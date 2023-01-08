Main picView gallery

Stone Tavern

1304 US-22

Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
Buffalo Wings
Cheesesteak

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Loaves

$11.95

With Mustard, Beer Cheese & Crab Dip Sauces

Beef Nachos

$13.95

Tortilla chips served with homemade cheese, beef, black beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion an severed with a side of sour cream and salso.

Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Hot, Mild, Sweet Chili, Dry Rub

Caprese

$11.95

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and basil severed with a balsamic glazed topping.

Carozza

$11.95

Mozzarella, ricatta, bread; egg battered & served with marinara.

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Choice of homemade honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

Served with Thai Sweet Chili sauce

French Onion Soup

$7.95

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Garlic Clams

$13.95

Littleneck clams served in a white garlic sauce

Grilled Octopus

$15.95

Served in olive oil caper sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Jumbo shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$11.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Potato Skins

$8.95

Sesame Cauliflower Bites

$10.95

Roasted cauliflower served in a sesame sauce

Shrimp In Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.95

Stuffed with chorizo

Wood-Fired Provolone

$10.95

5 cubes of provolone on a skewer topped with a honey drizzle

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Tavern Salads

Antipasto Classico Imported Meats & Cheeses

$16.95

Imported meats & cheese served on romaine lettuce.

Arugula Salad

$12.95

Fresh Strawberries, Sliced Almonds, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$11.95

Mix Greens, Corn, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Red Peppers & Feta Cheese

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing.

House Green Salad

$11.95

Spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomato, red onions & cucumbers.

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.95

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Balsamic Vinegrette

Stone Salad

$18.95

Mix Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Red Onion.

Burgers and More

All Burgers Are Black Angus Blend Of Chuck, Short Rib And Brisket; All Served With French Fries. Add Sweet Potato Fries $1.95

Argentine Chorizo

$12.95

Chimichurri Sauce On Ciabatta Roll

Black Bean Burger

$12.95

Avocado Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion

Bleu Burger

$15.95

Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Caramelized Onions

Cheesesteak

$14.95

Shredded filet mixed with onions, peppers & provolone on a toasted garlic Italian roll.

Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Wood-Fired Marinated Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato , Red Onion & Chipotle Mayo On toasted Ciabatta Roll

Southwest Burger

$15.95

Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Jalapeños, Avocado, Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo

Tavern Burger

$15.95

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Horseradish Sauce

The Burger

$13.95

Choice Of American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Or Swiss With Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion

Wood Fired Pizza & Flatbreads

Choice of thin crust, flatbread & gluten free.

Alla Vodka

$13.95

Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom, Prosciutto

Chicken Ranch

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Mozzarella & Ranch Dressing

Margherita

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomatoes, Olive Oil & Basil

Primavera

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce & Fresh Veggies

Roasted Pepperoni

$12.95

Mozzarella, Roasted Pepperoni & Tomato Sauce

Traditional

$11.95

Tomato sauce & Mozzarella

Tuscany

$12.95

Arugula, Prosciutto, Pecorino Romano, Balsamic Glaze

Pastas

Served With Side Salad

Gnocchi Vodka Alla Burrata

$20.95

Gnocchi served in a orange vodka sauce topped with burrata.

Linguini White Clam

$19.95

White clams served in a white sauce over linguini.

Lobster Ravioli

$20.95

Served in a sherry wine pink cream sauce.

Meat Lasagna

$19.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.95

Rigationi served in meat sauce.

Spaghetti Meatballs

$18.95

Spaghetti & meatballs topped with ricatta.

Tortellini Carbonara

$19.95

White cream sauce, Tortellini carbonara served with bacon & red onion.

Zuppa Di Pesce

$24.95

Mussels, calamari, shrimp & clams served in a fried diable sauce over linguini.

Entrees

All entrées are cooked on our wood-fired grill. Includes house salad and choice of one side.

Baby Back Ribs Dry Rub

Center Cut Sirloin 10 Oz.

$23.95

Cowboy Rib-Eye 24 Oz.

$49.95

Filet Mignon

Half Chicken

$19.95

Semi-boneless half chicken (organic & antibiotic free)

Hanger Steak 8oz

$22.95

Hanger steak served with a chimichurri drizzle.

Jumbo Marinated Gulf Shrimp

$25.95

Lamb Chops

$28.95

Ny Strip 14 Oz.

