Stone Kitchen and Bar

1045 Bethel rd

columbus, OH 43220

Starters

Potstickers

$12.00

Sliders

$13.00

Bruchetta

$12.00

Breaded Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Mussels

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Wings

$13.00+

Teriyaki Skewers

$13.00

Dip Sampler

$14.00

Salads and Soup

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Quinoa Kale

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mediterranean salad

$16.00

Handhelds

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Stone Burger

$15.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Vegiterian Pizza

$14.00

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$16.00

Hipster Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Pizza

$16.00

Steak Pizza

$18.00

Seafood Pizza

$18.00

Build Your Own

$16.00

Margherita

$14.00

Buffalo Chx

$16.00

Pastas

Shrimp and Clam

$17.00

Bolognese

$15.00

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Seafood Pasta

$17.00

Main

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Fish n' chips

$17.00

Ribeye

$28.00

Salmon

$18.00

Lamb Shank

$22.00

Coulotte

$20.00

Desserts

Profiterole

$7.00

Pudding

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Kids

Kd Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kd Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kd Tenders

$7.00

Kd Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kd Pasta

$8.00

Kd Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Kd Ice Cream

$5.00

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Fried Bussels

$6.00

Fries

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Ratatouille

$6.00

Toast Sd

$1.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Bleu Cheese

Ranch

Sweet Chili Sauce

Side Hot Sauce

Side Salad

$6.00

SD Naan

$2.00

Happy Hour

HH Cheese Pizza

$7.00

HH Vegiterian Pizza

$9.00

HH Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$11.00

HH Hipster Pizza

$10.00

HH Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

HH BBQ Pizza

$11.00

HH Steak Pizza

$13.00

HH Seafood Pizza

$13.00

HH Potstickers

$8.00

HH Sliders

$8.00

HH Bruchetta

$8.00

HH Breaded Mac and Cheese

$8.00

HH Mussels

$8.00

HH Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

HH Wings

$8.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1045 Bethel rd, columbus, OH 43220

Directions

