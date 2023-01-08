- Home
Stone Tavern
1304 US-22
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel Loaves
With Mustard, Beer Cheese & Crab Dip Sauces
Beef Nachos
Tortilla chips served with homemade cheese, beef, black beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion an severed with a side of sour cream and salso.
Buffalo Wings
Hot, Mild, Sweet Chili, Dry Rub
Caprese
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and basil severed with a balsamic glazed topping.
Carozza
Mozzarella, ricatta, bread; egg battered & served with marinara.
Chicken Fingers
Choice of homemade honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Served with Thai Sweet Chili sauce
French Onion Soup
Fried Calamari
Garlic Clams
Littleneck clams served in a white garlic sauce
Grilled Octopus
Served in olive oil caper sauce
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Onion Rings
Potato Skins
Sesame Cauliflower Bites
Roasted cauliflower served in a sesame sauce
Shrimp In Garlic Sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed with chorizo
Wood-Fired Provolone
5 cubes of provolone on a skewer topped with a honey drizzle
Chicken & Vegetable Soup
Tavern Salads
Antipasto Classico Imported Meats & Cheeses
Imported meats & cheese served on romaine lettuce.
Arugula Salad
Fresh Strawberries, Sliced Almonds, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
Mix Greens, Corn, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Red Peppers & Feta Cheese
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing.
House Green Salad
Spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomato, red onions & cucumbers.
Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Balsamic Vinegrette
Stone Salad
Mix Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Red Onion.
Burgers and More
Argentine Chorizo
Chimichurri Sauce On Ciabatta Roll
Black Bean Burger
Avocado Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion
Bleu Burger
Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Caramelized Onions
Cheesesteak
Shredded filet mixed with onions, peppers & provolone on a toasted garlic Italian roll.
Grilled Chicken
Wood-Fired Marinated Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato , Red Onion & Chipotle Mayo On toasted Ciabatta Roll
Southwest Burger
Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Jalapeños, Avocado, Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo
Tavern Burger
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Horseradish Sauce
The Burger
Choice Of American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Or Swiss With Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion
Wood Fired Pizza & Flatbreads
Alla Vodka
Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom, Prosciutto
Chicken Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Mozzarella & Ranch Dressing
Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomatoes, Olive Oil & Basil
Primavera
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce & Fresh Veggies
Roasted Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Roasted Pepperoni & Tomato Sauce
Traditional
Tomato sauce & Mozzarella
Tuscany
Arugula, Prosciutto, Pecorino Romano, Balsamic Glaze
Pastas
Gnocchi Vodka Alla Burrata
Gnocchi served in a orange vodka sauce topped with burrata.
Linguini White Clam
White clams served in a white sauce over linguini.
Lobster Ravioli
Served in a sherry wine pink cream sauce.
Meat Lasagna
Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigationi served in meat sauce.
Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti & meatballs topped with ricatta.
Tortellini Carbonara
White cream sauce, Tortellini carbonara served with bacon & red onion.
Zuppa Di Pesce
Mussels, calamari, shrimp & clams served in a fried diable sauce over linguini.
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs Dry Rub
Center Cut Sirloin 10 Oz.
Cowboy Rib-Eye 24 Oz.
Filet Mignon
Half Chicken
Semi-boneless half chicken (organic & antibiotic free)
Hanger Steak 8oz
Hanger steak served with a chimichurri drizzle.
Jumbo Marinated Gulf Shrimp
Lamb Chops
Ny Strip 14 Oz.
Rib-Eye 16 Oz.
Sea Scallops
Surf And Turf
10 oz filet of sirlion & 6 oz lobster tail served with a side of melted butter.
Twin Lobster Tails 6 Oz.
Wild Caught Salmon
Italian Entree
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken parmigiana topped with cheese & served with spaghetti
Chicken Francese
Breaded chicken in our homemade francese sauce over penne.
Chicken Marsala
Breaded chicken served with our homemade marsala sauce & mushrooms over top of penne
Chicken Scarpariello
Chicken, sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatos, onions served in a light brown white sauce over top of penne.
Eggplant Rollintini
Eggplant rolltini served with broc rabe.
Halibut Oreganatta
Halibut & asparagus served on top of yellow rice.
Jumbo Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded shrimp topped with cheese & served with spaghetti.
Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
Sauted shrimp served on top of linguini in our homemade scampi sauce.
Veal Parmigiana
Bread veal topped with cheese & served with spaghetti.
Sides
Baked Potato
Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed In Garlic And Olive Oil
French Fries
Steak cut fries with salt
Fresh Spinach
Sautéed In Garlic And Olive Oil
Homemade Meatballs
With Tomato Sauce
Mashed Potatos
Potato Gratin
Roasted Veggies
Side Salad
Spring mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, red onion & cherry tomato.
Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Fries
Crinkle cut sweet potato fries
Kids Menu
Dessert
Caramel Apple Crumb
Caramel Apple Crumb Cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Carrot Cake
Coconut Cake
Creme Brulee Cake
Ice Cream - 1 Scoop
Ice Cream - 2 scoops
Ice Cream Sundaes
Choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup served either your choice of Reese cups, chocolate chip cookies or rainbows marshmallow.
Key Lime Pie
Lava Cake
Molten chocolate lava caked served with vanilla ice cream.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Tiramasu
Specials
Beverages
Bottle Water
Bottle Water Sparkling
Brisk Tea
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Diet Pepsi
Gingerale
Hot Tea
Milk/Choc milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Pink lemonade
Rootbeer
Sierra Mist
Unsweet
Water
Pizza
New York Pizza
Traditional New York Style Pizza With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce
New York Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms,Onions, Black Olives And Peppers
Margherita
Homemade Fresh Mozzarella Topped With Tomato Sauce And Fresh Basil
Marinara
Fresh Slices Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil And Tomato Sauce - No Cheese
Quattro Stagioni
Four Seasons - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella. Artichoke Hearts, Gaeta Olives, Prosciutto And Mushrooms
Quattro Formaggi
Four Cheese - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola And Parmigiano
Bacon Chicken Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Bacon And Ranch Dressing
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded Chicken, Blue Cheese And Hot Sauce With Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza Alla Desi
Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers With A Touch Of Fresh Tomato Sauce
Pizza Bianca
Mozzarella And Ricotta With A Touch Of Olive Oil
Pizza Primavera
Fresh Tomato Sauce. Homemade Fresh Mozzarella. Zucchini. Broccoli Mushrooms And Red Onions
Pizza Melazane
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Eggplant And A Touch Of Ricotta
Pizza Alla Vodka
A Special Blend Of Our Vodka Cream Sauce, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella Mushrooms And Prosciutto
Calzone
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1304 US-22, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865