Stonebridge 50 Daniel Street

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Downtown Salad
Downtown Salad
Blk Fish Sand

Appetizers

8 Wings

$18.00

Eight wings, house made blue cheese dipping sauce

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Pico de gallo, crispy wontons, cucumber wasabi sauce and red pepper aioli

Calamari (Fried)

$18.00

Crispy calamari with sweet chili sauce

Calamari (Mediterranean)

$21.00

Flash fried calamari tossed with cherry peppers, gorgonzola, tomatoes, garlic, basil and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Chicken Nachos

$21.00

Housemade tortilla chips, black olives, tomatoes, scallions, banana peppers, melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese

Clams Casino

$2.50

Fried Brussels Sprout

$16.00

Pork belly lardons, parmesan, aged balsamic vinegar

Lump Crab Cakes

$23.00

Drizzled with green goddess and red pepper aioli

Macho Nachos

$16.00

Housemade tortilla chips, black olives, tomatoes, scallions, banana peppers, melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese

Mussels

$19.00

With toast points

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Iced and served with spicy cocktail sauce

Oysters

$3.50

Clams

$2.50

OYSTERROCK

$4.25

Chili

$18.00

Warm Fig Goat

$16.00

Chili Nachos

$21.00

Salads

1/2 Caesar

$6.00

1/2 Downtown

$6.00

1/2 Garden

$5.50

1/2 Power

$6.00

1/2 Wedge

$8.00

Aloha Bowl

$26.00

Raw sushi grade Ahi tuna and salmon with warm coconut rice, arugula, carrots, cucumber, crispy shallots, avocado, and ponzu sauce

Blackened Salmon Power Salad

$26.00

Over a superfood blend of shaved broccoli, brussels sprouts, carrots, kale, gorgonzola and sweet roasted pecans in a white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Downtown Salad

$19.00

Grilled chicken over mixed greens, apples, cranberries, sweet roasted pecans and goat cheese tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette

Chilled Seafood Salad

$28.00

Lobster, shrimp, and scallops served over romaine hearts tossed with housemade Caesar dressing. parmesan, mozzarella, and croutons

Downtown Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad w/Gorg & Pecans

$12.00

Pan-Blackened Scallop Salad

$28.00

Over mixed greens with with tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet roasted pecans with brown balsamic vinaigrette

Power Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion applewood smoked bacon, topped with house blue cheese dressing

$mini Salad

$2.50

Winter Salad

$29.00

Soups

Du Jour Cup

$6.00

Du Jour Bowl

$9.00

French Onion

$11.00

N.E. Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

N.E. Clam Chowder Bowl

$11.00

Goddess Cup

$6.00

Goddess Bowl

$9.00

Entrees

Blackened Swordfish Gorgonzola

$36.00

Sauteed mushrooms, spinach and roasted peppers on a creamy gorgonzola sauce over whipped potatoes

Cajun Grilled Atlantic Cod

$24.00

Yellow rice, pico de gallo, red pepper aioli

Chicken Francaise

$23.00

Organic all-natural chicken breast lightly egg battered, with spinach and angel hair pasta in a lemon butter sauce

Gr. Sword

$36.00

Pot Pie

$36.00

Gr Salmon

$25.00

Jambalaya

$36.00

Shrimp & Bacon Risotto

$36.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Pesto Salmon

$28.00

8oz Filet

$56.00

Filet Medallions

$26.00

Chicken Scarapiello

$25.00

Pub Fare

4oz Lobster Roll

$33.00

Butter poached lobster claw and knuckle meat

8oz Lobster Roll

$50.00

butter poached lobster claw and knuckle meat

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

Angus burger with BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and bacon

Blk Fish Sand

$19.00

With melted cheddar, coleslaw, bread and butter pickles with roasted red pepper aioli

Blk Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Does not come with a side

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$19.00

Does not come with a side

Buffalo Fingers (w/ Fries)

$15.00

Buffalo Wrap

$19.00

Burger

$15.00

8oz Burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Applewood smoked bacon, green goddess coleslaw, dijon mayonnaise, crunchy bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun

Chicken Fingers (w/ Fries)

$14.00

Crispy Fish Tacos

$23.00

Topped with green goddess coleslaw and red pepper aioli

Downtown Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Grilled chicken, baby greens, crisp apples, cranberries, sweet roasted pecans and goat cheese tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette

Filet Mignon Steak and Cheese

$23.00

roasted peppers, caramelized onions,mushrooms and American cheese on a sub roll

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Fried Atlantic Cod with tartar sauce and green goddess coleslaw

Fried Shrimp

$28.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$34.00

Melted brie, cheddar and Swiss cheese

Tuna Tacos

$24.00

Baby arugula, soy glaze, wasabi dressing, pickled red onions in warm flour tortillas

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$13.00

Gelato

$10.00

Krafty Kake

$10.00

Lava Cake

$13.00

Sorbet

$10.00

Walnut Beach Creamery

$10.00

Ala Mode

$3.50

Sm Sundae

$6.50

Lg Sundae

$10.00

Scratch Bakery

$10.00

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Coconut Rice

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Veg

$6.00

Side Waffle Fries

$6.00

Side Yellow Rice

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid Chicken (Grilled)

$9.00

Kid Fingers

$9.00

Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Filet Medallions

$19.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$17.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kids Penne - Butter

$8.00

Kids Penne - Red

$9.00

Kids Salmon

$18.00

Kid Bolognese

$14.99

Prix Fix

PF CHK MARSALA

$30.00

PF CHK PARM

$30.00

PF FILET TIPS

$33.00

PF FISH & CHIPS

$30.00

PF HAZEL SALMON

$30.00

PF LING & CLAMS

$30.00

PF RITZ SCROD

$30.00

PF VEGAN PASTA

$30.00

UP CAESAR

$3.00

UP CLAM CHOWDER

$3.00

UP DT SALAD

$3.00

UP FR ONION

$3.00

Cup Dujour

Garden Salad

Bottled

AMSTEL BTL

$7.00

BUD BTL

$7.00

BUD LIGHT BTL

$7.00

COORS LIGHT

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

CORONA LIGHT

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

HEINEKEN 0

$7.00

HEINEKEN LIGHT

$7.00

MICH ULTRA

$7.00

MILLER LITE

$7.00

SAM LIGHT

$7.00

TRULY

$8.00

TWISTED TEA

$7.00

$7 TALL CAN

$7.00

Canned

ARIZONA MANGO

$11.00

ATHLETIC IPA

$9.00

BLACK HOG CAN

$7.00

Drift

$8.00

HEADWAY CAN

$8.00

HI NOON PINEAPPLE

$9.00

HI NOON WATERMELON

$9.00

HIGH NOON

$9.00

SIP OF SUNSHINE

$10.00

Spirit Fruit

$8.00

WCLAW CHERRY

$8.00

Champagne

BTL Dom Perignon

$290.00Out of stock

BTL Korbel Brut

$35.00

BTL La Marca

$36.00

BTL Lido Rose

$38.00

BTL Perrier Jouet

$180.00

BTL Mumm's

$75.00

Rose

BTL Beringer Wh Zin

$28.00

BTL Fleur de Mer

$46.00

BTL Whisp Angel

$60.00

White

BTL Cakebread

$110.00

BTL KJ Chard

$42.00

BTL Laguna Chard

$45.00

BTL Lumina Ruffino

$34.00

BTL Martin Codax

$42.00

BTL Mezza Corona

$34.00

BTL Moscato

$34.00

BTL Seaglass

$34.00

BTL White Haven

$46.00

BTL William Hill Chard

$38.00

BTL SONOMA

$45.00

Blt Montelena

$135.00

Red

BTL La Crema

$46.00

BTL Josh

$42.00

BTL Freemark Abb

$55.00

BTL Stag Leap

$135.00

BTL Jack London

$52.00

BTL Quilt

$68.00

BTL Caymus

$160.00

BTL Prisoner

$95.00

210 Renzi Masi

$42.00

BTL Reserva Chianti

$48.00

Brancaia Tre Super Tuscan

$48.00

BTL Souverain

$34.00

Miguel Gascon Malbec

$38.00

BTL Joel Gott

$46.00

BTL Mondavi Cab

$55.00

BTL Rod Strong Cab

$80.00

BTL Flat Top

$38.00

BTL Orin Swift

$64.00

Estancia Meritage

$58.00

Charles Krug Generations

$85.00

BTL Belle Gloss

$58.00

BTL Opus One

$325.00

BTL Rob Hall Cab

$46.00

BTL ROTH

$95.00

BTL EOS

$34.00

BTL PROPHECY

$38.00

BRUNCH

BRUNCH BUFFET

$54.95

KID BUFFET

$27.48

DINNER

SIDE CAESAR

$8.00

SIDE DWTWN

$8.00

FRIED SPROUTS

$18.00

CALAMARI

$19.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

10OZ FILET

$59.00

MANGO SALMON

$32.00

6OZ FILET

$45.00

BLK SCALLOP SALAD

$28.00

NY STRIP

$48.00

SPICY SCAMPI

$32.00

FRANCAISE

$28.00

WHOLEBELLYS

$32.00

CAJUN COD

$28.00

MED CALAMARI

$23.00

CRAB CAKES

$25.00

BURRATA

$18.00

TUNA TARTAR

$23.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$7.00

NE Bowl

$11.00

Du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Du Jour Cup

$6.00

NE Cup

$6.00

NE Cup

$9.00

Pizza

Pretzel

$5.00

Topping Slice

$5.00

Whole Cheese

$17.00

Whole 1 Topping

$19.00

Whole 2 Topping

$21.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Happy Hour

HH CLAMS

$2.00

HH OYSTERS

$3.00

HH SPIN DIP

$12.00Out of stock

HH CHIX SLIDERS

$14.00

HH FILET SLIDERS

$18.00

HH CALAMARI

$14.00

HH BUFF DILA

$16.00

HH CHIPS SALSA

$6.00

HH FISH TACOS

$18.00

HH TUNA TACOS

$18.00

HH ADD GUOC

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The STONEBRIDGE RESTAURANT established its roots as a small unassuming local seafood wholesaler known as Milford Seafood, which opened its doors in 1949 and provided thousands of pounds of fresh catch to local restaurants for years. Now, The STONEBRIDGE RESTAURANT, celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2019, is proud to be a cornerstone of the thriving Downtown Milford Entertainment District. Known to the locals as the "Bridge", we have grown from a small fresh fish market into a full-service, upscale restaurant and catering facility. Come celebrate a New England tradition!!! It's a reason to celebrate at Milford Crossing Place!!! We are constantly upgrading the Stonebridge and giving back to our customers, year after year after year, who have given so much to us over the 70 years we have been a part of your lives. We've come so far but we're happy to say that we are only getting started!!!

Website

Location

50 Daniel Street, Milford, CT 06460

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

