Lb Steak Tips$29.00
Stone ridge steak tips house marinade and char-grilled, choose two sides
- 20 Oz Steak Tips$35.00
Stone ridge steak tips house marinade and char-grilled, choose two sides
- New York Strip$35.00
14 oz high choice strip loin, bearnaise butter, and choose two sides
- Delmonico Cut$37.00
16 oz high choice ribeye, cracked black pepper & sea salt rub, and choose two sides
- Fish & Chips$23.00
Crispy hand breaded local haddock, house slaw, fries, and tartar sauce
Hand Helds
- Classic Burger$14.00
8oz black angus chuck blend, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onions, and choose grilled brioche or sourdough
- Turkey sandwich$15.00
Carved turkey breast, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, triple layers sourdough
- Meatballs Sub$14.00
Pork and beef blend, house marinara, shaved Parmesan, and toasted long roll
- Steak Bomb$16.00
Steak bomb shaved steak, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, and grilled long roll
- Cape Cod Melt$16.00
Crispy battered locally caught haddock, grilled sourdough, melted Cheddar, and house slaw
- Blackened Taco$17.00
Blackened fish taco, two floured tortillas, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha lime coleslaw
- Caesar Wrap$16.00
Soups & Salads
- New England Clam Chowder$7.00
- French Onion$7.00
- Soup Creation$9.00
- Greek Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, and green peppers
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine, house croutons, shaved Parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing
- Garden Salad$11.00
Garden spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots, red cabbage mix, and croutons
- Seasonal Salad$16.00
Ask your waiter for details!
- Caprese$13.00
Grill & Bar Favorites
10" Personal Pan Pizza
Pasta
- Shrimp Scampi$24.00
White wine, garlic, butter, diced tomatoes, fresh herbs, and pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Breaded chicken breast fillets, house marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheeses, and pasta
- Meatballs & Pasta$16.00
Hand-made meatballs, house marinara, shaved Parmesan, and pasta
- Chicken Scarpiello$24.00
Sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, asparagus, sausage, tomato cream sauce, and pasta
- Chicken & Broccoli$24.00
Flour dusted chicken medallions, creamy garlic alfredo sauce, blanched broccoli florets, and pasta
- Scallops*$38.00
Diver scallops, garlic, bacon, white wine, butter, fresh herbs, and pasta
- Pasta Primavera$17.00
White wine, garlic, butter, fresh herbs, and seasonal veggies
- Mac N Cheese Entree$16.00
Premium
Sides
Children Menu
Dessert
Specials
Weekend Prime Rib Special
11/24/23 menu
Lobster Specials
Cocktails
House Cocktails
- House Margarita$11.00
- Premium Margarita$13.00
- Martini$13.00
- Top Shelf Martini$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Top Shelf Cosmo$14.00
- Mule$11.00
- Top Shelf Mule$13.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Top Shelf LIT$14.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Rum Punch$12.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Old Fashion$13.00
- Top Shelf Old Fashion$16.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Top Shelf Bloody Mary$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Top Shelf Manhattan$16.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Frozen Drinks$12.00
- Hot Spiked$12.00
- Truly Fish Bowl$18.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Sangria$12.00
Beer
DFT
Seltzer
BTL
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
White Wine
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Liqueur
Beverages
Juices
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
60 man mar drive, Plainville, MA 02762