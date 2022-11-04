Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stone's Public House 179 Main St

No reviews yet

179 Main St

Ashland, MA 01721

Popular Items

Pub Cheeseburger
Baked Mac & Cheese
Fried Eggplant Sandwich

Appetizers

Beef Chili with Cornbread

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$18.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

White Anchovies/Garlic Croutons

Chips & Curry

$10.00

Clam & Smoked Haddock Chowder

$10.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage Egg Rolls

$12.00

Corned beef, cabbage, gruyere cheese in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with spicy mustard

Crispy Fried Calamari

$16.00

Curried Slaw/Vinegar Peppers

Farmhouse Cheeses

$24.00

Kilchurn Farmhouse Cheddar/Mango Chutney/Great Hill Bleu/Sweet & Spicy Pears/Rouge Afinee/Rosemary Plums

Field Greens

$9.00

Cherry Tomato/Cucumber/Carrot/Lemon Vinaigrette

Garlic Shrimp with Grilled Bread

$18.00

Irish Pizza

$15.00

Potato/Bacon/Cheddar/Scallions

Irish Sausage Rolls

$10.00

Milanese Chicken & Arugula Salad

$16.00

Pan Seared Blackened Scallops

$22.00

Herbed Polenta/Honey Brown Butter/Hazelnuts

Roasted Bosc Pear & Arugula Salad

$12.00

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Sandwiches

Warm Corned Beef on Rye

$16.00

Cabbage/Dijon Mustard/Grueyre

Smoked Salmon BLT on Wheat

$20.00

Tarragon Mayo

Roasted Turkey Breast & Avocado

$15.00

Bacon/Tomato/Pepper Jack/Red Pepper Mayo/Country White

Toasted Ham & Cheddar

$15.00

Dijon Mustard/Tomato/Red Onion/Toasted White

Chicken, Cheddar & Chutney

$16.00

Grilled Chicken/Mango Chutney/Toasted Ciabatta

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

House-Made BBQ Sauce/Coleslaw/Toasted Brioche Roll

Fried Eggplant Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Eggplant/Roasted Red Peppers/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Pesto/Ciabatta

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Pub Cheeseburger

$18.00

Choice of Cheese/Lettuce/Tomato/Onion/Brioche

Entrees

Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

Potato Gratin/Galicky Spinach

12oz NY Sirloin Steak

$36.00

Garlic Mashed Potato/Grilled Asparagus/Horseradish Butter

Steak & Chips

$30.00

8oz Hanger Steak/Green Peppercorn Cream Sauce/Hand Cut Fries

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Butternut Squash Risotto & Garlicky Spinach

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Extra Chunky Tartar Sauce/Pickled Onion/House Ketchup

Lamb Shepherd's Pie

$25.00

Carrots/Parsnips/Tomatoes/Mashed Potatoes

Baked Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Cheddar/Gruyere/Fontina/Romano/White Truffle Oil

Roasted Cod

$28.00

Clams/Bacon/Potato/Cream Sauce/Grilled Scallions

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

$20.00

Mushrooms/Carrots/Parsnips/Peas/Corn/Mashed Potatoes

Meatloaf & Brown Gravy

$20.00

Veal/Beef/Pork/Mashed Potatoes

Braised Boneless Short Rib

$28.00

Irish Sausage with Beans & Mashed Potato

$20.00

Full Irish Breakfast

$20.00

2 Eggs/ Grilled Tomato/ Mushroom/ Beans/ Rashers/ Irish Sausage/ Irish Pudding/ Brown Bread

12oz Porterhouse Pork Chop

$24.00

Irish Sausage Stuffing/Broccolini

Sides

Butternut Squash Risotto

$10.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Curried Slaw

$4.00

Curry

$3.00

Garlicky Spinach

$8.00

Gravy

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Grilled Bread

$2.00

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Herbed Polenta

$8.00

Irish Sausage Stuffing

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Potato Gratin

$10.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Salad

$6.00

Side Irish sausage

$10.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Dessert

Apple Crisp with Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00

Guinness Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Add Ice Cream

$2.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

Peachberry Pie

$10.00

Kid Food

Kid Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kid Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Kid Hot Dog

$10.00

Kid Pasta

$10.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Stone's Public House, in the time-honored tradition of New England and the old country of Ireland, invites you in for a pint, a conversation and, of course, some of the finest cuisine Metrowest has to offer. Our Public House prides itself on a rich history of fine food and drink, friendly service, camaraderie and, perhaps, a whisper of spirits not to be found anywhere else!

179 Main St, Ashland, MA 01721

