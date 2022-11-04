Stone’s Public House 179 Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Stone's Public House, in the time-honored tradition of New England and the old country of Ireland, invites you in for a pint, a conversation and, of course, some of the finest cuisine Metrowest has to offer. Our Public House prides itself on a rich history of fine food and drink, friendly service, camaraderie and, perhaps, a whisper of spirits not to be found anywhere else!
Location
179 Main St, Ashland, MA 01721
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire Dough - Framingham - 624 Waverly Street
No Reviews
624 Waverly Street Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurant