Stoneacre Tea House

Bakery

Brownie

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.95

Harbor Sweets Chocolate

$6.50

Marshmallow Bar

$2.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.95

Seacoast Chocolate

$3.95

Drinks

Coffee Large

$4.00

Coffee Small

$3.00

Coke

$3.25

Del's Lemonade

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea LARGE

$3.00

Iced Tea SMALL

$2.00

Lemon Limonato

$3.50

Sparkling Blood Orange Soda

$3.50

Sparkling Tea Special

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sprite

$3.25

Water

$2.50

Sandwiches & Bowls

Chef’s Salad

$13.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$14.95

Hummus Wrap

$11.95

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken & Feta Bowl

$14.95

Hummus Bowl

$11.95

Sides

Cheese & grapes

$9.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Snacks

Cheddar or Caramel Popcorn

$3.00

Mixed Nuts

$4.95

Smart Food

$2.50

Potato Chips

$2.50

Tea Pot

Large Tea Pot

$36.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

569 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

