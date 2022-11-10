Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stone’s Throw Pizza - Fairfax

No reviews yet

1123 Main Street

Fairfax, VT 05454

Popular Items

16" Craft Your Own
16" Cheese
House Salad

Special Pies

Small Special

$17.25

"Last Harvest" - White sauce base, garden kale, smoked gouda, roasted heirloom carrots, fresh rosemary.

GF Special

$21.25

"Last Harvest" - White sauce base, garden kale, smoked gouda, roasted heirloom carrots, fresh rosemary.

Large Special

$24.25

"Last Harvest" - White sauce base, garden kale, smoked gouda, roasted heirloom carrots, fresh rosemary.

Large Pies - 16"

16" Craft Your Own

$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" Pepperoni

$18.75

16" Sausage & Onion

$21.50

16" Margherita

$18.75

16" Hunter

$24.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

16" Puttanesca

$24.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley

16" Molino

$24.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

16" Grazer

$24.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

16" Elote

$24.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

16" Forager

$24.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

16" Homesteader

$24.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, crumbled feta, preserved lemon

16" Wilson

$24.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

16" Nomad

$24.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

16" Dino

$26.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

16" Better Sinatra

$26.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Small Pies - 12"

12" Craft Your Own

$12.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

12" Cheese

$12.00

12" Pepperoni

$13.75

12" Sausage & Onion

$15.50

12" Margherita

$13.75

12" Puttanesca

$17.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil

12" Forager

$17.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

12" Homesteader

$17.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, crumbled feta, preserved lemon

12" Molino

$17.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

12" Hunter

$17.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

12" Elote

$17.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

12" Wilson

$17.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

12" Grazer

$17.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

12" Nomad

$17.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

12" Dino

$19.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

12" Better Sinatra

$19.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Gluten Free - 12"

GF Craft Your Own

$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

GF Cheese

$16.00

GF Pepperoni

$17.75

GF Sausage & Onion

$19.50

GF Margherita

$17.75

GF Puttanesca

$21.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil

GF Forager

$21.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

GF Homesteader

$21.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, crumbled feta, preserved lemon

GF Molino

$21.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé suace, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

GF Hunter

$21.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

GF Elote

$21.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

GF Wilson

$21.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

GF Grazer

$21.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

GF Nomad

$21.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

GF Dino

$23.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

GF Better Sinatra

$23.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Salads & Desserts

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed baby greens, house pickled carrots, watermelon radish, toasted sunflower seeds, choice creamy dill or tahini dressing on the side

Arugula Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Arugula, Feta, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper

Classic Cannoli

$5.00

One cannoli with organge ricotta filling, dipped in pistachios and chocolate chips

Seasonal Cannoli

$5.00

One cannoli with spiced apple pie filling, dipped in maple crunch

Cannoli Flight

$12.00

3 cannoli of your choice

Side Creamy Dill

$1.00

Beer & Cider

Eden Cider Peak Bloom

$7.00

Shacksbury Dry Cider Can

$6.00Out of stock

Graft Farm Flor

$6.00Out of stock

Arlo

$7.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

Switchback Ale

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Polar Regular Sparkling Water

$2.50

Juice Box

$2.50

Coca Cola Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Retail Food

Large Dough

$2.00

Small Dough

$1.50

GF Crust

$4.00

Pitted Castelvetrano Olives

$5.75

7oz

Trois Petits Cochons Cornichons

$5.25

6.5 oz

La Caperelle Caperberries

$4.25

8 oz

Fallot Dijon Mustard

$3.50

7.4oz

Kitchen Garden Farm Sriracha (Organic)

$9.00

8 oz

Torres Black Truffle Chips

$6.50

4.41 oz

Torres Mediterranean Salt Chips

$6.50

5.29 oz

Cheese Sticks - Melting Parmesan

$4.75

4oz

Ritual Chocolate Dark Mocha 60%

$7.00

Ritual Chocolate Fleur de Sel 70%

$7.00

Ritual Chocolate Honeycomb Toffee 75%

$7.50

Blake Hill Maple Onion Jam 10oz.

$6.25

Fabbri Amarena Cherries

$13.00

Effie's Oatcakes

$7.25

Merch

Trucker Hat

$28.00

Canvas Tote

$20.00

Wooden Peel

$22.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Great pizza should always be just a stone's throw away!

1123 Main Street, Fairfax, VT 05454