$34.95

Rib-Eye 16 Oz.

$38.95

Sea Scallops

$28.95

Surf And Turf

$38.95

10 oz filet of sirlion & 6 oz lobster tail served with a side of melted butter.

Twin Lobster Tails 6 Oz.

$39.35

Wild Caught Salmon

$25.95

Italian Entree

Served With Side Salad

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.95

Chicken parmigiana topped with cheese & served with spaghetti

Chicken Francese

$21.95

Breaded chicken in our homemade francese sauce over penne.

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Breaded chicken served with our homemade marsala sauce & mushrooms over top of penne

Chicken Scarpariello

$22.95

Chicken, sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatos, onions served in a light brown white sauce over top of penne.

Eggplant Rollintini

$20.95

Eggplant rolltini served with broc rabe.

Halibut Oreganatta

$34.95

Halibut & asparagus served on top of yellow rice.

Jumbo Shrimp Parmigiana

$25.95

Breaded shrimp topped with cheese & served with spaghetti.

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$25.95

Sauted shrimp served on top of linguini in our homemade scampi sauce.

Veal Parmigiana

$25.95

Bread veal topped with cheese & served with spaghetti.

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.95

Broccoli Rabe

$7.95

Sautéed In Garlic And Olive Oil

French Fries

$4.95

Steak cut fries with salt

Fresh Spinach

$6.95

Sautéed In Garlic And Olive Oil

Homemade Meatballs

$6.95

With Tomato Sauce

Mashed Potatos

$5.95

Potato Gratin

$6.95

Roasted Veggies

$5.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Spring mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, red onion & cherry tomato.

Sweet Potato

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Crinkle cut sweet potato fries

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger/ Fries

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers/ Fries

$7.95

Kids Penne with Butter

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$7.95

Kids Traditional Flatbread

$7.95

Dessert

Caramel Apple Crumb

$7.95

Caramel Apple Crumb Cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Coconut Cake

$7.95

Creme Brulee Cake

$7.95

Ice Cream - 1 Scoop

$2.95

Ice Cream - 2 scoops

$3.95

Ice Cream Sundaes

$9.95

Choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup served either your choice of Reese cups, chocolate chip cookies or rainbows marshmallow.

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Lava Cake

$9.95

Molten chocolate lava caked served with vanilla ice cream.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.95

Tiramasu

$7.95

Specials

Seafood Rollatini

$15.95

Stuffed with shrimp, clams and scallops

Lump Crab Cake

$14.95

with lemon aioli

10oz Jumbo Lobster Tail

$44.95

16oz Frenched Pork Chop

$32.95

Topped with apple bourbon sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables.

44oz Porterhouse for Two

$99.95

Choice of 2 sides and 2 salads

Beverages

Bottle Water

$7.00

Bottle Water Sparkling

$7.00

Brisk Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Decaf

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Milk/Choc milk

$3.95

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Pink lemonade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.00

Water

Pizza

New York Pizza

$11.95+

Traditional New York Style Pizza With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce

New York Special

$12.95+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms,Onions, Black Olives And Peppers

Margherita

$12.95+

Homemade Fresh Mozzarella Topped With Tomato Sauce And Fresh Basil

Marinara

$12.95+

Fresh Slices Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil And Tomato Sauce - No Cheese

Quattro Stagioni

$12.95+

Four Seasons - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella. Artichoke Hearts, Gaeta Olives, Prosciutto And Mushrooms

Quattro Formaggi

$12.95+

Four Cheese - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola And Parmigiano

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$12.95+

Grilled Chicken, Bacon And Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$12.95+

Breaded Chicken, Blue Cheese And Hot Sauce With Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Alla Desi

$12.95+

Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers With A Touch Of Fresh Tomato Sauce

Pizza Bianca

$12.95+

Mozzarella And Ricotta With A Touch Of Olive Oil

Pizza Primavera

$12.95+

Fresh Tomato Sauce. Homemade Fresh Mozzarella. Zucchini. Broccoli Mushrooms And Red Onions

Pizza Melazane

$12.95+

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Eggplant And A Touch Of Ricotta

Pizza Alla Vodka

$12.95+

A Special Blend Of Our Vodka Cream Sauce, Homemade Fresh Mozzarella Mushrooms And Prosciutto

Calzone

Calzones

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
